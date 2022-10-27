For members
Klimabonus in Austria: What to do if you miss the pickup deadline for your voucher
Those receiving their €500 Klimabonus as a voucher must be at home when the official letter arrives or pick it up at the post office. But what if you miss the deadline?
Published: 27 October 2022 13:38 CEST
How can you get the Klimabonus in Austria if you missed the deadline to pick up your letter? (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)
Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?
High inflation, energy crisis, a possible new Covid wave - these factors are a concern for people living in Austria right now. So, is your winter trip still worth it?
Published: 24 October 2022 14:00 CEST
