Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?

Despite Covid-19 regulations in Austria allowing people to go to work if they test positive, many states have created an exception for teachers. But not all.

Published: 31 August 2022 10:43 CEST
Where in Austria can teachers work despite a Covid-19 infection? (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Austria has currently very few rules when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who test positive for the virus don’t need to go into quarantine anymore and must only wear an FFP2 mask to avoid contaminating people around them.

This means that workers can continue their jobs as long as they feel fit – if not, they can always get a doctor’s note and stay home. However, many Austrian states have created a significant exception to this rule: teachers in mandatory schooling (the Pflichtschulen).

Where are teachers not allowed in classrooms if they test positive for coronavirus?

Vienna and Burgenland already announced at the end of July that teachers in primary schools (the Pflichtschulen) who test positive for Covid would not be allowed to enter the classroom.

Now, Lower Austria and Salzburg have also said teachers would have to stay at home if they test positive for the virus.

“Those who are sick should go on sick leave and stay at home. For infected teachers who have no symptoms but want to go to work, we will find other solutions such as administrative activities,” said Lower Austria’s Education State Councilor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister (ÖVP) on Monday evening.

Salzburg school teachers who test positive for Covid-19 will be released from service for five days. Furthermore, students infected with corona without symptoms are strongly advised not to attend school.

Carinthia is also “moving in that direction”, according to the daily Vienna.at. An announcement is expected for next week.

Where can teachers go to work despite a Covid-19 infection?

In Styria, Vorarlberg and Tyrol, teachers who test positive for coronavirus may continue working as long as they wear an FFP2 mask and have no symptoms.

In Styria, the education authorities asked for “personal responsibility”: “People who feel healthy despite a Covid infection can participate in school life in compliance with increased hygiene measures. This regulation applies to federal and state teachers alike.”, the Education Directorate to the APA news agency.

Tyrol said it would follow the federal government’s guidance, allowing symptom-free people to work as long as they wear an FFP2 mask. In Vorarlberg, the authorities have indicated that symptom-free teachers infected with Covid-19 will also likely be allowed to teach with an FFP2 mask. An official announcement should also come soon.

However, Upper Austria chose “the middle ground”, with only elementary school teachers not allowed into class if they test positive.

REVEALED: The Covid-19 measures for the start of the Austrian school year

Austria's Education Ministry has announced the coronavirus recommendations for the new school year. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 29 August 2022 11:51 CEST
Children and young students in Austria have been arguably one of the most affected groups during the Covid-19 pandemic, having been forced to study at home, wear masks in class and take mandatory PCR tests.

With the school year starting in the country in September (September 5th in eastern Austria and September 12th in the rest of the country), the federal government has announced which measures will be in place.

As Covid-19 cases – as well as hospitalisation numbers –  are fairly low, almost no measures are mandatory.

‘Learning to live with corona’

The Education Ministry said the motto is “learning to live with corona”, with a goal to ensure continuous classroom teaching with targeted safety and prevention measures “depending on the risk situation”.

“Restrictions should therefore be reduced to an absolutely necessary minimum and be in line with the regulations in other areas of life,” the ministry said.

Currently, this means that schools will start without mandatory tests or an FFP2 mask mandate. However, regular tests are recommended during the first week of school.

“If possible, students should come to school on the first day tested, preferably by PCR test,” wrote Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP). In addition, antigen tests will take place in schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the first week of school – also on a voluntary basis.

For the second week of school, all students can receive three antigen tests for use at home so that they can test themselves, for example, Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Antigen tests are available at the school locations for short-term tests at schools in the 2022/23 school year.

‘No school closures’

In a special ‘risk’ situation, such as when there is a confirmed Covid-19 case in class, the school could adopt measures such as ordering tests and a mask mandate.

However, distance learning can only be ordered with the permission of the Directorate of Education. “The schools must remain open – there will be no more nationwide school closure,” Education Minister Martin Polaschek said. 

The Education Minister maintained that asymptomatic teachers from the secondary level are allowed to come to class despite infection as long as they wear an FFP2 mask. However, schools must provide them with their own break room, and special hygiene measures must also be observed in these rooms.

The same applies to students, who are allowed to go to school despite a positive Covid test as long as they wear a mask. However, anyone who feels sick should stay at home. “This applies to all diseases,” the minister added.

Useful vocabulary

(die) Masken – masks

(der )Schulstart – school start

(die) Schulschließungen – school closures

(der) Bildungsminister – Education Minister

(der) Gesundheitsminister – Health Minister

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

