For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Five of the best weekend getaways from Vienna
Vienna is undoubtedly a great place to live, but that doesn't mean you don't want to escape the city sometimes.
Published: 4 August 2022 14:25 CEST
Bratislava's famous Blue Church. Photo by Vesna Middelkoop on Flickr
VIENNA
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.
Published: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments