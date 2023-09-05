Austria to pay out second 'klimabonus' payments from Tuesday

Advertisement

How much someone gets depends on where they live in Austria. Rural residents receive the most, adjusted for increasing petrol costs to get around in areas with minimal public transport.

Meanwhile, Vienna residents will likely receive the least, due to the government’s reasoning that they have ample public transport to fall back on.

The current payment is also significantly less than the first one, which saw each resident of Austria receive about €500 in 2022.

2023’s payments will likely see around €110 paid to some Vienna residents while those living in particularly remote areas could receive €220.

Those with children also get a payment for them as well, which ranges from €55 to €110 per child.

The Austrian Climate Ministry says that while the payments start on Tuesday, they could take up to two weeks to come through.

To be eligible, people need to be habitually resident in Austria, which means spending at least 183 days a year here.

No application is necessary. For those who don’t have a bank account or who aren’t set up online, a voucher will be sent by post.

Klimabonus 2023: Everything we know about Austria’s cost of living subsidy