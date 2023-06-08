Klimabonus 2023: Everything we know so far about Austria's subsidy payment

Advertisement

In response to rising inflation, the Austrian government has implemented several measures to mitigate the impact of increased living costs for residents. One notable measure was the so-called Klimabonus 2022, also known as the climate and anti-inflation bonus, which entailed a one-time payment of €500 for almost every resident in the country.

There will be a similar payment in 2023, but the amount will be significantly lower.

The original €500 Klimabonus consisted of the climate bonus (Klimabonus) and the anti-inflation bonus (Anti-Teuerungsbonus), each amounting to €250. The anti-inflation bonus was a one-time payment and is not expected to be repeated in 2023.

The climate bonus

The climate bonus is a part of Austria's eco-social tax reform, a set of measures to promote climate protection. One such action includes a tax on CO2 emissions, which will increase fuel prices and affect Austrian drivers. The annual Klimabonus aims to offset this expense.

The concept is that individuals who rely more on public transportation and choose eco-friendly transportation options will have a more significant portion of the bonus remaining at the end of the month.

"The climate bonus is there for everyone and ensures climate-friendly behaviour pays off," said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler. "The better we protect our climate, the more of it we have left in the end. As was the case last year, the climate bonus is paid out as simply and conveniently as possible." she added.

When and how will I get the payment?

According to the federal government, households in Austria will receive an information letter from June 19th with more detailed information on the 2023 Klimabonus. The actual payment is expected to be made in September.

The payment will be made automatically via bank transfer for people who have received the Klimabonus via bank transfer before or that have updated their bank information on FinanzOnline. According to the government, this amounts to about 85 percent of the people in Austria.

There is no need to apply for the subsidy. Even if you don't have an Austrian bank account or your information is set up online - vouchers will be sent to households that don't have a bank account connected to Finanz.

How much will I get?

The government has stated that people residing in well-connected cities with ample public transportation options, who can easily opt for environmentally friendly alternatives to using cars, will receive a lower payment.

For instance, in Vienna, the payment will amount to €110, the basic amount everyone is entitled to, while the maximum compensation under the Klimabonus scheme will be €220. The basic amount was increased to €110 due to the rising CO2 tax.

The Klimabonus payments vary based on the category of the region where individuals reside. Here is a breakdown of the regional compensations for each type:

Category 1 : Urban centres with very good infrastructure and excellent public transport facilities, such as Vienna. In Category 1 regions, there is no additional regional compensation, so the payment remains at the base amount (totalling €110 per person)

Category 2 : Urban centres with good infrastructure and solid public transport facilities, including cities like Graz, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, or St. Pölten. In Category 2 regions, the regional compensation is 33 percent of the base amount (totalling €150 per person)

Category 3 : Urban centres and surrounding areas with basic public transport facilities or good basic public transport options. Examples of category three regions are Groß-Enzersdorf, Wolfsberg, or Mittersill. In Category 3 regions, the regional compensation is 66 percent of the base amount (totalling €185 per person)

Category 4 : Rural communities and communities with only basic public transport facilities. Examples of category four regions include Mariazell, Werfen, or Sölden. In Category 4 regions, the regional compensation is 100 percent of the base amount (totalling €220 per person)

Children who have not yet turned 18 in the year for which the Klimabonus is paid out receive half the Klimabonus. The Klimabonus is paid to the person to whom the family allowance is also paid.

Who is entitled to the payment?

The same criteria as last year are still valid. Everyone whose primary residence is in Austria for at least 183 days in the claim year (in this case, 2023) receives the Klimabonus – regardless of age, origin or citizenship.