For members
PROPERTY
Property buying rules for foreigners in Tyrol and Vorarlberg
While many countries have a north-south divide, Austria is often split between east and west, and it’s no different when it comes to property.
Published: 16 August 2022 11:16 CEST
Property buying rules in Tyrol and Vorarlberg are stricter for foreigners than in other parts of Austria. (Photo by Stephan Seeber on Unsplash)
For members
PROPERTY
Where to find property in Austria for under €100k
Austria is not known for being a cheap country and property prices are higher than in some other European countries, but it's still possible to find property bargains, some for even under €100k.
Published: 15 August 2022 09:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments