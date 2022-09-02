For members
MONEY
Reader question: I recently moved to Austria, will I receive the ‘climate bonus’?
Residents of Austria are set to receive a €500 climate and anti-inflation payment, but can people who recently moved in also get it?
Published: 2 September 2022 12:27 CEST
How long do I have to be living in Austria to receive the bonus payments? (moerschy from Pixabay)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?
People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.
Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments