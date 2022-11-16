Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

ÖVP divided on amending Human Rights Pact

Austrian politicians are debating possible changes to the Human Rights Convention, particularly lines that deal with asylum law, local media reported.

The issue is highly controversial and junior coalition partners in the Green party have already rebuffed any attempts for changes – some people at the centre-right ÖVP party also said they were against amending the laws.

Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is “beyond doubt” and “non-negotiable”, – especially as Austria is the only Council of Europe state in which the Convention has constitutional status.

Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) also described the ECHR as “non-negotiable”.

Other politicians, however, including the Styrian governor, are in favour of revising the text. “We should look at what would be covered in a modern version of the text”, he said.

People in Austria are used to warm buildings during the cold winter, but this year could be different.



While it’s unlikely that people will be shivering at their desks, workplaces will be cooler than in previous winters and most people will have to dress warmly.



This is due to pressure on companies through rising energy costs and the government’s recommendation for minimum temperatures in workplaces amid energy-saving plans.



We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.

Eco-protesters pour black liquid on Klimt painting in Vienna museum

Climate activists of the protest group “Last Generation” poured oil on Gustav Klimt’s “Death and Life” painting in the Leopold Museum, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

The museum has confirmed the incident, saying: “We can only hope that the painting was not damaged.”

“Restorers are working to determine whether the painting protected by glass has been damaged,” Klaus Pokorny, spokesperson for the Viennese Leopold Museum, told AFP.

🛢️EILT: Klimt's "Tod und Leben" im Leopold Museum mit Öl überschüttet🛢️ Menschen der Letzten Generation haben heute im Leopold Museum das Klimt-Gemälde "Tod und Leben" mit Öl überschüttet. Neue Öl- und Gasbohrungen sind ein Todesurteil für die Menschheit. pic.twitter.com/4QKAklB9Af — Letzte Generation Österreich (@letztegenAT) November 15, 2022

Red poisonous algae found in Vorarlberg lake

The shore area of the Bruggerloch in Höchst currently appears reddish in colour. This colouration is caused by the blue-green algae Planktothrix rubescens), the Höchst municipality said. It is, therefore, not a contamination but a natural phenomenon.

However, the alga releases toxins. According to the municipality, ingestion via the mouth should be avoided at all costs. This applies to humans but also animals, such as dogs.





Construction boom was particularly strong in Tyrol in 2021

Nine residential units per thousand inhabitants were built in Tyrol in 2021. This is more than in other federal provinces. However, it’s not only the number of new apartments and houses that have increased, but also the purchase prices, broadcaster ORF reported.

In 2021, more housing was built in Austria than at any time since the beginning of the 1980s, with around 71,200 homes built.

Compared to the two previous years, five percent or 3,200 more apartments were built, according to data from Statistics Austria.

Most units were built in Vienna (22 percent), followed by Lower Austria (19 percent), Upper Austria (16 percent), and Styria (14 percent). Tyrol follows behind with nine percent and 6,857 completed residential units.

However, the highest production rate was recorded by Statistik Austria in Tyrol with 9.0, followed by Upper Austria and Styria with 8.8 each. In Vienna, the rate was also high at 8.6, which would have increased the rate noticeably if the construction and renovation activities had also been included, according to Statistik Austria.

Weather

A cold front is moving over Austria today, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. This brings rain over the western half, while snow falls from 1300 to 1800m, snow falls.

Further east, it will remain predominantly dry, but in the afternoon, the precipitation will arrive there as well. High temperatures should be around 6C to 13C, the warmest in Vorarlberg.

Later today…

