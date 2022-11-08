For members
EXPLAINED: What will happen to Austria’s property market in 2023?
Austria’s property market reached new highs in recent years, but has it passed the peak? If you're planning to buy property in the Alpine Republic, here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 November 2022 13:36 CET
Experts are pessimistic about the property market in Austria in 2023. (Photo by Chavdar Dimitrov / Pexels)
Property in Austria: Can I still buy a holiday home in Salzburg?
The state of Salzburg is tightening property buying rules for second homes. What does this mean for people wanting to buy a holiday home in the Austrian province?
Published: 25 October 2022 11:38 CEST
Updated: 3 November 2022 10:34 CET
