Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Rent prices rise in Austria as fuel costs drop

Rent prices in Austria have risen at the fastest rate since quarterly figures were introduced in 2004, according to the latest data from Statistics Austria, as The Local reported on Wednesday.

In the third quarter of 2022, the average price for rent (including operating costs) rose to €8.8 per square metre per month. This was 3.1 percent higher than in the second quarter and seven percent higher when compared with the same period in 2021.

But the highest rent increase was in municipal housing, where costs rose by 3.8 percent to hit €7.5 per square metre.

Meanwhile, the ÖAMTC has revealed that the fuel price in Austria decreased in November (compared with prices in October).

‘Kur’: The alternative treatments you can get from a doctor in Austria

In Austria, prevention and self-recovery play a big part in the healthcare system. Here are some alternative treatments that might not be prescribed elsewhere.

Europe to welcome Croatia to Schengen – but bar Romania and Bulgaria

Austria is expected to oppose the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Europe’s control-free travel zone, the Schengen area, several media reported. Applicant countries need the approval of all 26 member countries, which Croatia should get on Thursday.

The Schengen zone allows for control-free travel, abolishing border checks between its territories, but member states such as Austria have criticised it as illegal immigration rises.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) had said earlier this week that Austria would oppose the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen.

“We need more time. At the moment, we have 75,000 unregistered illegal migrants in Austria – meaning they have crossed an external EU border and made it to Austria. This needs to be solved first,” he said.

Green light for e-prescription for private medicine

In future, private prescriptions will be issued electronically with the e-prescription system, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

This was decided by the Health Committee of the National Council on Wednesday evening with the votes of the ÖVP, the Greens, the SPÖ and the Neos.

The extension of the e-prescription affects all privately paid medicines, such as contraceptives. Doctors will then be able to prescribe all drugs electronically in one treatment procedure – regardless of whether the health insurance fund pays for them.

Then, patients can collect their medicines from pharmacies using the e-Card without presenting a paper prescription.

Not all ski resorts can start, as snow cover is still too thin

Schladming and some other areas have been operating since last week in Steiermark. Numerous other ski areas had planned to start the new season on Thursday – but this is only possible in some places, broadcaster ORF reported.

Many smaller areas still have to wait: Wenigzell in Joglland, for example, postponed the start of the season to 17th or 18th December – the snow cover is currently around ten centimetres thick.

Also in Mönichwald, there is hardly any snow at the moment. Therefore the start will be postponed by one week there as well, said manager Andreas Schwengerer: “Due to the weather forecast with snowfall and temperatures around minus ten degrees, we are sure that we can finally start the season around December 17th.”

Weather

From Lower Carinthia over Styria to eastern Lower Austria, mostly clouds and initially a little rain or snowfall is to be expected, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the afternoon, however, the precipitation will largely subside in these regions. It will be mostly sunny weather everywhere else in Austria. However, over the foothills of the Alps, there will be some persistent fog.



The snow line will be from 400 to 700m above sea level and the wind will be mostly light. Afternoon temperatures are 1C to 6C.

