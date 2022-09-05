For members
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Who is entitled to Austrian citizenship by descent and how to apply for it?
Austria's nationality law is based on the principle of "jus sanguinis", with citizenship is given to sons and daughters of Austrian parents, but this can get tricky.
Published: 5 September 2022 15:33 CEST
(© Amanda Previdelli / The Local)
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
How foreigners can get fast-track citizenship in Austria
People generally have to live in Austria for at least ten years before they can become naturalised Austrians - but in some cases, this can be cut to six in many instances. Here's what you need to know about ways of fast-tracking your citizenship application.
Published: 1 September 2022 13:58 CEST
