PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new property buying rules could impact you

Anyone buying property in Austria will now need a minimum deposit of 20 percent. Why has this new rule been introduced and how could it impact people trying to get on the property ladder?

Published: 1 August 2022 10:40 CEST
Buyers in Austria now need a deposit of at least 20 percent to buy property. Photo by Waldemar Brandt / Pexels.

From Monday August 1st, anyone applying for a mortgage in Austria will be subject to new rules related to equity and terms and conditions for loans.

The aim is to take some heat out of the property market in Austria, especially after both the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) and the European Council for Systemic Risks recently issued warnings that lending criteria was too lax, according to a report by ORF.

But for some, it will now mean home ownership will become an ever more distant dream as property prices, interest rates and the cost of living continue to rise.

Here’s what you need to know.

What has changed?

The biggest change to house buying rules in Austria is that there is now a mandatory deposit of 20 percent of the value of a property, including additional costs. Previously, banks were simply issued with recommendations about a minimum deposit.

As a result, the OeNB expects a “dampening effect” on the number of home loans being granted in Austria, followed by a drop in property prices in the coming years.

However, in an interview with Der Standard, Willibald Cernko, the new head of Erste Group, called for exceptions for young families who are particularly impacted by the new lending criteria.

Cernko said: “There may be good reasons for the new regulations, but in my view they pay too little attention to young people and those on low incomes. 

“Where are young families supposed to get 20 percent of their own capital, even if both work, unless mum and dad or grandma and grandpa step in?”

Another change to the property buying rules in Austria is that mortgage repayments must not exceed more than 40 percent of a buyer’s income.

According to calculations by ORF, this means someone hoping to buy a home for €360,000 (an amount which rarely exists in some regions due to high prices) would need a net income of €3,250 per month to qualify for a mortgage. It is estimated that half of all Austrian households would not qualify.

Additionally, mortgages can only be granted for a maximum of 35 years and loans must not exceed 90 percent of the calculated market value of a property.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, loans of up to €50,000 will not be impacted by the new rules, which is good news for those seeking finance options for renovation works in their homes, for example.

PROPERTY

Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

Buying a home in another country – even as a resident – can be a tricky process. Here’s what you need to know about buying property in Vienna as a foreigner.

Published: 28 July 2022 12:40 CEST
Vienna is famous for having affordable housing and a stable rental market.

This is part of the reason why Austria’s capital regularly tops the best place to live lists and also why so many international residents choose to make the city their home.

But what about buying property as a foreigner in Vienna? 

Here’s what you need to know before jumping into the property market. 

Who is classed as a foreigner in Austria?

Foreign nationals are defined by the Austrian Federal Government as those that do not have Austrian citizenship.

When it comes to buying property, there are varying rules for different foreigners, mostly depending on whether someone is from an EU country or not (rather than whether they have an Austrian passport). 

Property buying rules for EU and EEA citizens

In Austria, it’s relatively easy for citizens from EU and EEA countries and Switzerland to buy property as a foreigner.

This is because these citizens are granted the same rights as Austrian nationals under EU law.

So this means whether you are an EU citizen already living in Vienna as a resident, or you simply want to purchase an investment property in the city, it is possible.

Rules for third country nationals

The term ‘third country nationals’ refers to anyone who is not from an EU member state, an EEA (European Economic Area) country (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) or Switzerland. 

For this group it becomes more difficult to buy property in Vienna – even for permanent residents.

In principle, any permanent residents from a third country in Austria have to go through an authorisation process to gain a special permit to buy property

The reason for the special permit is to ensure there is sufficient housing available for Austrian citizens and to avoid surging property and land prices from interest by overseas buyers.

But in Vienna, the rules are slightly more relaxed than the national laws, making the process easier for some Viennese residents.

What is different in Vienna?

The rules for foreigners buying property in Austria are regulated by the Foreign Nationals’ Property Acquisition Act of each province, which is why property buying rules vary across Austria.

In Vienna, the key difference is that if a married couple is buying property and one spouse is an Austrian citizen, they do not have to go through the authorisation process to get a permit.

But for couples in Vienna where both partners are international residents, or non-EU individuals, the authorisation process still applies.

However, Vana Doranovic, an estate agent at Tristar, told The Local in a previous article: “In practice, we very often broker apartments in Vienna to non-EU citizens, and we have yet to experience a rejection from the Grundverkehrskommission.”

Brits with an Article 50 Card

British people currently living in Vienna as a resident will come under one of two categories – those with an Article 50 Card and those without.

For those in possession of an Article 50 Card – a post-Brexit residency permit that grants British people living in Austria before December 31st 2020 pre-Brexit rights – they are still treated the same as those from EU member states. 

As a result, there is no need to apply for the special permit to purchase property in Vienna, or anywhere else in Austria. This was further confirmed to The Local by the British Embassy in Vienna, and the UK government recently issued a notification in its official Living in Austria guide.

But for any British people that have moved to Vienna in post-Brexit times, they will be considered as third country nationals and so subject to the country’s property buying rules for foreigners.

