For members
MONEY
‘I’m still waiting’: Foreigners in Austria still not been paid Klimabonus handout
Millions of residents in Austria were sent €500 one-off payment by the state to help them deal with the increasing cost of living. But many people (especially foreigners) who were entitled still haven't received their money.
Published: 18 November 2022 12:22 CET
Payments for the Climate Bonus are now complete, but round two will start in February 2023. (The Local)
For members
HEALTH
Health care reform: Austria to give €2,000 bonus to nursing staff
As part of a reform of the Austrian health sector, around 150,000 workers will benefit from a care bonus.
Published: 8 November 2022 12:53 CET
Updated: 8 November 2022 16:56 CET
Updated: 8 November 2022 16:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments