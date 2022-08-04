Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Five of the best weekend getaways from Vienna

Vienna is undoubtedly a great place to live, but that doesn't mean you don't want to escape the city sometimes.

Published: 4 August 2022 14:25 CEST
Blue church bratislava
Bratislava's famous Blue Church. Photo by Vesna Middelkoop on Flickr

Thankfully, it’s brilliantly central, so it’s easy to make a short trip to other parts of Europe by car or public transport – here are our top picks for weekend getaways from the capital.

Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia’s beautiful capital sits on the River Danube and is full of history and glorious scenery to explore – it’s surrounded by vineyards and mountains – plus a very lively nightlife scene.

Don’t miss:

  • Hlavne nam (main square). This pedestrian-only spot in the old town is a great place to start your exploring as it’s the hotspot for the city’s cafe culture and is surrounded by a variety of impressive buildings in an array of architectural styles
  • Bratislava Castle. It doesn’t get more fairytale-like than this. Perched on a hilltop, the castle has been rebuilt in Renaissance style, but you can climb the original 13th-century Crown Tower for expansive views of the city, or explore the history museum inside the castle or the baroque gardens
  • Blue Church (officially the Church of St Elizabeth of Hungary). They weren’t kidding around with the name. Straight out of Wes Anderson’s imagination (had he been born a lot earlier), this art nouveau church is a vision in baby blue

Getting there:
It takes an hour whether your drive or get the direct train or shuttle bus.

Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

cesky krumlov through an arch

You’ll need your camera (phone) at Cesky Krumlov. Photo by Jason M Ramos on Flickr

This infinitely Instagrammable walled town is pleasingly compact, so the best thing to do is wander around, taking in all the history and art. Interestingly (we thought), Krumlov translates as ‘crooked meadow’, after a bend in the Vltava river that bisects the town.

Don’t miss:

  • The Old Town. It’s on the Unesco World Heritage Sites list for good reason – wander around and get transported back to medieval times via gorgeous buildings and a maze of teensy lanes
  • Cezky Krumlov Castle. Founded in the 13th century, this magnificent fortification is the Czech Republic’s second-largest historic building and has elements of various architectural periods, from Gothic to Renaissance. Head up the bell tower for some of the best views in town
  • Take a boat down the river. It’s a great way to experience the beauty of the town – you can pick one up right by the castle or go on one of the many organised trips

Getting there:

If you’ve got a car, it’s a lovely drive and only takes three hours. Alternatively, the quickest journey by public transport takes about three to three and a half hours, but it varies a lot by day and time. 

Budapest, Hungary

budapest

Budapest has got it all going on. Photo by Zczillinger on Flickr

Looking for an enchanting city destination with lively nightlife, plenty of music festivals, cultural events, parks, and more sightseeing opportunities than you can throw a goulash at? Then Budapest’s for you.

Don’t miss:

  • Castle Hill. Wander around this historic plateau that overlooks the Danube and explore its varied and magnificent medieval architecture. Head to the neoclassical Fishermen’s Bastion for some of the best views in the city
  • The thermal baths. There are plenty of spas to explore and unwind in in the city, but with its extravagant art nouveau furnishings, mosaics and sculptures, the Gellert Spa is a prime example of Budapest’s historic natural hot spring spa culture
  • The ruin bars. Just as you’d expect, these are bars in derelict buildings. They’re unmarked, so hard to find, but the eclectic decor and lively vibes are well worth sticking around when you do. The vast Szimpla Kert ruin bar in the Jewish Quarter is where it all began and is still going strong

Getting there:

It’s about two hours 20 minutes by train or two and a half hours by car.

Cieszyn, Poland

historical building in cieszyn

Beautiful historical buildings are all around in Cieszyn. Photo by Sandra Cohen-Rose and Colin Rose

One of the oldest towns in the country, it’s divided into two parts – a Polish and a Czech side. So, as you’d expect there’s lots of colourful history to immerse yourself in, plus quirky – and affordable – cafes and pubs to take a break in.

Don’t miss:

  • The beer. Head to Cieszyn Brewery, which used to make beer exclusively for royal consumption
  • Three Brothers Well. There’s a huge amount of fascinating history in this small town and this well serves as a reminder of the tale of the town’s founding by three brothers, Bolko, Lesko and Ciesko. After a long period of separation, they were reunited here in 810. They were said to be so happy (‘cieszyć się’ in Polish) to have found one another again that they founded the town
  • The town even has its own joyous flower – the cieszynianka has vibrant lime-green leaves with yellow centres

Getting there:

It’s about four hours’ drive from Vienna or five-six hours by train.

Maribor, Slovenia

view of maribor

The Maribor area is famous for its wines. Photo by Daniel Thornton on Flickr

Slovenia’s second-biggest city often gets overlooked in favour of the capital, Ljubljana, but this charming place is well worth a visit for its history, breathtaking surrounding scenery and, yes, all the wine.

Don’t miss:

  • Glavni Trg (Main square) This is a good starting point for wandering around the compact city centre and into the cobbled streets of the old town – check out the Maribor Town Hall and the monument dedicated to victims of the Plague in the 15th century
  • Visit the Old Vine House on the riverfront and discover the world’s oldest grape vine. It’s 440 years old and not just still standing, but still producing grapes. You can explore the country’s winemaking history here and, of course, taste some of the wines from the region
  • Pyramid Hill – If you want to see the whole of Maribor spread out before you, then take a 20-minute stroll up this reasonably gentle small hill that’s studded with vines

Getting there:

It takes three hours by car or by the direct shuttle from the main bus terminal. Trains take around three and a half hours.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

VIENNA

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.

Published: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Karlsplatz and Karlskirche

The Karlsplatz is a town square in the fourth district of Vienna (right by the first district) where the famous Karlskirche is (or the St. Charles Church). 

Visiting the square and the body of water under the church is a great way to spend a summer afternoon in Vienna. However, the church’s baroque interior and its exhibits are also worth the visit. During the evening, the Karlskircheis also the stage for church concerts (including Vivaldi’s Four Seasons).

This weekend, though, the square is hosting the Popfest am Karlsplatz, a pop music festival taking place again in full after two pandemic years.

You can check out more information here.

Kino am Dach

If you haven’t visited this open-air cinema in Vienna yet, then you are in luck! The structure was supposed to close for the season but has been extended with several programmes until August 21st.

The open-air cinema on the rooftop of Vienna’s main library (Urban-Loritz-Platz, 1070, Wien) is a great way to spend your evening and enjoy the movie and a great view of the city. This weekend, the films playing are Thor: Love and thunder, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Preview: Rubikon. In addition, there are movie showings every day of the week.

The tickets cost €10. The entrance opens at 8pm, and arriving early is good because there is a free choice of seats. Films are shown in the original version with German subtitles (unless the film is in German, then there are no subtitles).

You can check out more information here.

Hiro Restaurant

For fans of Japanese food (particularly sushi), Hiro Restaurant is a great place to check out. It’s “all you can eat”, but you order it “a la carte”, choosing your dishes and asking for them as many times as you want for a fixed price.

The tasty food is only one of the attractions of this restaurant, located in Vienna’s 21st district. The tech side of Hiro is also something that brings in many visitors. You can order your food using a phone app and might get it served by one of the “waiters”, a robot.

During lunch, the all-you-can-eat buffet will cost €14.50. During weekends and dinners, adults pay €21.90. Children will pay less, depending on the day and how old they are.

You can check out more information here.

English-speaking stand-up comedy

This Saturday evening, British-born comedian Jack Holmes brings his stand-up act to Vienna, talking about dating, “expat life”, culture shocks and growing older.

The event from 8pm (entrance at 7:30 pm) to 10pm takes place at the Sheebeen International Pub, on 45 Lerchenfelder Straße, 1070. Online tickets cost €12, and the door price is €15.

Jack’s new touring show, Emotional Distancing, is a relatable deep dive into the healing process the world currently finds itself in. A first-hand look at adult relationships, travel, identity, ageing and the struggle to become a better person, he says.

You can check out more information here.

Mayer am Nussberg

One of the Viennese’s favourite Buschenschank is Mayer am Nussberg, with a beautiful outdoor area overviewing the vineyards.

By the way, do you know the difference between a Heuriger and a Buschenschank? While a Heurigen offers cold and hot dishes, Viennese wine and other beverages, only cold delicacies are served at a Buschenschank (though this is changing and more of them also have warm plates). And, most importantly, wine and beverages may only be from own production at the latter.

The Buschenschank is also not open all year round, so enjoy them while it’s the season. Mayer am Nussberg only opens when nice weather allows people to enjoy the surroundings properly.

A glass of wine starts at €2.30, and a cheese board costs €11.90. There are some (but not many) vegan options as well. Getting there is part of the fun. Since it’s located by the vineyard, at Kahlenberger Str. 213, 1190, you can hike there from the station Kahlenberg and Nußdorf or take the Heurigen Express circular train.

You can check out more information here.

SHOW COMMENTS