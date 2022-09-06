Read news from:
Austria
Living in Austria: Is Vienna a family-friendly city?

Vienna is often named as the world's most liveable city, but is it a good place for international families in Austria? We put this question to readers of The Local to find out more.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:47 CEST
Living in Austria: Is Vienna a family-friendly city?
Is Vienna a family-friendly city? We asked readers of The Local to have their say. (Photo by Anton Uniqueton / Pexels)

Vienna has more international residents than anywhere else in Austria, which means many foreigners choose to bring up their kids in the city.

But does this mean that Vienna is a family-friendly place to live?

Here’s what we found out from The Local’s latest survey about life in Austria.

Green spaces and affordable childcare

Vienna already ticks all the right boxes when it comes to safety, affordability and infrastructure, but it’s also good for families with 62 percent of respondents saying Austria’s capital is family-friendly.

The main reasons why families enjoy living in Vienna are easy access to parks and affordable childcare – the latter being something that people from many English-speaking countries can’t get back home.

John in Vienna said the city is family-friendly because there are “cheap kindergartens, fantastic playgrounds everywhere, activities for children of all ages and [thermal] baths just for families.”

Similarly, Goran Mitrovic, in the city’s 10th District, said: “Beautiful and maintained playgrounds, lots of greenery, free services or no entry fees for kids, and great public transport. It’s a safe city considering its size.”

However, 23 percent of those surveyed said Vienna is only “somewhat” family-friendly and could do better, while 15 percent said the city is not good for families.

Marian MacLennan said: “I am from Canada and visit my grandson in Vienna often. The Austrians, while honest and respectful people, are not warm socially.”

Top family-friendly spots in Vienna

Parks, landmarks and cultural attractions top the list of the best family-friendly activities and locations in Vienna. 

Vienna-resident John said his family enjoys “climbing at the Kletterhalle Marswiese, walking in the parks, swimming at the swimming pools, and all the playgrounds”.

Another respondent said they like going to the Prater (Vienna’s amusement park), walking through the countryside on the city’s outskirts, and visiting cafes and restaurants.

Whereas Richard, who is currently based in Abu Dhabi, said his favourite family-friendly spot is Vienna’s Ringstrasse, which is home to some of the city’s most famous sights and museums.

How could Vienna do better?

While most respondents said Vienna is a family-friendly place to live, some gave suggestions as to how the city could improve.

Richard, who described Vienna as “artistic and open”, also said there could be “more places for children to learn and explore”.

Goran Mitrovic called for more kindergartens and paediatricians, and Jakub in Vienna said there could be more indoor playgrounds for children.

But John said: “Maybe it could be a bit more international-friendly. It’s tough for a non-native speaker to live in Vienna without knowing the language.”

REVEALED: Where to find free wifi in Austria

Accessing free wifi in Austria is usually not a problem – depending on where you are. Here’s a guide to the best places to find free wifi, according to readers of The Local.

Published: 24 August 2022 17:21 CEST
REVEALED: Where to find free wifi in Austria

Whether you’re just visiting Austria or simply want to save on data, access to free wifi is a high priority for many people.

For travellers and digital nomads, it means avoiding high roaming charges, and for residents in Austria it can help to reduce mobile phone costs.

But where are the best places to find free wifi? 

We ran a survey to ask readers of The Local this very question, and this is what they had to say.

Easy access to free wifi – most of the time

The majority of respondents (52 percent) said free wifi is easy to find in Austria. But it’s a different story in regional areas where 28 percent said it was difficult. 

When it comes to the best places to access free wifi in Austria, stations and airports were the most common response, with 40 percent saying this is where they usually use free wifi.

This was followed by cafes and bars (24 percent), on the train (16 percent) and city wifi in parks and squares (eight percent). The remaining 12 percent was “other” locations.

It’s also worth noting that most of the readers that took part in the survey are based in Vienna, so the results are very Vienna-focused.

Insider tips: Top places for free wifi in Austria

In Vienna, Starbucks and McDonald’s were two of the most popular places where readers can find free wifi.

Tom, a resident in Vienna, specifically named the McDonald’s on Mariahilferstrasse as the best place to find internet for free. While Phillip, another local in Vienna, said Cafe Blueorange is a good spot for digital nomads.

Meanwhile, Vesi in Vienna recommended Spar and Billa as free wifi hotspots and the library for digital nomads, but he was less impressed with wifi in the city’s public spaces.

Vesi said: “It varies and it’s [down to] luck if there will be wifi.”

Ardee, also in Vienna, said: “I move around a lot and I’m often at the train stations. Up until now, I have never had a problem with the Internet.”

Outside of the capital, Michelle in Tyrol said Cubo Sky Lounge in St Johann is a good place to access free wifi and McDonalds is the place to go for digital nomads.

Free wifi in Vienna

According to the City of Vienna, there are around 400 free wifi hotspots in the city, with 40 in the 1st District alone.

Visitors and residents in Vienna can find free wifi at City Hall Square, Stephansplatz, the MuseumsQuartier, Naschmarkt, in the Prater and on Danube Island.

Additionally, free wifi can be found at the tourist information office on Albertinaplatz, at the wienXtra-jugendinfo office on Babenbergerstrasse and at food outlets that have a Free Wave hotspot.

You can find all locations for free public wifi in Vienna at this interactive map from the City of Vienna.

