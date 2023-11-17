More than 500,000 Austrians still waiting for 2023 Klimabonus payments

Advertisement

The oversight was revealed during a parliamentary committee question this week when Yannick Shetty, an MP with the liberal NEOS, asked the Climate Ministry why its 2024 budget had been raised by €92 million without adequate explanation.

It turns out the money was set aside to cover unpaid Klimabonus top-ups from this year – which every person resident in Austria for more than six months was entitled to – to help offset rising cost of living.

“After the mega-chaos of 2022, the Gewessler Ministry still seems unable to pay out the Klimabonus on time and without massive errors,” Shetty told Heute newspaper. “Everyone knows someone who hasn’t yet received a Klimabonus.”

It’s not clear yet exactly when or how those still eligible for a Klimabonus in 2023 will get one. Anyone eligible should have been paid by the end of October at the latest – either through a direct bank transfer or via a voucher sent in the post.

The payments, primarily designed to offset rising cost of living and climate protection measures – were set in 2023 for anywhere between €110 and €220 for adults and €55 and €110 for children, with those living in the most rural areas receiving the most – due to them not having many public transport alternatives for travel.

Those who believe they’re eligible but still haven’t received their payment can call the Klimabonus service team from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at 0800 8000 80.

