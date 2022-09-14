Ryanair announces eight new routes from Vienna for winter 2022

The low-cost company Ryanair announced eight new routes would be included in the program of its flight scheduled from Vienna.
The new routes are Bremen (Germany), Manchester (England), Copenhagen (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland), Genoa and Venice (Italy), Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sibiu (Romania).
Ryanair said it is investing €1.7 billion in its Vienna hub, which means that a total of 17 aircraft will be stationed in Austria’s capital. The airline will operate more than 600 flights a week to and from the capital and will create 600 jobs for the season.
“Customers looking for a well-deserved winter trip to the sun or a city trip to one of the 70 Ryanair routes can book directly on Ryanair.com from just €24.99”, it said.
‘We don’t cancel flights’
The company mocked competitor Lufthansa and its Austrian subsidiary, Austrian Airlines, in a press release.
“Unlike Lufthansa, Ryanair does not cancel flights due to staff shortages,” it said.
The chief executive officer of the group, Michael O’Leary, went further: “Ryanair will continue to ensure growth and drive the recovery of tourism in Austria, even if the Austrian government wastes 300 million euros in taxpayers’ money on state aid to the Lufthansa subsidiary AUA, which has done nothing but to cut routes and cut jobs while demanding even higher airfares.
“Ryanair continues to grow in Vienna even without €1 subsidies from the Austrian government, while AUA cancels flights and increases flight prices.”
Germany-based Lufthansa airliner has recently cancelled thousands of flights to and from neighbouring Germany on several occasions, as the company and employees struggled with pay negotiations, as The Local reported.
On many occasions, flights that were connected to Austrian airports were affected.
The German aviation giant was bailed out by Berlin at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, as also reported.
To save Lufthansa from bankruptcy, the German government took a 20 percent stake in the group under a nine-billion-euro state aid package. The company has since returned to private hands as the government sold its rescue stake.
