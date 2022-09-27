For members
Is now a good time to buy property in Austria?
With reports that demand for property is falling in Austria, could now be a good time to buy? We take a closer look at the data to find out.
Published: 27 September 2022 09:58 CEST
Austria's property market has been booming for two years, but there are signs that demand is decreasing. (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash)
Property buying rules for foreigners in Tyrol and Vorarlberg
While many countries have a north-south divide, Austria is often split between east and west, and it’s no different when it comes to property.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:16 CEST
Updated: 15 September 2022 10:41 CEST
