WORKING IN AUSTRIA
What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?
We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 15 November 2022 11:29 CET
The minimum recommended temperature for offices in Austria is 19 degrees. (Photo by Kübra Arslaner / Pexels)
Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?
Vienna might have the most foreigners but there are lots of English-speaking jobs to be found outside of the capital. You just need to know where to look.
Published: 9 November 2022 13:37 CET
