COVID-19 VACCINES
Austria recommends 4th Covid vaccine dose for everyone over 12
Austria's autumn Covid-19 plan includes a fourth Covid-19 dose to all those older than 12 and the Health Ministry doesn't rule out further measures, especially a return of the mask mandate.
Published: 31 August 2022 11:21 CEST
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a vaccine (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images via AFP)
COVID-19 RULES
Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?
Despite Covid-19 regulations in Austria allowing people to go to work if they test positive, many states have created an exception for teachers. But not all.
Published: 31 August 2022 10:43 CEST
