Why might I not receive an Austrian Klimabonus payment?

After residents of Austria were paid around €500 at this time last year as part of government efforts to offset rising cost of living, a second so-called Klimabonus payment is on the way right now.

The payment is a lot less than it was last time - coming in at between €110 and €220 per adult and €55 and €110 per child legally resident in Austria.

The numbers someone is entitled to depends on how much public transport is available in their area. The government reasons that those in the most remote rural areas should get the most because they still have to pay a lot for petrol to fuel their vehicles - whereas people in big cities have plenty of alternatives by public transport.

That's why Vienna residents will get the least while residents of remote villages will get the most.

Payments are directly deposited into everyone's bank account and started getting paid out on Tuesday. But what if you haven't gotten yours? There's a few possibilities.

You may just need to wait

The Austrian government has said that although Klimabonus payments started getting disbursed on Tuesday - with every legal resident of Austria entitled to them, it could take up to two weeks for everyone to receive theirs. If you haven't gotten yours yet, there's still plenty of time for it to come, just keep a watch on your bank account.

If last year is anything to go by though, this could take quite a bit longer. The 2022 Klimabonus took until well into October to finish paying out fully. If you haven't received yours by November, then it may be best to call your local authority then. Until then, you may just need to be patient.

The government doesn't have bank account information for you

If the government doesn't have bank account information for you, you will still get a Klimabonus payment. It might just take a bit of extra time.

That's because instead of direct deposit, the government will pay you your Klimabonus by sending you a voucher you can deposit or cash at your bank. You can also use these in hundreds of stores or supermarkets.

The Klimabonus could also be sent via voucher. (The Local)

They'll simply post it to you at the address that you have on your Meldezettel, or document confirming the registration of your local residence - so make sure that information is correct and up to day if you've moved recently. Otherwise your Klimabonus voucher might be sent to your old registered address.

You're not eligible

Finally, you might simply not be eligible.

There is no need to make a special application for the payment. The government will simply use the available data it has about you from your local authority registration (Anmeldung) to determine if you're eligible.

The only rule is that you need to have been resident in Austria for at least six months in 2023. So, anyone registering in Austria after July 1st, 2023 simply isn't eligible to receive the payment.

Furthermore, Austria must be your main residence. So if you only live in Austria part-time as a second resident, you won't be eligible for the Klimabonus.

If you've moved within Austria this year but have still been resident in Austria for at least six months, you remain eligible for the Klimabonus, but vouchers will be sent to your registered address, so take care to update it quickly to your present home if you've moved recently.

The government made a mistake with your case

If your data in FinanzOnline, which is where you supply your bank account to the government, is correct and you've been resident in Austria for at least six months in 2023 and your registered address is correct, you remain eligible and there may be a mistake with your case.

All regular legal residents are eligible, regardless of work status, age, citizenship or anything else.

If the months pass without you getting your payment and you're sure you're eligible, you can call the Klimabonus service team.

The service is available in German, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm at 0800 8000 80.