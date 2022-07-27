Read news from:
Cost of living: Why are petrol prices in Austria still so high?

As people set off on summer holidays, motorists are noticing a big difference in the price of petrol in neighbouring countries. Here’s why fuel is so expensive in Austria.

Published: 27 July 2022 11:48 CEST
Cost of living: Why are petrol prices in Austria still so high?
Petrol and diesel prices are remaining stubbornly high in Austria. Photo: Engin Akyurt via Pexels.

For anyone running a car right now, it will come as no surprise that fuel prices in Austria are currently higher than the EU average.

An analysis of data in the weekly oil bulletin by the European Commission shows that the cost of diesel in Austria is currently 5.7 percent higher than other EU states, and petrol (or Super, as it is known in Austria) is 5.1 percent more expensive.

This puts Austria as more expensive than the EU average for the first time in a decade when it comes to filling up a car.

The research was carried out by Der Standard and the prices analysed include all taxes and duties.

Up until March of this year, fuel costs in Austria had remained affordable and the Alpine Republic was usually in the lower third of EU countries when it came to petrol and diesel prices. 

So what happened? And why are fuel prices in Austria now higher than other EU countries?

Price caps and a damaged oil refinery

According to the Der Standard report, the higher cost of fuel in Austria comes down to two elements: neighbouring countries introducing price caps or lowering taxes, and a damaged oil refinery in Lower Austria.

For example, the German government has temporarily lowered taxes on petrol and diesel, which means it now costs five to 15 percent less to fill up a tank in Germany than in Austria.

In Italy, the government recently extended a 30 cent discount on fuel for consumers, and in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia there are price caps in place.

Then there was the accident at Austria’s Schwechat OMV oil refinery in June. The facility has since been operating under a limited capacity until it can be repaired in the autumn, which has further impacted Austrian fuel prices. 

At the time of writing, The Local checked fuel prices at petrol stations across the country via the ÖAMTC app.

In Vienna, at the Turmöl gas station on Margaratenstrasse, petrol was €1.984 a litre and diesel was €1.974.

Prices in Innsbruck at the Shell station on Brenner Strasse were €1.999 for diesel and petrol. And in Graz, fuel prices at the F. Leitner on Elisabethinergasse were €1.952 for both diesel and petrol.

To compare, petrol prices at Bavaria Petrol on Zehentbauernstrasse in Munich, Germany, were €1.749 and diesel was €1.959, according to the ADAC. In Berlin, it’s even cheaper with petrol at STAR on Berliner Allee for €1.629 a litre and diesel at €1.819.

For members

INHERITANCE

Everything you need to know about Austrian inheritance laws

Planning on living in Austria for the long-term - or even a medium-term? Then you might want to consider making a will. Before you get started, here’s what you need to know about Austrian inheritance laws.

Published: 26 July 2022 16:46 CEST
Everything you need to know about Austrian inheritance laws

Austrian inheritance law – at a glance

Inheritance law in Austria is subject to the European Succession Regulation, which governs cross-border inheritance. It applies to all EU member states, apart from Ireland and Denmark.

This means if a non-Austrian citizen lives in Austria – as in, it is their “last place of habitual residence” – then Austrian inheritance laws will apply when that person dies.

But if, for example, an Austrian has a primary residence in Italy, then Italian inheritance laws will apply, unless stated otherwise in a will.

The European Succession Regulation can also apply to non-EU citizens if they have assets in Austria when they die. However, this depends on the last place of habitual residence and third country inheritance laws, such as those in the USA or Turkey, may also apply. 

To avoid any possible future legal battles, it makes sense for anyone living in Austria to specify in a will which laws they would like to be applied in the event of their death. But, according to Erbrecht ABC, this is limited to a choice between the country of residence and country of citizenship.

Furthermore, the place of death has no influence on what is considered as the habitual place of residence when it comes to inheritance laws in Austria.

Who inherits what in Austria?

In Austria, statutory inheritance laws state that a person’s assets will go to their heirs when they die. Children (or grandchildren) inherit two thirds of the estate and the spouse inherits one third.

However, even if there is a will, there is also the forced heirship law, known as Pflichtteilsrecht, which limits a person’s rights when it comes to dividing their assets for inheritance.

This means that close relatives – children, grandchildren, spouses and registered partners – must receive a minimum portion of the deceased’s estate. Parents are not included in this law since January 1st 2017.

The compulsory minimum portion is 50 percent of the statutory inheritance amount and the calculation is based on the value of the estate.

Is there an inheritance tax in Austria?

Since August 1st 2008, there has been no inheritance tax in Austria.

But there is a real estate transfer tax of 3.5 percent if someone inherits property, or 2 percent for close relatives. The tax is calculated based on the value of the property (Grundstückswert).

In the case of gifts of cash or shares before a person dies, they must be declared to the tax man if they exceed €50,000 (for relatives) or €15,000 (for third parties).

What happens if I don’t make a will?

If someone lives in Austria and dies without leaving a will, the Austrian laws of intestate succession apply. 

This means the spouse, children and grandchildren are first in line, followed by parents and their descendants, then grandparents and their descendants.

If there are no children, then a spouse inherits two thirds of the estate and one third goes to the parents. If there are no other heirs, then the spouse becomes the sole heir to the estate.

Useful vocabulary

Legacy – (das) Erbe

Heirs – (die) Erben 

Inheritance law – (das) Erbrecht

Will – (das) Testament 

Testator – (der) Erblasser

Succession – (die) Erbfolge 

Property value – (der) Grundstückswert

