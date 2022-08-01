For members
EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new property buying rules could impact you
Anyone buying property in Austria will now need a minimum deposit of 20 percent. Why has this new rule been introduced and how could it impact people trying to get on the property ladder?
Published: 1 August 2022 10:40 CEST
Buyers in Austria now need a deposit of at least 20 percent to buy property. Photo by Waldemar Brandt / Pexels.
Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna
Buying a home in another country – even as a resident – can be a tricky process. Here’s what you need to know about buying property in Vienna as a foreigner.
Published: 28 July 2022 12:40 CEST
