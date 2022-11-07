Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter

High inflation, rising fuel and energy prices and the traditional Christmas prices have made it more expensive for many to fly home from Austria. But here are a few tips on how to get better prices.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:05 CET
Long-haul flights from Austria: How to get the best prices this winter
How to get cheaper flights home from Austria? (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Many people live in Austria and have families (or at least some relatives) in other countries.

Most international residents are just a bus or train ride away from home, as most immigrants in Austria are from Germany, followed by Serbia and Turkey. 

However, heading “home” for the holidays can be more difficult for many with ties a little further away. If you need to take a longer flight to the UK, or to North or South America or a long haul to India or Australia, you already expect high prices. 

With inflation and rising energy costs, things have got even more expensive in general and flying is no exception. “I have to say this year was a very bad one. Everything was very expensive and inconvenient”, said Diana Platarrueda, who usually travels from Vienna to Colombia during the holidays.

Here are some tips to save money when flying home for the holidays.

Best price comparison websites

When it comes to finding the cheapest flights, many people swear by comparison websites, which check fares from different companies. 

“To find the cheapest flights, I use the search engines, mostly Skyscanner, but also Momondo and Booking. And then when I have a short list, I also check on the airline website”, Platarrueda said.

There are many others, including Google Flights, Kiwi, Hopper and e-dreams. One of the main advantages of these search engines is the ability to look for the cheapest flights within a time frame, which is what Lizi, from Brazil, uses the most: “Kiwi has a feature where you can add a time frame (a month, or a long weekend) as the dates instead of fixed dates, so if you have some flexibility on the dates, it’s a good option”.

She said: “I also take the information from these websites and go directly to the airlines’ websites. Sometimes there’s a small price difference or more options in the same price range.”

Booking directly with the airline (or a reputable travel website) is also safer. Additionally, if you need to cancel your flights or ask for a refund, it’s usually easier to do so directly with the airline, as many of these comparison sites have little or no customer support.

Searching for flights online takes time and patience, but it’s well worth it. (Photo: Getty Images)

Online tips

When booking online, there are other things to remember. 

For example, airline and price comparison sites can install cookies on your browser. The myth goes that by tracking your previously searched for flights or even your location, they will then increase prices on your subsequent searches. It hasn’t been proven, but frequent flyers recommend tricks to avoid this alleged markup.

Lizi said: “After researching a certain flight more than once, I also clean the browser cookies cache and use incognito mode as if airlines trackers register the same user looking for the same flight more than once, the price goes up. That’s a tip lots of people are aware of but forget to use.”

Another popular tip is to book on Tuesdays due to the (also not proven, but won’t hurt to try) belief that airlines usually start promotions on Monday evenings. 

Check other hubs

Vienna is almost in the middle of Europe and has excellent connections to most of the world. However, Vienna International Airport is not considered one of the largest airports in the continent and looking for flights to your final destination from other European capitals could be better. 

In some cases, it may even be necessary: there are no direct flights from Vienna to any city in Brazil, for example.

With that in mind, many people look for trains, buses or even low-cost flights to other major hubs and then hop on a long-haul flight.

“Sometimes it’s cheaper to fly or take the train to a more frequented hub (Frankfurt, London Healthrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Munich), or one where there are likely more connections (the Madrid to Latin America example is a good one)”, said André. 

He added: “One other possibility that worked for us a few times before (don’t know about now) is to do a one or two-day stop-over at a bigger hub, do some touristy stuff, then take the onward flight.”

Ajin Vincent also does something similar when travelling home: “For South Asia connections, you can book WizzAir to Abudhabi, which normally costs around €70 and then book a flight from Abudhabi or Dubai. It’s really cheap except for the fact that we need to check out and check in again with the luggage.”

For Latin America, Madrid and Lisbon are great hubs. For the US, Amsterdam and Paris also have good flights often. Those flying to Australia might also benefit from stopping first in Singapore. Additionally, it’s always worth it to check out Frankfurt, which is just a train ride from Vienna and is one of Europe’s busiest airports.

Flying to your country’s capital and then getting a local airline ticket to your home town is also a good option, according to frequent flyers: ” I book the intercontinental flight always to the capital, and then buy the flight to my city locally with the airlines there”, Platarrueda said.

Donna York, from the US, said: “There are direct flights to Washington DC on Austrian Airlines and most of the time, it’s better to book directly.”.

Planning is essential

This tip may be better for the 2023 holiday season, but checking for flights early in the year is essential. Since they fluctuate so much – and tend to get higher as the dates get closer – many people start checking for flights as early as May or June.

“I travel every December to Lima, Peru. I buy my ticket always in May/June departing from Madrid because from Vienna is too expensive”, said Betty Gonzalez. She also highlighted that she looks for cheaper flights early in the year and also uses miles to pay for her ticket.

She said: “I get miles by travelling, through my Amex credit card and sometimes buying them with discount.”

Daniela Coccorullo, who is from Argentina, is also a fan of using miles to travel: “There is a miles program that we started using, and flights are usually cheaper buying miles than paying with cash”.

In some cases, families opt for a ‘out of season’ celebration. Photo: Getty Images

Play around with the dates

This is a classic, but if you can be flexible with dates, your chances of getting a more affordable ticket increase exponentially. ” I found that between December 16th and January 12th(or so), prices skyrocket, so if possible, travel outside those dates and be as flexible as possible with the days of the week”, Diana said.

Even one day could make a significant difference. One reader, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I’ve pulled my kids out of school a day before the break and saved hundreds on airfare.”

However, she warned: “The school was horrible about it, which was disappointing as all the school does on the last day is watch movies. Also disappointing as the school intentionally recruited international families.”

Sometimes, being flexible about dates means celebrating a “late” or “early” Christmas with you family and changing other celebrations to fit into your budget. 

Many immigrants spend some traditional dates in Austria and fly to their hometown during the low season or just a few days away from Christmas and New Year.

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Austria

From biometric checks to the 90-day rule and visas - the European Commission has explained to The Local what the EU's new EES system means for people travelling in and out of Austria.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Updated: 7 November 2022 12:17 CET
EXPLAINED: What the EU's new EES system means for travel to Austria

You might have seen some rather dramatic headlines about the EU ‘harvesting biometric data’ – so here’s what the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) – due to come into effect next year – actually means if you are travelling in and out of Austria.

The system has been in the works since 2013 and is due to come into effect in May 2023 – although it has been postponed several times before.

It has four stated aims – to improve and modernise border systems; to reinforce security and aid the fight against crime and terrorism; to help EU member states deal with increasing traveller numbers without having to increase the numbers of border staff; and to systematically identify over stayers within the Schengen area [ie people who have stayed longer than their visa or 90-day limit allowance].

The system doesn’t actually change any of the EU’s rules about travel, length of stay etc, but it will make enforcing them easier.

EES is different to ETIAS, which is due to come into effect later in 2023. That won’t affect residents, but will require tourists and those on a short visit to pay €7 for a holiday visa – full details on that HERE.

Where?

The EES is for EU external borders – so if you are travelling between Austria and Germany nothing will change but if you are entering Austria from a non-EU country (including the UK) the new system comes into play.

Who? 

It applies to all non-EU citizens. Dual-nationals are exempt if they are travelling on their EU passport. 

When?

The current start date is May 2023.

What?

Basically the EES changes how passports are checked at the border.

The first change is the addition of biometric data – in addition to the current details in your passport (name, DOB etc) the system will also record facial images and fingerprints of all passengers – so it will be similar to going to the US, where foreign arrivals already have to provide fingerprints.

The second change is through recording onto the system complete details of entry and exit dates; how much of their 90-day limit (if applicable) people have used and whether they have previously been refused entry (see below for full details on the 90 day rules).

Exactly how this applies varies slightly depending on your circumstances.

Tourists – this is the most straightforward category and the one that will apply to the majority of travellers. For tourists or those coming for a short visit little will change apart from having to give fingerprints when they enter. They will also be told how long they can stay in the Schengen area – for visitors from non-Schengen-visa countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia this will be 90 days, easily long enough for most holidaymakers.

Second-home owners and other regular visitors without a visa – if you’re a regular visitor to Austria from a non-EU country you will already know about the 90-day rule – find a full explanation HERE.

The rule itself doesn’t change, but one of the stated aims of the new system is to catch overstayers, so anyone hoping to ‘slip under the radar’ with regards to the 90-day limit should forget that idea.

Instead of the current and rather inconsistent system of passport-stamping, each entry and exit to the EU is automatically logged on the system, so that border guards can see how long you have spent in the Schengen area in the preceding 180 days, and whether you have overstayed your limit. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Austria?

Residents in Austria  – if you are a citizen of a non-EU country but have residency in Austria then you are not constrained by the 90-day rule. Under the current system you show your visa or permit at the border and the border official should refrain from stamping your passport.

The automated system does away with passport stamping – which has become a headache for residents since it is inconsistently applied in some countries.

However at this stage it appears that there is no way to link a visa or residency card to a passport for automatic scanning.

The European Commission told The Local: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

The Local France also asked the French Interior Ministry – who are in charge of operating border controls in France – and they told us: “EES only concerns non-European nationals, without a long-stay visa or residence permit, who are making private or tourist visits for periods of less than 90 days”.

In other words – EES does not concern people who are residents in an EU country or have a long-stay visa.

What this means in practice is that people with a visa or residency permit cannot use the automated passport gates, and must instead go to a manned booth so that they can show both their passport and residency card/visa. This is likely to mean extra waiting times at busy periods.

Second-home owners and frequent visitors with a visa – As with residents, anyone who has a visa must show it at the border in order to avoid starting the 90-day clock, and that means that visa holders cannot use the automated passport gates – as outlined above.

READ ALSO: How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?

The Commison spokesman said: “If you are a non-EU national travelling for a short stay (maximum 90 days in any 180-day period) to a European country using the EES and if you hold a valid visa for your intended purpose of stay then you should present the valid passport and valid visa when crossing the borderYour stay is limited to the number of days authorised by your short stay visa.”

So how will this actually work in practice?

If you’re a tourist or short-stay visitor and you’re travelling by air you probably won’t notice much difference since many airports already have automated passport gates in place for certain travellers. In fact, the Commission says this system will be faster than the current system in place for non-EU arrivals.

If you are a resident, you need to remember to avoid the automated passport gates and choose a manned booth so that you can show your residency card or visa along with your passport.

The Commision told us: “Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrollment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

However things are less clear for people travelling by car – though the control should be made at a Schengen border, not in Austria.

The EES system would require all passengers to get out of the car and have their passports and faces scanned, and scan fingerprints, which would obviously take longer. 

It could make popular trips south (with drivers going through Schengen border controls in the Slovenia-Croatian border) more complicate.

The Commission confirmed that decisions on installing new automated systems at the border is a decision for each Member State – so Slovenia, for example, will have the final say on new arrangements at its border with Croatia.

Further details on EES can be found here.

