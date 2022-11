Austria’s capital Vienna is home to the majority of foreigners in the country. Around 41.9 percent of the population are of foreign origin, according to Stadt Wien information from early 2021.

Most of the foreign population comes from Serbia (101,597), Turkey (76,025), Germany (64,182), and Poland (55,267). Of all the 23 Viennese districts, three are significant because more than half of their residents were born outside of Austria. These are Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus (since 2015), Brigittenau (since 2018) and Favoriten (since 2021).

In the district of Margareten the share of people of foreign origin is slightly below 50 percent. The districts of Liesing and Hietzing are farthest below the Viennese average in foreign-born residents, with a share of 30 percent each.

What are the ‘districts of foreigners’ like?

The 15th district, or Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, is the smallest and most densely populated district of Vienna outside of the so-called “belt” (meaning it’s surrounding the city centre). The neighbourhood is home to several important Vienna spots, including parts of the famous Mariahilfer Strasse, the Westbahnhoff train station and the Stadthalle.

The 15th is home to a population with a younger-than-average age, at 39.6 years, while the average age in Vienna is 41. Additionally, according to city data, the proportion of people registered as unemployed in the district is one of the highest in Vienna, with 131.3 per 1,000 inhabitants aged 15 to 64 years. Furthermore, although the average net income has been increasing over the last few years, the 15th district is the one with the lowest average income: €18,528.

Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus is also the district with the lowest “density of dogs” with only 17.2 dogs per 1,000 residents, while the average in the city is 29,1 dogs per 1,000 people. It might seem like a curious aspect to measure, but it’s worth nothing that Vienna is a highly dog-friendly city, with many parks and specific areas for the animals.

Brigittenau, also known as the 20th district, is one of the most ethnically diverse municipal districts next to the Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, according to the City of Vienna. The area is located between the Donaukanal and the Danube and because of that, its territory consists of more than one-fifth of water.

In terms of age, the district is slightly below the average for the city of Vienna, at 40.1 years. However, Brigittenau is one of the districts with a high proportion of unemployed people compared to the Vienna average, reaching 143.9 people per 1,000 residents aged 15 to 65 years. Similarly to the 15th district, the average net income has also steadily increased over the years, but the district also has a low average income, at €18,674.

When it comes to dog ownership, there are just about 20.6 registered dogs per 1,000 residents – also below the Viennese average.

Favoriten, also known as the 10th district, is the most populous in Vienna, according to the Stadt Wien. Almost as many people live in the district as in Linz, the third-largest city in Austria. The 10th is also home to many immigrants and is densely populated in the north but has numerous green areas in the south.

The 10th District has one of the districts with a young population, according to city data. The average age is 39.9, compared to 41 in Vienna. Favoriten also has a high proportion of unemployed people, at 139,7 per 1,000 residents between 15 and 64 years. The average net income is also below the city average, totalling €19,478.

There are 24.7 registered dogs per 1,000 residents of Favoriten, which is below the Vienna rate of 29.1.