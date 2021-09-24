EXPLAINED: How to get Austrian citizenship or stay permanently in Austria

<p class="p1">The Local Austria has prepared this guide with all relevant information about getting Austrian citizenship and residency.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Each of the following sections includes links to articles with more detailed information on Austrian citizenship.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Moving to Austria<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Moving to Austria can be difficult or it can be easy - and it will largely depend on where you’re from.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you come from the Schengen area, your move to Austria will be much easier than someone from outside the bloc.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The main challenge you will face in moving from a Schengen country to Austria - other than finding a job, meeting friends and understanding the nuances of Austrian dialect - will be registering your address.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Obtaining a Meldezettel – loosely translated as an address registration certificate – is compulsory for anyone living in Austria.</p><p class="p1">More information on getting a Meldezettel is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201209/meldezettel-everything-you-need-to-know-about-austrias-compulsory-address-registration-system/"><strong>Meldezettel: Everything you need to know about Austria’s compulsory address registration</strong></a></p><p class="p1">If you come from outside the Schengen zone, then things will be a little more difficult but not impossible.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Known as ‘third country’ citizens, people from outside the EU will need certain permits to live and work in Austria.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">More information is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210427/explained-how-non-eu-residents-can-live-and-work-in-austria/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to live and work in Austria as a non-EU national</strong></a></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Austrian_Flag-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-645885" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>An Austria flag. Photo: Creative Commons/Mikekilo74</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Naturalisation and citizenship</strong></p><p class="p1">So, you’ve tackled the moving to Austria part, but now you want to get a little more cosy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Foreign nationals living in Austria long-term may face the choice between becoming a permanent resident or actually opting to become a citizen.</p><p class="p1">But what differences are there?</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210310/whats-the-difference-between-permanent-residency-and-citizenship-in-austria/"><strong>READ MORE: What's the difference between permanent residency and citizenship in Austria?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Every year thousands of people apply to become an Austrian citizen.</p><p class="p1">Even though it is notoriously difficult to get and requires applicants to renounce their original citizenship.</p><p class="p1">Below is a guide to the pros and cons of obtaining Austrian citizenship.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201218/the-pros-and-cons-of-obtaining-austrian-citizenship/"><strong>READ MORE: The pros and cons of obtaining Austrian citizenship</strong></a></p><p>But if you're interested - or at least curious - there is definitely a way of doing so. </p><p>The following article lays out how you can apply - and who is therefore eligible. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210618/explained-how-to-apply-for-austrian-citizenship/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to apply for Austrian citizenship</strong></a></p><p class="p1">In order to become an Austrian citizen, you’ll need to take the citizenship test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The link below shows you what you can expect on an Austrian citizenship test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210402/would-you-pass-an-austrian-citizenship-test/">Would you pass an Austrian citizenship test?</a></strong></p><p class="p1">Then of course there’s the cost factor, with Austrian citizenship known as one of the more expensive in Europe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210311/how-much-does-it-cost-to-become-an-austrian-citizen/"><b>READ ALSO: How much does it cost to become an Austrian citizen?</b></a></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">At ten years’ continuous residence, <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201207/want-to-become-austrian-heres-what-you-need-to-know/"><span class="s3">Austria</span></a> has one of the longest naturalisation processes of any European country, making it a slightly less attractive option for anyone looking for a shortcut to EU citizenship.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20201009/why-do-so-few-foreigners-become-austrian/">This is a major reason why so few foreigners become Austrian</a>, despite a high proportion of foreign residents.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">But what makes getting Austrian citizenship so strict? The following article gives an indication.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210616/what-makes-austrian-citizenship-so-hard-to-get/"><strong><span class="s2">READ MORE: What makes Austrian citizenship so hard to get?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p7"><span class="s2"><b>Who is applying for Austrian citizenship?</b></span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">In 2019, the number of people becoming an Austrian citizen <a href="http://www.statistik.at/web_en/statistics/PeopleSociety/population/naturalisation/index.html"><span class="s4">increased by 12.2 per cent</span></a> from 2018. But who is applying for Austrian citizenship? And where do they originally come from?</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">Figures from <a href="http://www.statistik.at/web_en/statistics/PeopleSociety/population/naturalisation/index.html"><span class="s4">Statistics Austria</span></a> show that former citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina make up the largest group of people, with 1,183 naturalisations last year. This was closely followed by former citizens of Serbia and Turkey.</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">Other figures show there is a gender difference in the number of EU citizens becoming Austrian. Data from 2014 to 2018 shows <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/sites/homeaffairs/files/01_austria_citizenship_study_2019_en.pdf"><span class="s4">almost two thirds</span></a> of EU naturalisations were by female applicants. But for third-country nationals, the gender division is almost equal.</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">The number of British people becoming Austrian has increased in recent years, particularly following the 2016 referendum vote for the UK to leave the EU.</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">In 2018, <a href="https://www.frombrexittoexbrit.com/2020/08/05/how-many-britons-have-naturalised-since-brexit/"><span class="s4">44 former British citizens became Austrian</span></a> and in 2019, the figure rose to 96.</span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s2">This figure is minimal compared to neighbouring Germany though, where <a href="https://www.destatis.de/EN/Press/2020/06/PE20_197_12511.html"><span class="s4">14,600 Britons</span></a> naturalised in 2019. </span></p>
