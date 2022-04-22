Read news from:
Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

By law, most shops and supermarkets need to stay closed on Sundays. Why is that and how can you still buy what you need?

Published: 22 April 2022 15:52 CEST
Even stores in Vienna's famous shopping street, Mariahilferstrasse close on Sundays. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

In December 2021, as Austrian shops and stores suffered heavily from fewer sales due to pandemic restrictions, the country made a surprising decision: it would allow shops to open on a Sunday to make up for lost sales.

It was the first time in decades that trade was allowed to open on a Sunday, prompting Austrian media to say things like “a sacred cow is killed in Austria“, a strong image to show how the country views its holy Sunday as a rest day.

At the time, authorities and workers’ unions were quick to reiterate that the one-off exception should not be seen as a move towards Sunday opening more generally.

Shops also had the choice to open, and coming to work was voluntary for workers too. Plus, they got double pay and an extra day off.

What does the law say?

The regulations for opening hours are very strict in Austria. The current 2003 federal law (though the tradition of having shops closed comes from much earlier than that) states that general open times that stores are allowed to have are Mondays to Fridays from 6am to 9pm and on Saturdays from 6am to 6pm.

That means that most trade shuts down in Austria promptly on Saturday at 6pm (or earlier) and will only resume the following Monday at 6am.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, mainly bakery businesses, gas stations (and they can sell fuel, but also “small sale items”), and shops in transit areas.

Federal states can also decide on some exceptions, including serving commuters, tourist areas, and events or “special occasions”.

These provisions make it possible that most shops in train stations, for example, are still open.

Where does this tradition come from?

Austria is a very religious country, with Christianity by far the largest religion. In a 2001 census, 73.7 per cent of the population indicated that they were Roman Catholic and 4.7 per cent Protestant.

These numbers have slightly dropped, and in 2016, Statistik Austria found that some 64 per cent of the population was Roman Catholic.

Sunday is seen as a holy day by much of the population, and the Austrian Church for long has protected the day’s status as a “rest day”. But that is not all.

The idea that Sundays are not for shopping and that keeping shops closed is a way to preserve the Austrian quality of life is treasured in the alpine country.

Even with the exceptional opening during the pandemic, a University of Linz survey showed that only 15 per cent of consumers would use the day to buy goods.

Ask any Austrian or check any poll results, and you will get similar justifications: “Sundays are for family”, “Sundays are for culture, nature, rest”, “workers deserve their Sunday rest as well”, all the way to “plan your shopping better”.

It is one of the few areas where most of the parties (including the socialists in Vienna), the Church, workers’ unions and most of the population actually agree on.

What to do on a Sunday with an empty fridge?

Just because shops close every single Sunday doesn’t mean that you won’t find yourself surprised with an empty fridge on a Sunday morning, especially if Saturday was a holiday (and shops were also closed).

The federal law itself provides for several exceptions that you can take advantage of – even if some of the prices could be higher than those in supermarkets.

First of all, it’s worth remembering that bars and restaurants are still open on Sundays, or at least they are allowed to open. Bakeries also usually stay open and food delivery services can operate normally as well.

Shops and supermarkets that are in transit and touristic areas also remain largely open, so places located inside train stations, airports, and transit areas are a possibility.

In Vienna, the Billa supermarket at Praterstern, or the one at Franz Josefs Station, and the many shops at Westbahnhof and Hauptbahnhof are always crowded with Sunday shoppers.

Another easy (though likely expensive) solution is to head to a convenience store at a gas station. Some of them can offer quite a large selection of food and drinks and stay open on Sundays – they are also a good alternative for late night shopping in some cases.

Enjoy your Sunday

The closed stores can be quite a cultural shock for many immigrants coming from different “24/7 services” types of cultures.

This is one of the things that are not likely going to change anytime soon, and over and over again, the country has decided to keep Sundays for rest.

Austrians deal with it by doing most of their grocery shopping after work hours (or hectically on Saturdays), in short runs to the supermarkets – which also goes with the culture of eating fresh meals.

On Sundays, especially when the weather is nice, they flock to parks, trails, palace gardens and many areas and events, most of them free, their cities have to offer.

It is a day to slow down, and there are numerous ways to enjoy it that do not include “capitalist” traditions such as going to the mall – at least according to the locals.

13 ways to make your life in Austria easier without really trying

Life in Austria can be challenging with a high cost of living, different dialects and a unique culture to get used to. Here are some tips on how to make your life here simpler, with little effort involved.

Published: 20 April 2022 15:46 CEST
13 ways to make your life in Austria easier without really trying

Austria is a great place to live: fresh air, beautiful scenery and a high standard of living.

But for international residents it can be testing at times too – especially when it comes to navigating the local culture, making friends and saving money.

If you feel your life in Austria could do with a boost, then try these simple tips below.

You never know, it could just transform your experience here.

Always carry cash

Austrians love cash. They always have and probably always will. 

Card payments and digital banking are gaining in popularity (especially since Covid-19), but Austria is a country built on tradition and many people are fully committed to cold hard cash.

In fact, it’s not uncommon to still come across places that will only accept cash. So to avoid feeling like a tourist, always carry cash.

Learn some dialect words

Austria is officially a German-speaking country, but few people actually speak Hochdeutsch (high German). 

Instead, most regions have their own dialect, although there is no exact number for how many different dialects exist in Austria.

For international residents, this makes learning the language even harder because even though high German is taught in language schools across the country, most locals don’t speak it.

The best way to tackle it is to learn a few dialect words in the area where you live, and then use them when talking to local people. You might get laughed at if you get it wrong, but most of the time Austrians will appreciate the effort and do their best to make you feel welcome.

Take time out for lunch

Austria has a healthier work/life balance than most English-speaking countries.

This even extends to the lunch break when people across the country (almost-religiously) sit down at midday to enjoy a freshly cooked lunch with others.

At first, this can seem restrictive. What if you want to have lunch at 1:30pm? Or you just want to be alone during the lunch break? That’s simply not the Austrian style when it comes to lunchtime.

The best advice is, don’t fight it. Do as the locals do and take some well-earned time out for lunch. You might even make some new friends in the process.

Make friends with Austrians

Austrians have a reputation for being reserved people, but often the opposite is true.

The main thing to remember is that Austrians typically don’t like small talk (see below for more on this), which can be a shock for people from places like the UK, New Zealand or the USA. But once you get to know Austrian people, they love to talk.

Some top tips for making friends in Austria include learning German, not being afraid to make the first move or to join a local sports club. In other words, get out of your comfort zone.

Not only will this make you feel more welcome and part of a community, but it will also help you to further understand the country.

Follow the Austrian news 

Knowing what is happening in the place where you live can really help with understanding the local people and culture.

Current events are often a reflection of the country so it’s always a good idea to stay up to date – preferably with The Local.

Shop at cheaper supermarkets

Austria is well-known for its high cost of living and there is no sign of the prices coming down any time soon. If anything, prices will probably continue to rise.

A useful way to counteract the high cost of living is to shop in cheaper (or less desirable) supermarkets, like Hofer and Lidl – both of which stock a wide selection of Austrian and international products.

Call, don’t just email

When it comes to communicating at a business level, many people prefer to talk on the phone instead of by email.

The same applies if you’re looking for a new job or trying to connect with a particular person. Making a few phone calls can work wonders for your reputation and shows others that you’re not afraid to take the initiative.

This is in stark contrast to many other countries where the default mode of communication is usually email, and it’s another example of how Austrians like to do things their own way.

Relax in cafes

Coffee culture in Austria – and especially in Vienna – is more than just getting a daily dose of caffeine in the morning. It’s a way of life and something that UNESCO identified as an intangible cultural heritage in Austria’s capital city.

Coffee houses are also known as places to relax and spend some time over a cup or coffee (or two). There is often no rush to drink up and staff typically leave customers to their own devices until they ask for another drink.

As a result, Austrian coffee houses have long been meeting places for artists, intellectuals and politicians with Sigmund Freud, Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Klimt and Leon Trotsky just a few famous names to have graced coffee houses in Vienna.

Support local businesses

A great way to get to know your neighbourhood is to support local businesses.

Pick up a coffee from the cafe down the road. Buy your bread from a nearby bakery. Go out for dinner to a local restaurant. 

Independent business owners are often attentive and more likely to remember who their regular customers are, which means you can establish yourself as part of the local community.

During the pandemic some local smaller shops even kept high demand stock such as toilet paper and cooking oil aside for regular customers, telling others that there was simply none left. 

Don’t be shocked by early morning drinking

Alcohol is deeply ingrained in Austrian culture but it tends to be consumed in a more moderate manner than in other countries, like the UK or Australia.

However, it’s not uncommon to see people in cafes having a glass of wine at around 10am on a weekday. No one seems to bat an eyelid, so just accept it as part of the culture.

Enjoy nature (it’s free)

The advantage of Austria’s small size means that even if you live in a city, the countryside is not far away.

Take advantage of this proximity to nature to clear your thoughts, breathe fresh air and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

After all, you would have to search far and wide to find a place in Austria that is not picturesque.

Carry a water bottle

Austria is home to world-class drinking water. So instead of paying for bottled water and contributing to more plastic waste, get a reusable flask and fill it up for free.

Or, when in a cafe or restaurant, simply ask for tap water (Leitungswasser) instead of mineral water.

Avoid small talk with strangers

In many English-speaking cultures, small talk is a guaranteed conversation starter and a way to avoid awkward silences.

In Austria however, small talk is not as common and people generally prefer to have meaningful conversations about topics they are interested in.

Austrians can also be more reserved around people they are not familiar with and shy away from asking personal questions until they know them better.

The best approach is to avoid small talk with strangers and stick to a simple “Servus” to avoid any embarrassing encounters.

