Reader question: What should I do if I haven’t received Austrian government’s €500 payment?
People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but should now be getting a €500 payment from the government. What if yours hasn't arrived yet?
Published: 14 September 2022 10:30 CEST
The Austrian government letter claiming "Your climate bonus is coming!": but when? (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)
‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now
It’s no secret that life is stressful and expensive, but how is the situation affecting international residents in Austria? We asked readers of The Local how they feel about it.
Published: 13 September 2022 14:58 CEST
