Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VIENNA

EXPLAINED: How to get free vouchers to learn German in Vienna

The City of Vienna offers coupons of up to €300 for immigrants to learn German in approved schools. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 22 August 2022 16:20 CEST
EXPLAINED: How to get free vouchers to learn German in Vienna
Learning German is hard work, but worth it (Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash)

Moving to a new country undoubtedly comes with its challenges and those coming to Austria know that learning the language will invariably be one of them.

Though it is possible to live for a long time in Austria without speaking (much) German, especially if you live in the capital Vienna, integration becomes much easier by speaking the local language. And the City of Vienna knows that.

READ ALSO: ‘Brutal’: What it’s really like to learn German in Austria

Austria’s capital offers a series of free services for immigrants and subsidises their study of German in several ways, including by providing Vienna Language Vouchers.

What are these vouchers?

The Vienna Language Vouchers are vouchers in the amount of €150 or €300 that immigrants can use to subsidise their German classes offered by course providers approved by the city. You can see a complete list of German courses here. Besides being part of the approved course providers’ list, the vouchers are valid for A1, A2, and B1 courses.

Some of the courses cost less than the voucher itself, so you can save up a lot by using them.

Who is entitled to the vouchers?

People from third countries who need to fulfil the so-called integration agreement (necessary for issuance and extension of several types of visas, including the Red-White-Red) get three vouchers worth €100 each.

People from EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland, that came as family members, employees or self-employed persons receive three vouchers worth €50 each.

To be eligible for the voucher, your primary residence needs to be in Vienna and you cannot have been in Vienna for longer than two years.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to claim your €200 voucher for electronics repair in Austria

Where can you get the vouchers?

The vouchers are part of the benefits given to people who participate in Vienna’s “Start” coaching program, which offers individual counselling appointments for new immigrants.

You can schedule an appointment with a City representative by calling +431905003604 (they speak English and several other languages, including Turkish, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, and Spanish).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool event only the locals know of, here are some ideas.

Published: 19 August 2022 12:42 CEST
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Haus des Meeres

Since it looks like we are heading for a rainy weekend in Vienna, it’s a good idea to check out some interesting indoor places. If you haven’t visited Austria’s aquarium in Vienna 6th district, the weekend is a great time to do so.

The aquarium has several areas, including a crocodile park, a tropical house with free-flying birds and monkeys going up and down, and loads of animals in different tanks. The top floor has a roof terrace and a bar with beautiful views of Vienna.

Here you can find more information.

Free beginner Forró class

How about learning a typical Brazilian dance called Forró? This Saturday, August 20th, from 8 pm to 9 pm, there will be a free beginner course at Jo&Joe Hostel in Vienna’s 15th district.

After the class, DJ Serginho will bring some Latin Vibes music to spice up your evening. The beginners class is free, but you should register beforehand – and wear proper clothes and shoes to dance away during the night.

Here you can find more information.

Veganista

While the weather is still lovely and hot, of course, ice cream parlours are very popular in Vienna. One of the most famous is the vegan shop Veganista, founded by two sisters and with several branches in the city.

Besides being vegan, the ice cream is made with no paste or ice powder mixtures, artificial additives or flavourings. The ice cream is delicious and popular even with non-vegans.

Here you can find more information.

Vienna Classic Days 2022

Every year, old and classic cars parade on the Vienna Ringstrasse, turning the city’s centre into a moving museum. They drive from the Donaupart through Viennese suburbs and the Vienna Woods, then through the first district until Wien Mitte and, this year, around 250 old vehicles are expected.

The drive starts at 9 am on Saturday, but the parade through the first district should be at 3:30 pm and the great drive on Vienna’s Ringstrasse starts at around 5:30 pm. A similar but shorter route is also happening between 10 am and 1 pm on Sunday.

Here you can find more information.

Neustifter Kirtag 2022

The end of summer, just before the start of school, is when several traditional events called Kirtage (kermesse) take place. This weekend, one of the most traditional, with people dressing up in Lederhosen and Dirndl and enjoying a wine fair, is happening in the 19th district.

The Neustifter Kirtag has free entrance and is back after being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic. A very quintessential Austrian event, there are processions, food and beverage for the entire family from Friday (19th) to Monday (22nd).

Here you can find more information.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

SHOW COMMENTS