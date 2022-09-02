Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Wien Energie doesn’t want to step away from future contracts

Despite the controversy over the week regarding Wien Energie, the state-run energy supplier for Vienna, and its financial troubles, the company is not looking to cut down on negotiating future contracts, CEO Michael Strebl told the daily Der Standard.

He said: “Two years of rolling contracts are part of Wien Energie’s strategy, which is aimed at securing prices and predictability in the best possible way”.

Wien Energie had to ask for state funds after security deposits necessary for trading energy went soaring last Friday, as The Local reported. The company received two €700 million loans from the City of Vienna before negotiating a €2 billion credit line with the Austrian federal government.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Four flights affected by the Lufthansa strike

The Lufthansa strike that will affect hundreds of flights in Germany will have little effect in Austria, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The Friday pilot strike means that four Vienna – Frankfurt flights have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: Yes, train travel across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids

So far this year, 269 offences of right-wing extremism were recorded

In the first half of the year, 269 acts of right-wing extremism were recorded in Austria. This is less than in the same period of the previous year (342) but more than from January to June 2020 (253).

Most incidents with a right-wing extremist background occurred in Upper Austria, followed by Vienna, according to an answer to a question by the Ministry of the Interior to SPÖ member Sabine Schatz.

The majority of the perpetrators were male. Of the persons investigated, 153 were men, and 20 were women. Forty-seven acts took place on the internet.

READ ALSO: ‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

If you are tech-savvy, skip Magenta’s new router offer

Magenta internet consumers in Austria wanting to keep some configuration and freedom at home should skip the company’s new “upgraded” modem.

The ‘WLAN6’ modem/router doesn’t offer a bridge mode, which doesn’t allow users to turn it into a pure modem device connected to their router of choice. So, for example, if you use a solution such as Google Nest WiFi for smart internet at home, it won’t work with the new modem router-combo.

Additionally, the WLAN6 configuration settings can only be accessed via a “My Magenta” app. Users are then forced to download the app, which has “rudimentary” configuration options, Der Standard said. Magenta says it is moving to the future by providing.

READ ALSO: Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online