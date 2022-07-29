For members
JOBS
Will a 4-day week and free German lessons help Vienna’s transport network find staff?
Vienna's state-owned public transport company, Wiener Linien, is thinking outside the box to fill staff shortages, including lowering the German language requirements and offering a 4-day work week.
Published: 29 July 2022 16:29 CEST
A Wiener Linien tram rides through Vienna (Copyright: @Manfred Helmer / Winier Linien)
FOOD & DRINK
Hugo, Almdudler and Radler: 5 drinks to try in Austria this summer
It is easier to face the summer heat with a proper cold drink in your hands. Austrians know that well and have created (or made popular) several delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Here are five you should try.
Published: 28 July 2022 16:47 CEST
