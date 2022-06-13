Read news from:
Austria plans to increase ‘climate bonus’ payouts but postpone CO2 tax

As inflation rises in Austria, the federal government wants to postpone the CO2 tax planned for July and increase the climate bonus payment to residents. Here's what you need. to know.

Published: 13 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Read about the government saying no to reducing petrol taxes, inflation at its highest level since 1988 and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is somebody filling their car with fuel.

Austria’s inflation rate is expected to reach eight percent, the highest rate in almost 50 years, driven mainly by increases in energy and fuel prices but its affected everything from food to travel.

The federal government is preparing a series of measures to contain inflation and cushion the impact on its population.

Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF the CO2 tax planned for July would be postponed until the Autumn, and the climate bonus payment would be increased to € 250 per person, regardless of wealth and income.

The CO2 tax is part of Austria’s eco-social tax reform presented in 2021. CO2 emissions would be taxed at €30 euros per ton, making things like carbon-based fuel and heating more expensive in the country.

The reform brought in the “climate bonus” payment to compensate for the financial burden of the CO2 tax. The one-off bonus for Austrian residents would depend on the person’s palace of residence and its connection to the public transport network.

The fewer public transport services available, the higher the payment – set at a maximum of €200 per adult person.

Postponed tax and higher payouts

As the war in Ukraine brought the energy and fuel issues even more to the spotlight in Austria, the government has been pressured to postpone the adoption of the CO2 tax and increase measures to cushion the rising cost of living.

The tax adoption will likely be postponed until the Autumn, according to the Transport Minister.

The Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) also said there would be a further increase in the climate bonus payment, along with an adjustment of allowances, broadcaster ORF reported.

Climate protection organisations and economists have criticised the plans.

Margit Schratzenstaller, an economist at the Economic Research Institute (WIFO), told the Austrian press that the postponement of the CO2 tax sends “the wrong signal” to the population.

However, most of the population (57 percent) are in favour of postponing climate protection measures to counteract inflation, according to an ATV poll.

A final agreement for the third package against inflation is expected in the next few days.

Cost of living: Where are rents rising fastest in Austria?

Once again the west of Austria records the highest rental prices, but where exactly are prices going up the fastest? Here's the latest data from Statistics Austria.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:29 CEST
Cost of living: Where are rents rising fastest in Austria?

Inflation is rising steadily in Austria and housing costs are significantly contributing to the higher cost of living – especially in Salzburg that continues to have the highest prices in Austria.

According to the latest data from Statistics Austria, the average rental price in Salzburg during the first three months of 2022 was €10.17 per sqm.

To compare, Burgenland – the region with the lowest rental prices – recorded an average of €6.57 per sqm, and the national average was €8.50.

Vienna was the fourth most expensive place for rent in Austria with the average price for a sqm at €8.79. Vorarlberg was second at €10.07 per sqm, and Tyrol was third at €9.53.

The average national monthly rent (including operating costs) in the first three months of 2022 was €567.50 for an apartment, up by 1.3 percent from Q4 in 2021, when it was €559.10.

In Q1 2021, the average national monthly rent was €551.30.

The average costs are influenced by a number of factors, such as whether the building is old or new (Altbau or Neubau) and the size of the property.

More people living alone in Austria

The Statistics Austria data also reveals that more people are now living in single-person households.

In 2010, the share of people living alone in Austria was 36.2 percent, but in 2022 the figure was 38 percent – an equivalent of 1.5 million more single-person households.

This is significant because people living alone often have a heavier financial burden and are more impacted by rising living costs.

In Austria, 10 percent of households already spend almost half of their budget on housing, with single women over the age of 60 most affected by this.

