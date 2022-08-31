Reader question: Which Austrian states will allow Covid-infected teachers in classrooms?

Austria has currently very few rules when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who test positive for the virus don’t need to go into quarantine anymore and must only wear an FFP2 mask to avoid contaminating people around them.

This means that workers can continue their jobs as long as they feel fit – if not, they can always get a doctor’s note and stay home. However, many Austrian states have created a significant exception to this rule: teachers in mandatory schooling (the Pflichtschulen).

READ ALSO: REVEALED: The Covid-19 measures for the start of the Austrian school year

Where are teachers not allowed in classrooms if they test positive for coronavirus?

Vienna and Burgenland already announced at the end of July that teachers in primary schools (the Pflichtschulen) who test positive for Covid would not be allowed to enter the classroom.

Now, Lower Austria and Salzburg have also said teachers would have to stay at home if they test positive for the virus.

“Those who are sick should go on sick leave and stay at home. For infected teachers who have no symptoms but want to go to work, we will find other solutions such as administrative activities,” said Lower Austria’s Education State Councilor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister (ÖVP) on Monday evening.

READ ALSO: Vienna extends stricter Covid-19 rules until late October

Salzburg school teachers who test positive for Covid-19 will be released from service for five days. Furthermore, students infected with corona without symptoms are strongly advised not to attend school.

Carinthia is also “moving in that direction”, according to the daily Vienna.at. An announcement is expected for next week.

Where can teachers go to work despite a Covid-19 infection?

In Styria, Vorarlberg and Tyrol, teachers who test positive for coronavirus may continue working as long as they wear an FFP2 mask and have no symptoms.

In Styria, the education authorities asked for “personal responsibility”: “People who feel healthy despite a Covid infection can participate in school life in compliance with increased hygiene measures. This regulation applies to federal and state teachers alike.”, the Education Directorate to the APA news agency.

READ ALSO: Vienna extends stricter Covid-19 rules until late October

Tyrol said it would follow the federal government’s guidance, allowing symptom-free people to work as long as they wear an FFP2 mask. In Vorarlberg, the authorities have indicated that symptom-free teachers infected with Covid-19 will also likely be allowed to teach with an FFP2 mask. An official announcement should also come soon.

However, Upper Austria chose “the middle ground”, with only elementary school teachers not allowed into class if they test positive.