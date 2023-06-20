What you need to know about travelling to and within Austria in the summer 2023

Advertisement

With Covid travel restrictions becoming a thing of the past, travellers to Austria can now breathe a sigh of relief as the worries of navigating health certificates and finding test providers near their hotels fade away.

As the summer season arrives, Austria can attract visitors with its stunning landscapes and rich culture. However, while the path to a carefree trip may seem more straightforward in the post-pandemic season, staying informed and prepared is essential.

From understanding the climate conditions to managing the crowds, we've got you covered with what you need to know before embarking on your Austrian adventure.

Covid restrictions

As we've mentioned, Austria has dropped Covid entry requirements (such as showing a negative PCR test or proof that you have been vaccinated) for months now, and most Covid restrictions - including the mandatory usage of FFP2 masks - have also been dropped.

However, early summer visitors will still have to deal with one restriction, which is set to expire by the end of June. Until this date, Covid remains a notifiable disease, meaning that if you test positive for it in Austria, you technically have to follow a specific protocol, depending on which province you are in. Generally, people who test positive are allowed to leave their homes but must wear a mask.

In practice, however, since people rarely get tested anymore, you're unlikely to have to follow any particular rule until they all are dropped altogether on July 1st.

READ ALSO: Austria to drop all Covid restrictions by the end of June

Advertisement

Inflation

One thing you will notice, especially if this is not your first summer trip to Austria, is that things are definitely more expensive.

For months, inflation in Austria has been historically high, reaching double-digits and affecting people's lives and purchasing power. Most recently, as the summer and travel season approaches, the rising prices are reaching the leisure and travel sector, as The Local reported.

For June and beyond, as the summer season arrives, people in Austria can expect flights, accommodation and gastronomy to be more expensive both domestically and in popular vacation destinations abroad, according to a Statistik Austria statement.

In the meantime, prices in supermarkets as well as housing, water and energy, continue at a higher level than in previous years, which will also affect domestic and foreign tourists.

READ ALSO: Why are flights to and from Austria so expensive this summer?

Advertisement

Heatwaves

When people think of hot, scorching European summer, they usually think of Southern countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy. However, temperatures have been rising steadily in Austria in recent years, and even the Alpine country has not been spared from European heatwaves, with thermometers reaching 30C to 40C.

So, if you plan to travel to Austria to escape the heat, think twice. Even though there are certain parts of the country that are a bit cooler than others, there will be days of intense heat - and extreme thunderstorms - ahead.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a summer of heatwaves and storms?

Advertisement

Transport strikes and packed trains

Unlike our neighbours to the north and to the south (yes, we are talking about Germany and Italy), Austria doesn't seem to go through instances of strikes that cause issues to public transport that often. Most of the so-called "collective bargaining agreements" that dictate the relationship between workers and companies are negotiated around March, so even if there are disagreements, any strike warnings are usually solved before summer.

Still, that doesn't mean your travelling will go down smoothly in Austria. Firstly because any strikes affecting your country will, of course, also affect Austria - meaning that if a flight from Milan to Vienna gets cancelled because of a strike in Italy, the effects cascade and influence flights in Vienna as well.

At the same time, the sheer number of expected travellers might make your holidays more complicated. For example, Croatia, a popular destination for Austrians, expects a record number of tourists for its first summer season as a member of the borderless Schengen Zone - so roads might be packed even throughout Austria as German vacationers drive down to the coast.

Even though Austria's rail operator ÖBB increases capacity during summer months, that is often not enough to avoid overly crowded trains. So, if you plan on travelling by train, it is worth reserving a seat to ensure you won't get bumped in case of overcrowding.

READ ALSO: What international border towns can you travel to on Austria’s KlimaTicket?

Advertisement

The vignette

If you are travelling with a car, you need to buy a vignette, which is the toll sticker essential for driving on the Autobahn - without them, you risk a hefty fine. The small stickers show that you’ve paid the tolls necessary to travel on Austria’s main arteries.

Vignettes are available at around 6,000 outlets across the country, so anyone who fails to get one will have few excuses. A list of outlets is available here. If you’re reading this in an Alpine cottage with only an Internet connection and no outlets nearby, don’t fret - digital vignettes are also available online.



Public holidays and Sundays

Summer is also the season when schoolchildren in Austria are out on holiday - not unlike most of the northern hemisphere. This means that peak travelling days for parents (and very crowded times for all tourists) are between July 1st and September 10th, when school is out for summer in the Alpine country. (You can check the holiday calendar for each province here)

Besides that, there is one bank holiday during summer in Austria, which is on August 15th and when shops and supermarkets will be closed. If you are visiting Austria, you should also know that most stores and supermarkets close on Sundays, so plan your groceries accordingly.

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead