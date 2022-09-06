Living in Austria: Is Vienna a family-friendly city?

Vienna has more international residents than anywhere else in Austria, which means many foreigners choose to bring up their kids in the city.

But does this mean that Vienna is a family-friendly place to live?

Here’s what we found out from The Local’s latest survey about life in Austria.

Green spaces and affordable childcare

Vienna already ticks all the right boxes when it comes to safety, affordability and infrastructure, but it’s also good for families with 62 percent of respondents saying Austria’s capital is family-friendly.

The main reasons why families enjoy living in Vienna are easy access to parks and affordable childcare – the latter being something that people from many English-speaking countries can’t get back home.

John in Vienna said the city is family-friendly because there are “cheap kindergartens, fantastic playgrounds everywhere, activities for children of all ages and [thermal] baths just for families.”

Similarly, Goran Mitrovic, in the city’s 10th District, said: “Beautiful and maintained playgrounds, lots of greenery, free services or no entry fees for kids, and great public transport. It’s a safe city considering its size.”

However, 23 percent of those surveyed said Vienna is only “somewhat” family-friendly and could do better, while 15 percent said the city is not good for families.

Marian MacLennan said: “I am from Canada and visit my grandson in Vienna often. The Austrians, while honest and respectful people, are not warm socially.”

Top family-friendly spots in Vienna

Parks, landmarks and cultural attractions top the list of the best family-friendly activities and locations in Vienna.

Vienna-resident John said his family enjoys “climbing at the Kletterhalle Marswiese, walking in the parks, swimming at the swimming pools, and all the playgrounds”.

Another respondent said they like going to the Prater (Vienna’s amusement park), walking through the countryside on the city’s outskirts, and visiting cafes and restaurants.

Whereas Richard, who is currently based in Abu Dhabi, said his favourite family-friendly spot is Vienna’s Ringstrasse, which is home to some of the city’s most famous sights and museums.

How could Vienna do better?

While most respondents said Vienna is a family-friendly place to live, some gave suggestions as to how the city could improve.

Richard, who described Vienna as “artistic and open”, also said there could be “more places for children to learn and explore”.

Goran Mitrovic called for more kindergartens and paediatricians, and Jakub in Vienna said there could be more indoor playgrounds for children.

But John said: “Maybe it could be a bit more international-friendly. It’s tough for a non-native speaker to live in Vienna without knowing the language.”