WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA

Everything that changes in Austria in November 2022

From corruption testimonies scheduled, Christmas markets and public holidays to winter rules and Klimabonus payments, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in November.

Published: 25 October 2022 13:57 CEST
Austrian autumn in Vienna's Augarten park (© Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Thomas Schmid to talk to corruption committee

In early November, Thomas Schmid, who was the secretary in the Ministry of Finance and a close ally to former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is set to testify in the parliamentary inquiry looking into corruption within the ÖVP, centre-right party.

Schmid is trying to close a deal with prosecutors that could implicate several ÖVP party members, including Kurz, and business people in Austria in several different corruption cases. 

He is set to appear in the National Council on November 3rd. There, he will be under the obligation to tell the truth or recuse himself due to ongoing investigations. You can read more about the recent allegations HERE.

READ ALSO: Austria president urges reforms after fresh graft revelations

Christmas markets

The Christmas season begins in Austria, with Christmas markets (the Christkindlmärkte) opening in mid-November.

Due to the energy crisis, some markets won’t have electric heaters while others might light up the Christmas lights during a shorter period, but people will still be able to visit and enjoy them until December 24th, when most of them close for the season.

Vienna’s Christkindlmarkt auf dem Rathausplatz opens on November 19th, but other locations, including the one in Stephansplatz, start earlier. The Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg is the traditional market that opens its huts earliest this year, with people welcome to enjoy food and beverages from November 10th.

Elsewhere in Austria, Graz’s main Christmas market opens at the city’s Hauptplatz on November 18th. 

In Innsbruck, the first of several Christmas markets in the city opens on November 15th in the Old Town.

And the Salzburg Christkindlmarkt starts on November 17th on the Cathedral Square.

READ ALSO: Vienna forced to dim street lighting and cancel some Christmas illuminations

Public holidays

November 1st is a national public holiday in Austria, and three states have another holiday this month: November 11th in Burgenland; November 15th in Lower Austria and Vienna. The latter three holidays most likely won’t get you the day off work, but it depends on your job. 

Schools and government authorities are usually closed on these days.

If you’re new in Austria or inclined to forget the quirks of life here, consider this a reminder: most shops will be closed on national public holidays, and you can expect queues shortly before closing time the day before, so try to stock up in advance.

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

Advent season begins

November is also the month when people need to look for their Advent Calendar, with Austria having countless choices to choose from. 

The first Sunday of Advent, when traditionally homes light up the first of four Advent candles, falls on November 27th this year.

READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian

Winter tyres

From November 1st, cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons must switch over to winter tyres in Austria. 

When driving in snow, mud or ice, cars must be fitted with winter tires or have snow chains fitted on at least two wheels.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Buy the 2023 vignette

More news for motorists. You can buy your 2023 vignette – the small toll sticker you need to drive on most of Austria’s motorways – starting on November 18th, although it is only valid from December 1st.

Vignettes are available at around 6,000 outlets across the country and abroad as well as online, so anyone who fails to get one will have few excuses. A list of outlets is available HERE.

Longer intervals in Viennese public transport

From November 3rd, public transport in Vienna will extend their intervals, according to Wiener Linien. Subways and morning traffic are not affected, but 28 tram and 131 bus lines will receive an adapted timetable.

It won’t take much longer for you to board a tram, though, as the interval stretching ranges from 15 seconds to a maximum of 40 seconds. 

The extensions are due to a shortage in staff, according to the public-owned company. 

“Like many other industries, the generational change and the tense situation in the labour market, among other things, pose great personnel challenges for Wiener Linien. The public transport company has been preparing for the pension wave for a long time and is taking a variety of measures to attract jobs,” the company said.

READ ALSO: Will a 4-day week and free German lessons help Vienna’s transport network find staff?

Klimabonus payments should be finalised

With rising inflation, the Austrian government announced several measures to try and cushion the effects of higher cost of living for those who live in the country. One of the most talked about measures is the so-called Klimabonus, the €500 one-off payment that every resident in the country is entitled to.

The Klimabonus is supposed to be straightforward. However, there are two rules: the recipient must live in Austria for six months in 2022, and minors receive half the amount.

It hasn’t been that simple, though, as payments started on September 1st and many people still haven’t received their money – despite the government saying the payments were complete by October 19th.

Anyone who still hasn’t received their payments by November should contact the Climate Ministry. Here’s what you need to know and who to call.

WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA

Everything that changes in Austria in October 2022

From the presidential elections, Covid rules, the final date for the €500 Klimabonus and the National Day holiday, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in October.

Published: 26 September 2022 14:53 CEST
Updated: 3 October 2022 10:45 CEST
Austria to elect a new president

Austria’s presidential election will take place on October 9th, with seven candidates vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official workplace of the country’s president.

According to opinion polls, the favourite to win is the current president Alexander Van der Bellen, who is running for reelection. He could win this election with an absolute majority already in the first round, avoiding a run-off if polls continue favourable to the incumbent.

Austrian citizens aged 16 and over can vote in the elections, and the Federal President is eligible for two elected terms (each lasting for six years).

READ ALSO: Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?

Stricter Covid rules in Vienna to expire – or be extended

Vienna currently has stricter rules concerning the coronavirus pandemic than the remaining Austrian states. The main difference is that FFP2 masks are still mandatory in all Viennese public transport (and stations).

The current regulation had been extended in late August, with the new expiration date set for October 23rd. This means that by the end of the month, people in Vienna might be able to drive the trains and metros without a mask.

The regulation could, of course, easily be extended as it was before. From what health authorities in the capital say, it looks like it will be prolonged to last during the cold months as well. If the pandemic worsens, with more people being hospitalised, the city (and the country) could impose stricter measures.

READ ALSO: Could Austria be spared another wave of Covid this winter?

Fuel to become more expensive in Austria

Starting October 1st, fuel will become more expensive in Austria. This is because the CO2 tax, part of the federal government’s eco-social reform announced earlier this year, will come in place after being postponed due to rising inflation.

Austria’s auto and motor association ARBÖ has advised motorists to fill up their cars ahead of the coming month – to take advantage of current prices before they rise.

For motorists, the new tax will mean a price difference for a 50-litre tank filling of about €4 to €4.5, on top of the fuel price increases worldwide, according to ARBÖ.

READ ALSO: ‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

Final date to get the €500 bonus (for some)

The Austrian federal government is sending out €500 in anti-inflation and climate payments – better known as the Klimabonus. Everyone who has lived in Austria for at least six months this year is entitled to receive the amount (minors get half, €250).

However, the payment is being made in stages. Those who have already lived for 183 days at the first reference date, July 3rd, will be the first people to receive. Residents who have not completed 183 days living in Austria as of this date, or babies who weren’t 183 days old at that point, will only receive at a later time, as the second round of payments is set for the end of the year.

The millions who are part of the first group are already getting their €500 wire transfer (or voucher), but not all. The IT company making the wire transfers has already stated that they should be finished by the end of the first week of October, while the federal government said that all vouchers would be sent by the end of October.

READ ALSO: When will Austria hand over the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Austrians celebrate the National Day

Austria has a big holiday coming up as it celebrates its National Day on Wednesday, October 26th.

On this day in 1955, Austria signed its so-called Declaration of Perpetual Neutrality, although the date has only been a public holiday since 1965.

The Declaration marked the end of the Allied occupation in Austria by British, American, French and Soviet Union forces, who had controlled the country since World War II in 1945.

On Austrian National Day, the Federal President usually addresses the nation on TV, honouring the victims of the war and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is also the day when the Austrian Armed Forces recruits are sworn in.

Additionally, military celebrations typically occur at Vienna’s Heldenplatz and many museums offer free or discounted entry.

READ MORE: What is Austrian National Day and why is it celebrated?

Wind those clocks

After a colder than usual summer which felt a little disappointing, winter is on its way. It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the last part of the year, but here we are.

From Saturday, October 29th to Sunday, October 30th, clocks in Austria will be set to wintertime. So at 3 am, the clock will go back one hour to Central European Time (CET).

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it will get darker earlier in the evening.

Unpack the jacket

You might have kept the cold at bay with a light jumper or sweater in September, but October is the month when winter starts to rear its chilly head.

The average temperatures in Austria are between 7°C and 15°C, depending on where in the country you are.

On average, October has 11 rainy days (out of 31) and six hours of daylight per day.

