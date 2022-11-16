Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

ÖVP debates Human Rights Convention, poisonous red algae found in Vorarlberg lake, construction boom and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 16 November 2022 08:32 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Tyrol has seen a boom in construction of homes (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)
  • ÖVP divided on amending Human Rights Pact

Austrian politicians are debating possible changes to the Human Rights Convention, particularly lines that deal with asylum law, local media reported. 

The issue is highly controversial and junior coalition partners in the Green party have already rebuffed any attempts for changes – some people at the centre-right ÖVP party also said they were against amending the laws.

Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is “beyond doubt” and “non-negotiable”, – especially as Austria is the only Council of Europe state in which the Convention has constitutional status. 

Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) also described the ECHR as “non-negotiable”.

Other politicians, however, including the Styrian governor, are in favour of revising the text. “We should look at what would be covered in a modern version of the text”, he said.

  • What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?

People in Austria are used to warm buildings during the cold winter, but this year could be different.

While it’s unlikely that people will be shivering at their desks, workplaces will be cooler than in previous winters and most people will have to dress warmly.

This is due to pressure on companies through rising energy costs and the government’s recommendation for minimum temperatures in workplaces amid energy-saving plans.

We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.

  • Eco-protesters pour black liquid on Klimt painting in Vienna museum

Climate activists of the protest group “Last Generation” poured oil on Gustav Klimt’s “Death and Life” painting in the Leopold Museum, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

The museum has confirmed the incident, saying: “We can only hope that the painting was not damaged.”

“Restorers are working to determine whether the painting protected by glass has been damaged,” Klaus Pokorny, spokesperson for the Viennese Leopold Museum, told AFP.

  • Red poisonous algae found in Vorarlberg lake

The shore area of the Bruggerloch in Höchst currently appears reddish in colour. This colouration is caused by the blue-green algae Planktothrix rubescens), the Höchst municipality said. It is, therefore, not a contamination but a natural phenomenon. 

However, the alga releases toxins. According to the municipality, ingestion via the mouth should be avoided at all costs. This applies to humans but also animals, such as dogs.


  • Construction boom was particularly strong in Tyrol in 2021

Nine residential units per thousand inhabitants were built in Tyrol in 2021. This is more than in other federal provinces. However, it’s not only the number of new apartments and houses that have increased, but also the purchase prices, broadcaster ORF reported.

In 2021, more housing was built in Austria than at any time since the beginning of the 1980s, with around 71,200 homes built. 

Compared to the two previous years, five percent or 3,200 more apartments were built, according to data from Statistics Austria.

Most units were built in Vienna (22 percent), followed by Lower Austria (19 percent), Upper Austria (16 percent), and Styria (14 percent). Tyrol follows behind with nine percent and 6,857 completed residential units.

However, the highest production rate was recorded by Statistik Austria in Tyrol with 9.0, followed by Upper Austria and Styria with 8.8 each. In Vienna, the rate was also high at 8.6, which would have increased the rate noticeably if the construction and renovation activities had also been included, according to Statistik Austria.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

A cold front is moving over Austria today, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. This brings rain over the western half, while snow falls from 1300 to 1800m, snow falls. 

Further east, it will remain predominantly dry, but in the afternoon, the precipitation will arrive there as well. High temperatures should be around 6C to 13C, the warmest in Vorarlberg.

  • Later today…

It’s no secret that winter is set to be expensive with rising energy costs. But some British people in Austria might be able to access financial support through the UK benefits system. Check back to see if British people in Austria can claim the winter fuel payment from the UK.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

ORF revenues 'back on target', HPV vaccine to be free for young people and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
  • ORF’s GIS revenues ‘back on target’

From January to September, revenues from so-called programme fees are back on target for the public broadcaster ORF, according to its earnings release. Additionally, advertising revenues are significantly above plan.

The company earns most of its cash through the GIS fee. Anyone who owns a television or radio needs to pay it in Austria. Revenue has decreased in recent years, mainly as people unsubscribe from the service.

From next year, people who don’t own a TV but still stream ORF content will also have to pay the GIS fee, as The Local reported.

  • Who are the new Austrian citizens?

The number of people receiving Austrian citizenship through naturalisation processes is increasing. Here’s a look at some stats about the new citizens and where they are from originally.

  • HPV vaccine to be free doe people up to 21

On Monday, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced that the HPV vaccination should be carried out for free until the person turns 21-years-old.

He said the provinces, the federal government and health insurance providers agreed on the extension – which is valid not only for women but also for men. Previously, only children aged between nine and 11 could get the vaccine. Prices for the three shots that consist of the primary immunisation cost up to hundreds of euros. Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are responsible for numerous cancers, the minister said.

  • Reform proposal for medical entrance tests

In Vienna, easier access to medical studies is being discussed, broadcaster ORF reported. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is at least open to changes. 

A Styrian doctor proposed that the difficult test should be replaced by an internship in the nursing field, while in Vorarlberg, regional councillors propose a “points system”. The system would benefit those who have completed internships in the care and health sector, but civilian service or a social year could also be credited towards an entrance exam.

The provinces and country need to agree, as tests are unified in Austria.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In several parts of Austria, there will be persistent fog or high fog, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Away from the fog and generally in the mountains, the weather will be sunny and dry. A few denser clouds will only accumulate in the Alps in the southwest. 

Afternoon temperatures depend on fog and sunshine and should be between 6C to 15C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

