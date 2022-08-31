For members
Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?
Despite Covid-19 regulations in Austria allowing people to go to work if they test positive, many states have created an exception for teachers. But not all.
Published: 31 August 2022 10:43 CEST
Where in Austria can teachers work despite a Covid-19 infection? (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
REVEALED: The Covid-19 measures for the start of the Austrian school year
Austria's Education Ministry has announced the coronavirus recommendations for the new school year. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 29 August 2022 11:51 CEST
