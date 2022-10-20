For members
HEALTH
What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Austria?
If you're British and live in Austria you will previously have been registered with the National Health Service, but once you move abroad things change - here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.
Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Updated: 20 October 2022 13:19 CEST
Updated: 20 October 2022 13:19 CEST
For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Where to find English-language books in Austria
It can be hard to find English books in Austria, but not impossible. Here are some top recommendations without having to resort to ecommerce websites like Amazon.
Published: 18 October 2022 14:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments