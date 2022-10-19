Klimabonus: Payments complete for the Austria-wide scheme

It has been confirmed that 8.6 million people in Austria have received their Climate Bonus (Klimabonus) payment, at a cost of €4 billion to the Austrian Federal Government.

Payments began at the start of September and were either sent by bank transfer (7.4 million payments) or in the form of redeemable vouchers (1.2 million payments), reports ORF.

The scheme was originally introduced to offset some of the carbon tax, but the amount was increased to help compensate for the surge in inflation driven by a spike in energy costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adults that have lived in Austria for at least six months received €500 and under-18s received €250. Controversially, high earners and even deceased people were also sent the bonus.

Climate Bonus Project Manager Wolfgang Otter said this was the first time in the history of the Republic of Austria that payments had been made to every eligible resident.

Anyone who is eligible but has not yet received the bonus is urged to contact the Ministry of Climate Action. It is also possible to reach the Klimabonus service team on the phone.

The service is available in German, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm on 0800 8000 80.

The Kurier reports that over 300,000 calls have been made to the hotline so far.

Second round of payments in February 2023

From January 1st 2023, a new list of recipients will be created to include all those who missed out on the first round of payments. For example, those who recently moved to Austria and didn’t fulfil the requirement of 183 days of residency in 2022.

The list will also include children who were recently born and people whose legal status in Austria is still being clarified.

Homeless people that are registered in Austria are also eligible for the Klimabonus.

More information about the scheme can be found at klimabonus.gv.at.