Austria to pay out second 'klimabonus' payments from Tuesday
The Austrian government’s second "klimabonus" payment, aimed at helping them pay for rising cost of living, will be paid out from Tuesday.
How much someone gets depends on where they live in Austria. Rural residents receive the most, adjusted for increasing petrol costs to get around in areas with minimal public transport.
Meanwhile, Vienna residents will likely receive the least, due to the government’s reasoning that they have ample public transport to fall back on.
The current payment is also significantly less than the first one, which saw each resident of Austria receive about €500 in 2022.
2023’s payments will likely see around €110 paid to some Vienna residents while those living in particularly remote areas could receive €220.
Those with children also get a payment for them as well, which ranges from €55 to €110 per child.
The Austrian Climate Ministry says that while the payments start on Tuesday, they could take up to two weeks to come through.
To be eligible, people need to be habitually resident in Austria, which means spending at least 183 days a year here.
No application is necessary. For those who don’t have a bank account or who aren’t set up online, a voucher will be sent by post.
Klimabonus 2023: Everything we know about Austria’s cost of living subsidy
Comments
See Also
How much someone gets depends on where they live in Austria. Rural residents receive the most, adjusted for increasing petrol costs to get around in areas with minimal public transport.
Meanwhile, Vienna residents will likely receive the least, due to the government’s reasoning that they have ample public transport to fall back on.
The current payment is also significantly less than the first one, which saw each resident of Austria receive about €500 in 2022.
2023’s payments will likely see around €110 paid to some Vienna residents while those living in particularly remote areas could receive €220.
Those with children also get a payment for them as well, which ranges from €55 to €110 per child.
The Austrian Climate Ministry says that while the payments start on Tuesday, they could take up to two weeks to come through.
To be eligible, people need to be habitually resident in Austria, which means spending at least 183 days a year here.
No application is necessary. For those who don’t have a bank account or who aren’t set up online, a voucher will be sent by post.
Klimabonus 2023: Everything we know about Austria’s cost of living subsidy
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.