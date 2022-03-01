For members
FREELANCING
EXPLAINED: How freelancers in Austria can pay four times less in social insurance
Self-employed people in Austria are insured by SVS and have to cover 20 percent of treatment costs. that can be reduced to 5 percent. Here's how.
Published: 1 March 2022 10:55 CET
Freelancers in Austria may be able to reduce their social insurance contributions. Here's how. Photo by Ewan Robertson on Unsplash
For members
FAMILIES
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria
Mutterschutz, Papamonat, Karenz, and Familienbeihilfe: here's your guide to the main concepts and schemes for parental leave in Austria
Published: 25 February 2022 15:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments