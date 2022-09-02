Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Wien Energie to continue dealing in futures, Lufthansa strike, right-wing extremism and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 09:24 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
How will the Lufthansa strike affects flights to and from Austria? (Photo by J Ph on Unsplash)

Wien Energie doesn’t want to step away from future contracts

Despite the controversy over the week regarding Wien Energie, the state-run energy supplier for Vienna, and its financial troubles, the company is not looking to cut down on negotiating future contracts, CEO Michael Strebl told the daily Der Standard.

He said: “Two years of rolling contracts are part of Wien Energie’s strategy, which is aimed at securing prices and predictability in the best possible way”.

Wien Energie had to ask for state funds after security deposits necessary for trading energy went soaring last Friday, as The Local reported. The company received two €700 million loans from the City of Vienna before negotiating a €2 billion credit line with the Austrian federal government.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Four flights affected by the Lufthansa strike

The Lufthansa strike that will affect hundreds of flights in Germany will have little effect in Austria, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The Friday pilot strike means that four Vienna – Frankfurt flights have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: Yes, train travel across Europe is far better than flying – even with kids

So far this year, 269 offences of right-wing extremism were recorded

In the first half of the year, 269 acts of right-wing extremism were recorded in Austria. This is less than in the same period of the previous year (342) but more than from January to June 2020 (253).

Most incidents with a right-wing extremist background occurred in Upper Austria, followed by Vienna, according to an answer to a question by the Ministry of the Interior to SPÖ member Sabine Schatz.

The majority of the perpetrators were male. Of the persons investigated, 153 were men, and 20 were women. Forty-seven acts took place on the internet.

READ ALSO: ‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers are the only solution

If you are tech-savvy, skip Magenta’s new router offer

Magenta internet consumers in Austria wanting to keep some configuration and freedom at home should skip the company’s new “upgraded” modem.

The ‘WLAN6’ modem/router doesn’t offer a bridge mode, which doesn’t allow users to turn it into a pure modem device connected to their router of choice. So, for example, if you use a solution such as Google Nest WiFi for smart internet at home, it won’t work with the new modem router-combo.

Additionally, the WLAN6 configuration settings can only be accessed via a “My Magenta” app. Users are then forced to download the app, which has “rudimentary” configuration options, Der Standard said. Magenta says it is moving to the future by providing.

READ ALSO: Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Record number of presidential candidates, start of €500 bonus payouts, Vienna mayor on the spot and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 09:01 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Record number of presidential candidates

Austria is set to have a record number of presidential candidates for the October 9th elections. Heinrich Staudinger announced he received the necessary number of support signatures (at least 6,000) to participate in the election as an ac candidate.

Besides the current president, Alexander Van der Bellen, six other men are also vying for the job: Walter Rosenkranz, supported by the FPÖ, Dominik Wlazny, from the Bierpartei, Michael Brunner, supported by the MGF, Gerald Grosz, formerly FPÖ/BZÖ, and Tassilo Wallentin and Heinrich Staudinger, both not affiliated to any parties.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

The €500 climate and anti-inflation bonus is coming to people in Austria

Starting this Thursday, millions of people in Austria are set to receive the €500 (€250 if they are underage) climate and anti-inflation bonus, also known as the Klimabonus, in their bank accounts.

The payment is meant to offset an upcoming CO2 tax and the rising cost of living in Austria, as The Local reported. Those with their bank accounts registered with the financial authorities in the country should receive them earlier, but those without might have to wait a few more weeks to get a voucher at home.

READ ALSO: When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

Mayor Ludwig on the spot for Wien Energie’s assistance

The mayor of the City of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is being criticised for lack of transparency regarding his actions on the state-run Wien Energie’s financial crisis.

The energy supplier, which is owned by the City of Vienna, went into “financial hurdles” as gas prices, as security deposits to make transactions in energy exchange markets, soared. Ludwig used his powers as mayor to loan the company a total of €1.4 billion without informing the municipal council or his coalition partner.

Constitutional experts say the “huge amount” should have been made public immediately, but the move does not constitute an abuse of office, daily Die Presse reported.

Opposition parties ÖVP and FPÖ want further investigations and are calling for a municipal commission of enquiry to look into Ludwig’s actions.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Weather forecast

Thursday will start with residual clouds from the nighttime, but it will mostly be dry, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says.

In the course of the day, the clouds will slowly clear and the sun will temporarily shine. However, some clouds will quickly form again, especially in the mountainous areas, often increasing to local rain showers in the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be between 18C to 24C.

The day in Vienna should be dry, with maximum temperatures reaching around 22C and lowering to some 12C in the evening.

SHOW COMMENTS