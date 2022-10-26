For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: How and when to change your Austrian e-card for a photocard
Since 2020, Austria has been swapping residents' e-cards - which give access to social security and health benefits - for one that includes a photo. So what do you need to do to get yours?
Published: 26 October 2022 15:31 CEST
E-cards are used at every doctor's visit in Austria. (Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT)
HEALTH
What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Austria?
If you're British and live in Austria you will previously have been registered with the National Health Service, but once you move abroad things change - here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.
Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Updated: 20 October 2022 13:19 CEST
