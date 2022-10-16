For members
WORK PERMITS
READER QUESTION: How long can I stay out of Austria and keep my residency rights?
If you’re planning to leave Austria for a while, it’s important to know if it will affect your residency. This is what you need to know.
Published: 16 October 2022 07:13 CEST
Most Austrian residency permits are subject to certain conditions, like a limited amount of time to spend outside of the country. (Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi / Pexels)
HEALTH
Reader question: How can foreign doctors practise medicine in Austria?
If you are a doctor moving to Austria, there are a few legal requirements you need to follow before starting your medical practice. Here is what you should know.
Published: 19 July 2022 15:33 CEST
