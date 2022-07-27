Delays, cancellations: How Austria is being hit by the Lufthansa strike

On Wednesday July 27th, Lufthansa flights out of Frankfurt and Munich were effectively grounded as staff started a one-day warning strike to demand better pay and working conditions.

The action has impacted Vienna airport and travellers in the west of Austria who fly in and out of Munich airport.

The Local has already been informed of travellers in Tyrol who were due to fly out of Munich on Wednesday to Manchester in the UK to attend a wedding. After their original Lufthansa flight was cancelled they rebooked with EasyJet.

Lufthansa cancelled 1,000 flights on Wednesday and 18 Austrian Airlines flights were also impacted with all connections from Vienna to Munich and Frankfurt cancelled. This has affected around 2,100 Austrian Airlines passengers in Austria.

A further Austrian Airlines flight on Thursday has also been cancelled and passengers should expect disruption until Friday.

An update on the Austrian Airlines website said: “Effected passengers will be rebooked automatically for free and informed by phone or email.

“Due to the current summer travel peak, rebooking capacities are limited and in some cases it might take a little longer to find an adequate and prompt solution.”

Connections between Vienna and other German destinations are operating as normal, reports the Wiener Zeitung.

According to the trade union ver.di, Lufthansa customers do not need to fear further strikes – at least until the next round of negotiations have taken place on August 3rd and 4th, reports ORF.

In total, around 134,000 passengers across Europe have been impacted by the strike action.