Austria to drop all Covid restrictions by the end of June

On Wednesday, February 1st, Austria's federal government announced it would end all Covid-19 crisis measures by the end of June.

In a press conference, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) explained that vaccinations, tests and medications would be integrated into the regular structures of the national health system.

There will be no more free tests, except for people with symptoms and patients at risk, and those will be carried out only by family doctors or in hospitals. However, vaccination will remain free of charge and available at various points, including at family doctor's offices.

"The virus is here to stay, and we are preparing to live with it in the long term," Rauch said.

All current measures will be dropped in phases, including mask requirements, obligation to report illness, and special rules for doctors and nursing homes, the minister said.

Roadmap to end all restrictions

From May, there will be no mask requirement in hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor's offices. However, people in risk groups will be able to take time off work if they feel they would not be adequately protected at the workplace (and working from home is not an option) - this will be valid until the end of April.

As of July, all other measures will end with the expiration of the Covid Measures Act. Covid-19 will no longer be a notifiable disease, so people who test positive won't have to follow any particular protocol. Currently, they must adhere to certain restrictions for 10 days, depending on the province.

The Covid Measures Act also allowed provinces to opt for stricter measures if they deemed necessary. The Austrian capital Vienna famously adhered to stricter regulations and is the only province where there is still an FFP2 mask mandate in public transport.

With the expiration of the Act, Vienna will no longer be allowed to impose specific regulations and the mask requirement will fall.

Monitoring and new Epidemics Act

Rauch said that, even after the end of the reporting obligation, Austria would continue to monitor the course of the pandemic - particularly with the analysis of PCR samples and evaluation of wastewater in specific treatment plants nationwide.

Additionally, he said that the Ministry of Health is working on a fundamental revision of the Epidemics Act. The aim is to send a draft bill with a "pandemic plan" that will include detailed descriptions of how to deal with various pandemic phases by the end of the year.