Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

Austria’s 2023 budget: Where is the money going and how will it affect you?

Austria's Finance Ministry presented on Wednesday the government's budget for 2023. Here's what you need to know about the measures that could impact you.

Published: 12 October 2022 15:45 CEST
Austria's 2023 budget: Where is the money going and how will it affect you?
A woman walks past a closed boutique store on the Graben, a shopping street in the city centre of Vienna. Prices on goods and services have risen in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) on Wednesday presented his first annual budget to the country’s parliament, as he tried to get the message across that the finance measures weren’t all crisis-related.

It wasn’t an easy sell, given billions of euros have been earmarked and are still being spent on corona aid packages and anti-inflation measures.

Still, Brunner said the country would be “using the current challenges to set priorities” as he laid out plans involving increasing the military budget and investing in “social and economic security”.

READ ALSO: Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

Overall, Austria will see its debt growing to € 367bn, but the government debt share of the country’s gross domestic product will fall slightly from 78.3 to 76.7 percent.

The country will also have to deal with interest payments doubling in 2023 as rates soar. However, the federal government’s net administrative finance balance amounts to a deficit of € 17bn in 2023 – an improvement of € 6.1bn compared to 2022.

The procurement of the strategic gas reserve, short-term inflation relief measures and measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis have weighed heavily on the 2022 budget, the document presented by the Ministry of Finance said.

But what does this mean to the population and Austria’s expenditure in the coming years?

Priority points

The finance minister said several times that the budget wouldn’t be “purely a crisis budget”. Instead, he presented three priorities: the first was crisis management, but also investments in security and “ecological transformation of the economy”, with efforts to reduce (energy) dependency.

READ ALSO: ‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

“The government is spending a lot of money to support industry in its ecological transformation and is investing in security, both military and economic, as well as in the security of supply”, Brunner said.

The “economic transformation” will be supported with €863 million in the coming year and a total of €5 billion by 2026.

Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) presents the country’s 2023 budget on October 12th 2022(Fotocredit: BKA/Dunker)

Further inflation-relief measures

From January to September, inflation in Austria more than doubled from 5 percent to 10.5 percent, the minister said.

Brunner stated this was a threat to the prosperity and growth of the past few years. Therefore, in 2022, measures against inflation amounting to €6.3 billion were implemented, explained the finance minister.

According to him, further relief measures totalling €30 billion are planned for the next few years – up to 2026. “It is important that citizens and companies can rely on the state”, he said.

Social Affairs and Health

The Social Affairs and Health Ministry will receive an extra €1 billion to its budget in the coming year, with minister Johannes Rauch setting the fight against poverty, care and health promotion as priorities, according to a press statement.

“In the coming year, we will implement measures that other social affairs ministers have been fighting for decades: Social benefits will increase yearly in the future. For the first time, the compensatory allowance and social assistance are increasing faster than pensions”, he said.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Rauch also specified that the money would be used “where it is currently most urgent”. He mentioned the combat of poverty, cushioning the consequences of the pandemic and counteracting the shortage of nursing staff.

The minimum pension in Austria will be increased by a fixed amount of € 20 per month, according to the Social Affairs Ministry.

The 2023 budget also sets an important focus for people with disabilities: an additional €80 million are earmarked for improving social and professional participation, it added.

READ ALSO: What the Austrian government’s new pension package means for you

The minister also said health promotion and preventive care would receive €27 million next year, with most of it going towards vaccination programs. Still, some are going towards digitisation projects in the healthcare sector. For example, there is a plan for digitising the Mutter-Kind-Pass, the “mother child passport”, an essential document for those having babies in Austria.

The budget for art and culture is also increasing by 11.3 percent compared to last year.

READ ALSO: How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

“Art and culture are the cornerstones of our society and must be preserved in all their diversity with strong public funding, even in difficult times,” said State Secretary Andrea Mayer in a press statement.

The most significant part of the budget increase, € 37.5 million, is dedicated to fighting the wave of inflation, the State Secretary for Art and Culture said. Of this, €22 million will flow into a renewed increase in the basic payments to the federal theatres and federal museums.

The remaining €15.5 million are available for funding adjustments in the area of ​​art funding.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

How Austrians are resorting to old earth cellars to save energy

Underground cellars have been used for centuries, but the energy crisis has made them more sought after.

Published: 11 October 2022 15:33 CEST
How Austrians are resorting to old earth cellars to save energy

Before there were refrigerators and freezers, there was the earth cellar, an underground area surrounded by soil but protected against water infiltration and animals where a family could store food, drink and more.

Now, as energy prices increase in Austria, many are looking into this solution again, as it can store fruit, vegetables, cheese and wine in ideal conditions for several months – all without consuming electricity.

READ ALSO: How people in Austria are reducing their energy consumption

The earth cellars take advantage of the “temperature-compensating and moisture-regulating effect of the soil”, according to broadcaster ORF. Even in cities, some old apartments still have storage facilities that are underground and would fit the criteria – though not every Keller can be considered an “earth Keller” (Erdkeller).

Communal cellars

In parts of Austria, it’s not uncommon to find communal earth cellars owned by garden associations and available through a membership – or even places where you can rent a spot at an earth cellar.

In Vorarlberg, a communal earth cellar that has existed since 2019 is now more popular than ever as people look for ways to reduce their energy consumption. The 40-square-meter underground storage area was built with an excavator and used bricks to keep temperatures always cold.

READ ALSO: UPDATED From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy

The conditions, temperatures between four and seven degrees, humidity between 78 and 96 percent, and darkness make it possible for produce to last longer. Potatoes and beetroot, for example, can stay up to one year in such a place.

Isabella Moosbrugger from the Bezau-Reuthe Gartenbauverein told ORF that such storage would also be suitable for residential complexes.

Smaller private solutions

Even though it can get expensive to build a large “earth cellar” with the proper insulation, depth, drain and ventilation pipe, there are some smaller home solutions that could work.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to keep energy bills down in Austria

Technically, a closed (so it’s protected from animals) area or storage unit underground (and in contact with the soil) is an earth cellar. That means that even a barrel buried in the ground can act as a small earth cellar.

Such small solutions are environmentally friendly storage options even for private households – they require no electricity and, therefore, not only save on your energy bills but work even in case of a blackout or power outage.

SHOW COMMENTS