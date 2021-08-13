How will climate change impact Austria?

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sent shockwaves across the world this week.

In Austria, the prognosis is not good, with researchers anticipating mountainous regions to be particularly impacted by rising temperatures in the coming decades.

Back in 2014, the Austrian Climate Change Assessment Report already predicted a temperature rise of 3.5 percent by 2100.

But the IPCC warns that Austria could warm up by as much as five degrees by 2100 if nothing is done to stop global carbon emissions.

Statistics from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) show Austria is now around two degrees warmer since the beginning of industrialisation, as reported by Der Standard.

Award-winning glacier researcher, Sarah Braumann, also recently told ORF that the Ochsentaler Glacier, the largest in Vorarlberg, could be gone in five decades if the ice continues to recede.

For Austria – a country that heavily depends on winter tourism – this is sobering news.

In fact, in pre-coronavirus times winter tourism was responsible for almost half (48 percent) of all overnight stays in Austria.

This makes winter tourism a huge contributor to the Austrian economy with the average winter tourist spending €184 per day, compared to €160 per day from a summer tourist.

How will climate change impact winter tourism in Austria?

In the coming decades, ZAMG has forecast it might only be cold enough for snowfall at altitudes above 1,500 to 2,000 metres, with more rain at lower altitudes.

But changing weather patterns can already be seen across the country with a 30 percent decrease in the number of snow days in Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz in the past 90 years.

So, what does climate change and the IPCC report mean for ski resorts in Austria?

Peter Grander, CEO at SkiStar in St. Johann, Tyrol, said: “This is a big issue for ski resorts because there is climate change – no one can deny that.

“There are only a few days when we can produce artificial snow because there are fewer cold nights, so we have to be prepared and act quick.

“But with snow measurement we can produce less artificial snow by pushing it out more with snow groomers.”

Grander has also noticed a shift towards summer tourism in the Austrian Alps, and is expecting this to continue in the coming years.

“In the last 10 to 15 years, we have seen the summer season become more important and now 20 percent of our revenue is made in the summer,” he said.

“Regions in the south like Italy, Spain and Greece are now experiencing high temperatures in the summer, so this is a chance for Austrian destinations to increase summer tourism.

“In the far future it could be that summer will become more important than winter, but that will take a long time.

“We have to be prepared and look at the alternatives, that’s no question.”

How is the climate changing in Austria?

A key indicator of how the climate in Austria is already changing is the number of days each year where the temperature is above 30 degrees.

Der Standard reports that between 1961 and 1990, most provincial capitals across Austria experienced up to 11 hot days each year. But from 1991 to 2020, the ZAMG recorded 16 to 22 days with temperatures above 30 degrees.

The distribution of rainfall is also changing. There has been a decrease in the number of days with a small amount of rain, but an increase in the number of days with heavy rain.

This is leading to intense periods of dry weather followed by heavy rain, as seen with recent flood events in Salzburg and Tyrol.

However, despite more heavy rain events, there is an increased risk of drought in Austria in the future. This is because warmer temperatures impact the water balance as more moisture is evaporated from the soil into the air.

Similarly, warmer temperatures lead to a longer growing season for plants, which means more water is taken from the soil, increasing the risk of drought.

What is being done to tackle climate change in Austria?

The impacts of climate change affect the whole country – not just the mountains.

In recent years the City of Vienna has been introducing measures to combat the effects of excessive heat in the summer and reduce emissions from cars.

Measures include fog showers to cool down pedestrians, car-free streets and the introduction of the 15-minute city concept to ensure everyday amenities can be reached within a 15-minute walk.

Other initiatives in Austria include a move towards the use of natural gas and a focus on sustainability.

For example, INNIO, the Tyrol-based natural gas company, this week announced it has joined the UN Global Compact – a sustainability initiative focused on transparency and responsible business practices.

In a statement, Carlos Lange, president and CEO of INNIO, said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we are ethically and morally bound to maintain a responsible role as it pertains to human rights, labor, and anti-corruption as well as the environment.”

Elsewhere, environmental organisations are lobbying the Austrian Federal Government about climate change.

In July, Climate Change Centre Austria (CCCA), released a statement to say the climate crisis is “diverse and complex” and requires politics, industry, business, science and society to participate together to find a solution.

The statement was released following comments from Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that the climate crisis should be tackled with innovation and technology.

