Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?

We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:29 CET
What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?
The minimum recommended temperature for offices in Austria is 19 degrees. (Photo by Kübra Arslaner / Pexels)

People in Austria are used to warm buildings during the cold winter but this year could be different.

While it’s unlikely that people will be shivering at their desks, workplaces will be cooler than previous winters and most people will have to dress warmly.

This is due to pressure on companies through rising energy costs and the government’s recommendation for minimum temperatures in workplaces amid energy saving plans.

FOR MEMBERS: READER QUESTION: When should I turn on my heating in Austria this year?

However, there are already reports of employers lowering the heating below official recommendations, leading to complaints from employees. And it’s not even full winter yet.

So what are the rules when it comes to heating public buildings and workplaces in Austria? Here’s a quick explainer so that you know your rights this winter.

What does the Austrian Federal Government say about heating?

In September, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) urged operators of public buildings to lower the thermostat to 19C during the winter to save energy.

Likewise, the Labor Law in Austria states that in workplaces with low physical exertion, like in offices, the thermostat must be set between 19C and 25C.

For jobs that require normal physical activity (standing in a sales room or in retail), the temperature should be set between 18C and 24C. And for active jobs, such as in a warehouse, the minimum temperature is 12C.

READ MORE: How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

Unfortunately, for outside work, there is no minimum temperature. But employers are obligated to assess any hazards to health.

The reason for these rules is that working in cold conditions can impact performance, cause health issues and lead to an increased risk of accidents, according to the Arbeitkammer.

This year, the issue of being cold at work is even more prominent as many companies seek to lower heating bills and conserve energy.

One example is at the municipal administration building in Linz, Upper Austria, where the office temperature was just 16C, as reported by ORF. Following complaints from employees, the temperature has now been set at 21C, which is still below the 23C of recent winters.

What can you do if you are too cold at work?

Lawyer Raphael Schanda from Körber-Risak told ORF that employers have a “duty of care towards their employees” when it comes to heating in the workplace in Austria. 

However, if you are too cold at work and suspect that the heating is below the recommendations set by the government, then speak to your boss or the relevant line manager.

If this results in a conflict, then the next step can be to contact the HR department and refer them to the government guidelines for heating the workplace.

READ ALSO: What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

Ways to keep warm this winter

Everyone feels the cold differently, and while 19C might be comfortable for some, for others it will be too cold. Especially for people that sit all day at a desk.

To counteract any discomfort from feeling cold, here are some tips:

  • Wear warmer clothes and layer up.
  • Move around regularly – get up from the desk and walk.
  • Drink warm drinks.
  • Wear fingerless gloves.
  • Block any draughts from windows or doors.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

Vienna might have the most foreigners but there are lots of English-speaking jobs to be found outside of the capital. You just need to know where to look.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:37 CET
Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

Most international residents think of Vienna when searching for a new job in Austria. 

But there are plenty of big companies based outside of the capital – with many hiring employees from all over the world.

Here’s a guide to some of Austria’s biggest companies in Salzburg, Linz and Graz.

FOR MEMBERS: Where to find English-language books in Austria

Salzburg

The big name in Salzburg is Austrian-owned Red Bull. The organisation’s Media House is based in the district of Siezenheim, then there is the Red Bull Base in Elsbethen and the corporate campus in Fuschl am See.

For many jobs at Red Bull, the required language is English, with some job descriptions asking for both German and English. Examples of current vacancies (at the time of writing) include internships, sales, marketing and IT engineering roles.

Another big company located in Salzburg is Hofer – the supermarket holding company. The International Management Holding branch of the company is located at Michael-Walz-Gasse near Salzburg Airport.

The team at Hofer is international and many roles require fluent English. Positions at Hofer include BI Front End Developer (salary €52,100) and IT Consultant Finance (€3,700 per month). Both roles ask for fluent English language skills.

READ MORE: Unemployment in Austria remains low despite high inflation pressures

Linz

Linz is the home of industry in Austria with companies specialising in steel and machine construction. It also has a thriving creative scene with Ars Electronica serving as a base for technology-based arts.

One big, international company based in Linz is Siemens, one of the largest industrial manufacturing organisations in Europe. Siemens has had an office in Linz since 1902, but opened the new Techbase Linz location on Wolfgang-Pauli-Strasse in 2022.

The Local found many jobs currently advertised at Siemens in Linz, although most require fluent German. However, we did find a vacancy for a Senior Software Engineer (salary €3,600 per month) that only asked for fluent English.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about finding work in Austrian towns and villages

Rosenbauer is a manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection. The Linz operation is located outside of the city centre on Straubingstraße where the company’s Centre of Excellence for helmet production is based.

Most jobs on the Rosenbauer website are advertised in German. Although some do ask for a high level of English language skills, like the advertised role of Strategic Buyer (salary €46,000).

Another big employer in Linz is Today Experts – a human resource and project consulting firm. They specialise in the IT sector so software engineering roles feature heavily at this company.

Current vacancies at Today Experts include an IT Manager (€60,000 salary) that calls for both English and German language skills. Today Experts also has locations in Graz and Vienna.

Graz

Graz is the capital of Styria and the city is known for its tech and engineering industry, with several big companies hiring international employees.

One such firm is Dynatrace, which is a global software engineering company with an office at the Technopark Raaba, in the south of Graz.

The Graz location focuses on Account Experience through the use of platforms, tools and services, so most jobs are related to that. The company language is English and there are more than 55 nationalities in their team.

At the time of writing, the Dynatrace website had job vacancies in Graz for roles like Product Owner (salary €50,000) and Senior Go Agent Developer (salary €60,000).

FOR MEMBERS: Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Austria

Not far from Dynatrace is Magna Steyr – an international car manufacturer. This company also has locations in Vienna and in neighbouring Germany, and promises opportunities for career development all over the world.

The Local found an IT Systems Engineer role advertised at Magna Steyr in Graz that includes flexible working and the possibility of home office. Language requirements are German and English, so you do need decent German skills to apply.

Then there is AVL, which is involved in the development, testing and simulation of powertrain systems. The Austrian headquarters is based in Graz on Hans-List-Platz and the company has numerous locations around the world.

As to be expected from a global company, AVL hires English-speakers for certain roles. One example is for a Design Engineer (salary €51,530) that asks for fluent English, with German language skills as an added bonus.

SHOW COMMENTS