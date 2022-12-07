Cost of living: Rent prices rise in Austria as fuel costs drop

Rent prices in Austria have risen at the fastest rate since quarterly figures were introduced in 2004, according to the latest data from Statistics Austria.

In the third quarter of 2022, the average price for rent (including operating costs) rose to €8.8 per square metre per month. This was 3.1 percent higher than in the second quarter and seven percent higher when compared with the same period in 2021.

But the highest increase in rent was in municipal housing where costs rose by 3.8 percent to hit €7.5 per square metre.

The Statistics Austria report found the average operating costs in Austria to be €153.3 per apartment or €2.3 per square metre. In the same period in 2021, the average operating costs were €145.7 or €2.2 per square metre.

Meanwhile, the ÖAMTC has revealed that the price of fuel in Austria decreased in November (when compared with prices in October).

The price of a litre of premium petrol fell by 8 cents to an average of €1.678, and the cost of diesel dropped by 13 cents to €1.905 per litre. The ÖAMTC is Austria’s mobility and motorist club.

The price comparison took place before the EU introduced a price cap on Russian oil on Monday December 5, but the ÖAMTC is expecting limited impacts on the cost of fuel in Austria, reports Kurier.