For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter
High inflation, rising fuel and energy prices and the traditional Christmas prices have made it more expensive for many to fly home from Austria. But here are a few tips on how to get better prices.
Published: 7 November 2022 16:05 CET
How to get cheaper flights home from Austria? (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Austria
From biometric checks to the 90-day rule and visas - the European Commission has explained to The Local what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Austria.
Published: 25 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Updated: 7 November 2022 12:17 CET
Updated: 7 November 2022 12:17 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments