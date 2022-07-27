Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Delays, cancellations: How Austria is being hit by the Lufthansa strike

The 24-hour strike by ground staff at German airline Lufthansa has started and it’s already impacting travellers in Austria. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 27 July 2022 14:10 CEST
Delays, cancellations: How Austria is being hit by the Lufthansa strike
Passengers on Austrian Airlines flights between Vienna, Munich and Frankfurt have been impacted by the strike at Lufthansa. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

On Wednesday July 27th, Lufthansa flights out of Frankfurt and Munich were effectively grounded as staff started a one-day warning strike to demand better pay and working conditions.

The action has impacted Vienna airport and travellers in the west of Austria who fly in and out of Munich airport.

The Local has already been informed of travellers in Tyrol who were due to fly out of Munich on Wednesday to Manchester in the UK to attend a wedding. After their original Lufthansa flight was cancelled they rebooked with EasyJet.

READ ALSO: Cost of living: Why are petrol prices in Austria still so high?

Lufthansa cancelled 1,000 flights on Wednesday and 18 Austrian Airlines flights were also impacted with all connections from Vienna to Munich and Frankfurt cancelled. This has affected around 2,100 Austrian Airlines passengers in Austria.

A further Austrian Airlines flight on Thursday has also been cancelled and passengers should expect disruption until Friday. 

An update on the Austrian Airlines website said: “Effected passengers will be rebooked automatically for free and informed by phone or email. 

“Due to the current summer travel peak, rebooking capacities are limited and in some cases it might take a little longer to find an adequate and prompt solution.”

FOR MEMBERS: Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Connections between Vienna and other German destinations are operating as normal, reports the Wiener Zeitung.

According to the trade union ver.di, Lufthansa customers do not need to fear further strikes – at least until the next round of negotiations have taken place on August 3rd and 4th, reports ORF.

In total, around 134,000 passengers across Europe have been impacted by the strike action.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Airlines have cancelled a further 15,000 flights in Europe this August as they continue to struggle with staff shortages and strikes, new data shows.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:02 CEST
Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

The latest data from the global flight airline analysis firm Citrium shows that airlines have cancelled 25,378 flights from their August schedules, of which 15,788 are in Europe.

Airlines across Europe have been struggling with staff shortages, with passengers reporting chaotic scenes and long queues at airports.

Many other airlines and airports have been hit by strikes from staff demanding higher wages to help them deal with the cost of living, compounding the misery for airline passengers.

According to Cirium, Turkish Airlines is the company responsible for the largest number of cancellations in Europe with 4,408 cancelled flights, then comes British Airways with 3,600 cancellations, easyJet with 2,045, Lufthansa with 1,888 and Wizz Air with 1,256.

The 15,000 cancelled flights, however, represent just two percent of the August 2022 flight schedule for Europe.

If you are flying from an EU country, or with an EU-based airline, you must be offered a choice of either a refund or an exchange if your flight is cancelled.

READ ALSO Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed?

SHOW COMMENTS