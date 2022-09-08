For members
How do I get a European Health Insurance Card in Austria?
An European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides EU residents with access to public healthcare across the bloc. Here’s what you need to know about getting an EHIC in Austria.
Published: 8 September 2022 12:03 CEST
Even if you have social insurance in Austria, you still need an EHIC to access state-provided healthcare across the EU. (Photo by Evg Kowalievsha / Pexels)
‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution
Austria needs thousands of nurses and doctors to avoid a collapse in the health sector and the only solution is immigration, the government's health minister warned on Tuesday.
Published: 23 August 2022 16:40 CEST
