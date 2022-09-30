Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Fuel to become even more expensive for drivers in Austria from October

On Saturday, the new carbon tax comes into effect, making petrol and diesel in Austria more expensive. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 30 September 2022 17:14 CEST
(Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash)

Austrian motor associations have already warned people to expect long lines at fuel stations ahead of October. This is because, from October 1st, the new CO2 tax will come into effect in the country, making fuel prices soar – again.

People filling up their tanks in Austria can expect the price of a litre of diesel (including VAT) to rise by € 0.099 and petrol by € 0.086, according to calculations made by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO).

READ ALSO: ‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

The difference in price increases is because the new CO2 tax of €30 per tonne has a more significant impact on diesel compared to petrol due to the higher CO2 content in diesel.

Fuel prices had already been on the rise since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as The Local reported. And the prices have risen more steeply in the Alpine country, which hasn’t put any price cap or lowered taxes, plus suffered with a damaged oil refinery in Lower Austria affecting supply.

The increases have contributed to growing inflation in Austria, which will reach double-digit in September, according to Statistic Austria.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why are fuel prices increasing faster in Austria than elsewhere in the EU?

The CO2 tax

The CO2 tax is part of Austria’s eco-social tax reform presented in 2021. CO2 emissions would be taxed at €30 per ton, making things like carbon-based fuel and heating more expensive in the country.

The reform brought in the “climate bonus” payment to compensate residents for the financial burden of the CO2 tax. The one-off bonus for Austrian residents would depend on the person’s place of residence and its connection to the public transport network.

This year, due to the rising inflation, the Klimabonus was set at €250 for everyone who lives in Austria, and a €250 “anti-inflation” payment was added to the one-off payout.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What should I do if I haven’t received Austrian government’s €500 payment?

COST OF LIVING

Reader question: I’ve received my Austrian Klimabonus as a voucher, now what?

Austria's federal government is sending out €500 payments directly to the bank accounts of millions of people, but many have been getting vouchers. Here's what to do with them.

Published: 23 September 2022 11:42 CEST
With rising inflation, mainly due to the increasing energy costs, people in Austria have seen their salaries purchasing less and less. Because of that, the federal government announced a €6 billion package with assistance, tax cuts and one-off payments.

The main (and somewhat controversial) payment is the so-called “climate bonus and anti-inflation payment”, better known as Klimabonus in Austria. Residents of the country will receive €500 to help cushion the effects of climbing prices. Minors are entitled to half that amount.

The only criterium is that the recipient must have lived in Austria for at least 181 days in 2022 to be eligible for the payment. It doesn’t matter your nationality or employment status – if you have spent six months legally in 2022 in the country, you will get the money.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Money vs voucher

The main difference between recipients is that some will receive the money automatically in their bank accounts and others will get a mailed voucher.

If your bank data is up to date with Austria’s financial institution FinanzAMT on their FinanzOnline portal, you should receive the payment straight to your account. If not, they will mail you the Klimabonus voucher via a secure letter – meaning you need to be at home to sign for it.

READ ALSO: How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

There is also an option to have someone else sign the letter for you via a power of attorney form. You can read more about it here.

Once the voucher arrives and you sign for it, you need to redeem it. After that, it’s possible to use them in hundreds of locations, including supermarkets, bookshops and bookshops to thousands of stores.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

You can check the nearest location that will accept your vouchers here.

Additionally, you can trade your vouchers (they come as ten €50 vouchers) for cash on the official Bank99, which is the bank owned by the Austrian Post and that can be found in hundreds of the Postal Service’s branches.

