Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: How and when to change your Austrian e-card for a photocard

Since 2020, Austria has been swapping residents' e-cards - which give access to social security and health benefits - for one that includes a photo. So what do you need to do to get yours?

Published: 26 October 2022 15:31 CEST
A doctor assesses a patient's lungs at a primary care centre in Stockholm.
E-cards are used at every doctor's visit in Austria. (Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT)

The Austrian e-card is linked to the electronic administration system of Austria’s social insurance system, which includes health, accident, pension and unemployment insurance.

The e-card does not contain software functions but holds identification data.

The cardholder’s administrative data is stored on the e-card. It should show your name, academic title, insurance number, card serial number, sex and user group identification.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s e-card and what do you need to know about it?

It is most often used when people want to access doctors or fill prescriptions using their insurance in Austria. The Alpine country has compulsory health and pension insurance administered by different companies. Who you are insured with will depend on your employment status. Most people are insured with the ÖGK company, but self-employed workers, for example, need to be insured by SVS.

Regardless of your insurer, you will have an e-card in Austria. So even changing companies (if you go from self-employed to a hired employee, for example) won’t mean you need to change your e-card.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

So what is changing?

In 2020, Austria announced it would start issuing a “new generation” of e-cards, which would have a photo of the insured person as an extra security measure. 

Around 85 percent of all cardholders automatically receive a new e-card with a photo without having to do anything because the social security system gets the pictures from existing registers.

If the government has an official photo of you from a passport, identity card, driver’s license or through the foreign office (from a visa application, for example), then you won’t need to do anything, and before your e-card expires, you will receive a new one with your photo.

Austria’s e-card – the national insurance card – is needed for almost all medical procedures. Ecard image: Wikicommons

However, if the government does not have your picture – which can happen if you don’t need a visa to stay in the country and have no Austrian driver’s license (a common situation among EU residents and pre-Brexit Brits), you will need to submit a photograph. 

You can quickly check if there is a photo currently available for you HERE

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance

The only legal exceptions to the photo requirements are people younger than 14 or older than 70 or people classified as care levels 4, 5, 6 or 7.

What type of photograph can I bring?

The photo must meet the criteria of a passport photograph

“The photo must be 35 mm wide and 45 mm high. The head must take up about 2/3 of the picture and the distance between the eyes must be at least 8 mm. The photo must not be older than six months and the person must be recognisable without any doubt. The photograph must be in colour”, according to the official requirements.

There are several shops and booths in Austria that can help you take and print photographs in compliance with all the requirements.

How do I submit my photograph?

If Austria does not have your picture, you need to submit it. 

This being Austria, things are not as easy as just sending an email of your photo, but the good news is that you can at least make an appointment online. You can find all the registration offices for insured persons without Austrian citizenship HERE.

And you can schedule an appointment to send your e-card photo HERE.

You need to hand over the photo in person and have your e-card or social security number with you. If you do not have Austrian citizenship, you will also need your passport.

READ ALSO: How do I get a European Health Insurance Card in Austria?

When should I bring a photo?

You don’t need to submit a photo immediately, but before your expiration date (which you can check on the back of your e-card). The government recommends you bring a passport photo to the office responsible three to four months before the expiration date.

If your card doesn’t have an expiration date or the date is after December 31st 2023, you need to submit a photo before 2024. The main issue to keep in mind is that a new e-card will only be issued once they have your image. So, if you lose your e-card, you will also need to send in a picture before getting a new one.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Am I liable for ambulance costs in Austria?

Don’t worry, though: if you miss any deadline or lose your e-card, you can still access services. At your next contact with the social security company or your next doctor’s visit, you will be informed of the need to submit a photograph. 

You can submit a photograph earlier than recommended, but that doesn’t mean you will get a new e-card before yours expires. It could, however, avoid any hurry in the future when you realise your card is about to expire.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Austria?

If you're British and live in Austria you will previously have been registered with the National Health Service, but once you move abroad things change - here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Updated: 20 October 2022 13:19 CEST
What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Austria?

The NHS is described by the British government as a “residence-based health service” which means that if you don’t live in the UK you’re not automatically entitled to NHS care, even if you are a British citizen and even if you still pay tax in the UK.

However funding, access and care rules can vary depending on your circumstances.

Moving to Austria

When moving to Austria, you need to register with the Austrian public health system.

Enrolment is generally automatic and linked to employment. A vast majority of workers are insured by ÖGK through their employer. Still, many, such as self-employed people, will have their insurance with SVS or BVAEB, in the case of public servants.

Insurance is also guaranteed to co-insured persons, such as spouses and dependents, pensioners, students, disabled people, and those receiving unemployment benefits.

Healthcare in Austria is a state system, and similarly to the NHS it’s free at the point of delivery, though there may be some differences depending on the company you need to sign up for. 

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

Pensioners

If you are a pensioner, student or posted worker, it’s likely that the UK will continue to pay for your healthcare through the S1 system.

However, being covered by S1 doesn’t mean that you remain registered with the NHS – S1 only affects who pays for your care.  

So, in Austria, you register for a health card (e-card) in the same way as everyone else, and when the doctor swipes the health card the UK government will cover those costs. For everyone else in Austria, that would be the public insurer.

Full details HERE on how to request an S1. 

Can I stay registered with my UK GP?

No, you need to have a local address to be registered with an NHS GP. In practice, many people don’t get around to telling their GP that they have moved and so stay registered for months or even years, but technically you should notify your GP so that you can be removed from the NHS register. 

Even if you do remain registered with a UK GP, they won’t be able to issue prescriptions for you in Austria as most UK GPs are not licensed to practice outside the UK – therefore are not covered by insurance.

If you are on regular medication it may be possible for your GP to issue you with an advance stock of medication to cover you while you get settled in Austria, but many prescriptions are limited to a maximum of three months.

What about travelling outside Austria?

Once you’re registered in the Austrian system you will be able to get a your e-card, which has the EHIC on its back side and covers medical care while on trips in Europe. 

If your e-card doesn’t show any information on the back, you need to contact your insurer to have it updated. More on this here.

If travelling outside of Europe – ie a holiday in the US – you need to ensure that you have travel insurance with full medical cover in case of any mishaps while abroad. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: How can foreign doctors practise medicine in Austria?

What about trips back to the UK?

Although your day-to-day healthcare will be covered by the Austrian system, there’s still the possibility or falling sick or having an accident while on a trip back to the UK. 

If you are an S1 holder you can show this to provide proof that you are entitled to NHS treatment, and if you are covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement you can show your UK-issued EHIC or GHIC to provide proof of your entitlement to NHS care.

However if you don’t have either of these, the CEAM covers all trips in the EU and European Economic Area, as well as Switzerland and the UK, so if you are charged for medical care while in the UK – because you do not have a UK address – then you will be able to claim the costs back once your return in Austria.

This also means that any Austrian nationals who are with you on your trip – such as an Austrian spouse or partner – have their care costs covered too through CEAM. 

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

In practice, most UK nationals who need to use the NHS while on trips back to the UK report that no-one ever thinks to ask whether they are UK residents.

It’s true that some Brits living in Austria keep their registration with a UK GP and make regular trips back to get prescriptions, while this can happen in practice it does involve lying or at least being economical with the truth about where you live.

Overall it’s better to get registered with an Austrian GP so that they can get to know you and have a full overview of your care as well as any ongoing medical conditions and prescriptions. Most Brits are pretty happy with Austrian healthcare, which consistently ranks among the best in the world. 

Emergency care

There are certain types of NHS care that are not charged for, such as A&E treatment or treatment from paramedics, but if you need to be admitted to hospital you may have to pay.

NHS hospitals won’t turn you away if you cannot prove residency, but they may present you with a bill when you leave if you cannot prove either residency or health cover in a European country.

SHOW COMMENTS