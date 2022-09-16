Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Milk, cheese and eggs by 19.5 percent: How food prices in Austria are rising

In August 2022, the inflation rate was at 9.3 percent, falling from the 9.4 percent registered in July, according to Statistics Austria, but the prices of certain items of food have rocketted.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:43 CEST
Inflation o essential food items has risen in Austria. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE MULLER / AFP)

“In August 2022, the inflation rate fell slightly for the first time since April 2021, but remains above the nine percent mark at 9.3 percent”, said Statistics Austria’s director general Tobias Thomas.

“The main reason for the slight decline was fuel prices, which fell by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month but remained the strongest driver of inflation year-on-year”, he added.

Higher costs for housing, water and energy (+13.8 percent; heating oil +106.6 percent, gas +71.0 percent) turned out to be the most important price driver, followed by transport (+16.8 percent compared to August 2021; including fuels +44.0 percent and used cars 24.4 percent).

The third most significant price driver was food and non-alcoholic beverages (+13.1 percent; food +13.0 percent). In particular, there were increases in basic food items such as bread and cereal (+12.8 percent). Milk, cheese and eggs also cost noticeably more, with a 19.5 percent increase.

The price of meat is up 14.3 percent, vegetables by 12.1 percent and  oils and fats by 30.1 percent. At least the cost of fruit has only risen by 3.1 percent in Austria.

Restaurants and hotels showed price increases of 9.9 percent.

“Without the current development of fuel prices, inflation would be 9.9 percent”, Thomas said.

“In contrast, the trend of rising prices for household energy, food and catering remained unbroken,” Statistics Austria Director General added.

Social assistance

With high inflation and rising costs of living, Austria’s federal government has announced several measures looking to cushion the effects on the public.

From bonus payments to a cap on electricity prices, one of the most significant measures for the population is the one-off €500 payment known as the “climate and anti-inflation bonus”, or Klimabonus, for short.

The climate bonus payment should arrive to every person entitled (around eight million people) in the coming weeks.

COST OF LIVING

Why is Austria’s €500 climate bonus causing controversy?

In Austria, even the dead are getting help from the state to confront surging prices as Europe confronts an energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 15 September 2022 14:04 CEST
Why is Austria's €500 climate bonus causing controversy?

Since the beginning of the month, Austria has been paying out €500 to each adult who has been resident in the country for six months in 2022 to help deal with inflation.

The broad criterium for payment means even those who have died but still are in the database of taxpayers are receiving the payments.

“It isn’t legally possible to recover them,” Environment Ministry spokeswoman Martina Stemmer told AFP.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What should I do if I haven’t received Austrian government’s €500 payment?

The relatives of some recently deceased Austrians have taken to the press to express their surprise they get to keep the money, and is adding fuel to the fire of controversy over the payments. Many also claim the payments should not be given equally, as they benefit thousands of high earners unnecessarily.

The liberal opposition party Neos on Wednesday called for a reform of the mechanism, denouncing “a waste of taxpayer money which is ending up not only in the pockets of high earners but the dead as well.”

The “klimabonus” or climate bonus was originally introduced to distribute to consumers some of the funds raised from a carbon tax on polluters, but the amount was increased to help compensate for the surge in inflation driven by a spike in energy costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is the ‘Vollmacht Klimabonus 2022’ letter everyone in Austria is receiving?

Every person who has been a resident in Austria for six months in 2022 will receive automatically the €500 payment (minors receive a €250 sum) either directly on their bank accounts or through a mailed voucher in the scheme that the government announced in May.

Millions of people are entitled to the payment, which the government has started sending in early September.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

