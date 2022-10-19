Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Klimabonus: Payments complete for the Austria-wide scheme

After seven weeks of payments, the first round of Austria's Klimabonus (a climate and anti-inflation payment) scheme is now complete with €4 billion paid out to residents.

Published: 19 October 2022 15:44 CEST
Klimabonus: Payments complete for the Austria-wide scheme
Payments for the Climate Bonus are now complete, but round two will start in February 2023. (The Local)

It has been confirmed that 8.6 million people in Austria have received their Climate Bonus (Klimabonus) payment, at a cost of €4 billion to the Austrian Federal Government.

Payments began at the start of September and were either sent by bank transfer (7.4 million payments) or in the form of redeemable vouchers (1.2 million payments), reports ORF.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: I’ve received my Austrian Klimabonus as a voucher, now what?

The scheme was originally introduced to offset some of the carbon tax, but the amount was increased to help compensate for the surge in inflation driven by a spike in energy costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adults that have lived in Austria for at least six months received €500 and under-18s received €250. Controversially, high earners and even deceased people were also sent the bonus.

Climate Bonus Project Manager Wolfgang Otter said this was the first time in the history of the Republic of Austria that payments had been made to every eligible resident.

Anyone who is eligible but has not yet received the bonus is urged to contact the Ministry of Climate Action. It is also possible to reach the Klimabonus service team on the phone.

The service is available in German, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm on 0800 8000 80.

The Kurier reports that over 300,000 calls have been made to the hotline so far.

READ ALSO: Energy, transport, food: Austria’s inflation hits double digits

Second round of payments in February 2023

From January 1st 2023, a new list of recipients will be created to include all those who missed out on the first round of payments. For example, those who recently moved to Austria and didn’t fulfil the requirement of 183 days of residency in 2022.

The list will also include children who were recently born and people whose legal status in Austria is still being clarified.

Homeless people that are registered in Austria are also eligible for the Klimabonus.

More information about the scheme can be found at klimabonus.gv.at.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Energy, transport, food: Austria’s inflation hits double digits

Inflation in Austria has hit a 70-year high at 10.5 percent with costs for energy, transport and energy all contributing to the rise.

Published: 19 October 2022 13:13 CEST
Energy, transport, food: Austria's inflation hits double digits

The overall inflation rate in Austria hit 10.5 percent in September the highest rate in the Alpine Republic since 1952.

Household energy was the main price driver, followed by fuel costs for transport and food (groceries and restaurants).

The cost of housing, water and energy has gone up by 19.8 percent since September 2021, transport (including fuel) is up by 17.5 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages have increased by 13.9 percent.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

Additionally, restaurant and hotel prices have increased by 10.5 percent in the past year.

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistics Austria, said: “In September 2022, the inflation rate of +10.5 percent not only exceeded the ten percent mark, but also the high levels during the oil crisis in the 1970s.

“A higher increase in consumer prices was last measured in July 1952, when the inflation rate was 14.1 percent.”

In September 2022, the price of gas was 111.4 percent higher than the previous year, electricity cost 36.7 percent more, solid fuels increased by 97.6 percent, heating oil was up by 105.3 percent and district heat by 61.2 percent.

READ ALSO: ‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now

When it comes to food, the average price of a daily shopping basket (which includes a newspaper and a coffee) rose by 11.5 percent. A weekly shopping basket (including food, services and fuel) increased by 16.1 percent.

To break it down even further, the cost of milk, cheese and eggs is up by 20.3 percent, meat has increased by 15.3 percent, bread and cereal products by 13.3 percent, and vegetables by 11 percent.

By comparison, inflation in the Euro zone stayed below 10 percent in September 2022, but only just at 9.9 percent. In September 2021, the inflation rate was 3.4 percent.

The average inflation rate in the EU in September 2022 was 10.9 percent.

SHOW COMMENTS