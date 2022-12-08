For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Rent prices are up, Austria to block Romania and Bulgaria from Schengen, e-prescription approved and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 8 December 2022 08:21 CET
A box of pills and medicine (Photo: HeungSoon / Pixabay)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
From suggestions of nationalisation at OMV to an Austrian arrested in a huge police operation in Germany, here's a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday.
Published: 7 December 2022 09:48 CET
