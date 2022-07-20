Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Vienna’s free ‘cooling centre’ lets you avoid Austria’s stifling heat

Vienna's Red Cross has set up a 'cooling centre' with airconditioning and rest areas for when the heat is too high - and other locations to help you keep cool.

Published: 20 July 2022 16:29 CEST
Vienna cooling centre Austria heatwave
There are several places to cool off from the extreme heat in Vienna, including a dedicate "cooling centre" in the 21st district (Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

As temperatures near 40C in Vienna, people might be looking for areas where they can cool off, especially since not many apartments and houses in Austria are prepared to handle such scorching temperatures.

Vienna’s Red Cross has set up a free “cooling centre” where people can enjoy a quiet climate-conditioned room to recover from the heat stress.

The centre is located inside the Shopping City Nord, in Vienna’s 21st district, and it’s open when heat days are expected. You can check the dates on their website, which is updated weekly.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: How hot is it getting this week and where?

Besides the cool air, people can find tables to sit and work, beach chairs to relax, and a water supply. In addition, the Red Cross has partnered with brands to offer a few “gifts” like a straw hat and a pamphlet with tips for hot days.

The establishment is free and everyone is welcome, particularly those who suffer from the heat the most, like older people and people with chronicle diseases.

People can also bring their pets, as long as they don’t cause disturbances.

Pets are welcome in the cooling centre the Red Cross has set up in Vienna (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Tips for visiting the cooling centre

The Red Cross recommends that people suffering from extreme heat plan to stay at least two to three hours resting there – but adds that any other period of time is possible during opening hours (from 12 pm to 5 pm).

They recommend you take something to pass the time with, like a book, crossword or mobile phone – there are a few drawing books and crayons for kids.
People can also bring food and drinks (as long as they don’t disturb other guests) and tap water is available.

Red Cross’s tips for staying cool despite the heat

The Red Cross also has a brochure with tips for the heat days.

They include recommendations such as “drink lots of water even if you are not thirsty”, ventilating your apartment, caring for other people (especially neighbours or family members that might be part of the risk group), avoiding being outdoors and freshening up your body with a cool (not cold) shower, for example.

READ ALSO: How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

The organisation also suggests people wear light and bright clothes, eat light and fresh meals, search for cool places to be and do not leave people or animals in parked cars.

The cooling centre offers tap water, beach chairs, tables, and even some drawing books – but the Red Cross recommends people bring their own entertainment (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Other places to cool off in Vienna

Vienna has many places where you can cool off and spend some of the hottest hours. For example, many of its historical buildings with thick walls and made of stone (like most churches) can be very cool during the day even without air conditioning.

A word of caution, though: the beautiful St. Stephens Cathedral is a big exception to this rule, as it is usually packed with people, gets loads of hot sunlight, and its doors are always open, bringing hot air in.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

You can also visit some of the city’s museums or cafes for some extra dose of culture and cake while the sun is blazing outside.

If things are too hot to handle, there is always the polar area in the Schönbrunn Zoo, where you can spend some quality time in (not quite) subzero temperatures with the penguins.

READ ALSO: Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WEATHER

How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

The record heatwave sweeping across Europe is hitting Austria. Here's how to keep cool during the hot weather.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:56 CEST
How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

On Tuesday, the heatwave that has been affecting the southwest of Europe reaches Austria and temperatures are set to climb to 38C in the coming days.

The Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has already issued a yellow extreme weather warning for heat across the country on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the alert for extreme heat is then raised to orange in the east and southwest of Austria and the extreme west. The orange warning includes Linz, St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

With extreme heat comes a risk to health, so here’s a guide to staying cool in Austria during the heatwave.

READ MORE: Heatwave in Austria: How hot is it getting this week and where

Know your rights

There are employment laws in Austria to protect workers against the effects of extreme heat. This is known as “Hitzefrei”, or “heat-free” regulation.

The law allows people working outdoors to down tools when the mercury hits 32.5 degrees – which it is forecast to pass this week. But only until the temperature drops below 32.5 again.

Workers should also be provided with sun protection, including personal protective equipment and allowed to take plenty of water breaks.

If Hitzefrei is applied, workers receive 60 per cent of their pay, which is reimbursed by BUAK (the construction workers’ leave and severance pay fund).

FOR MEMBERS: ‘Hitzefrei’: When is it too hot to work in Austria?

Visit Vienna’s first Cooling Center

Cooling centres have been popular in the USA and other parts of the world that regularly get hot temperatures for several years, but now one has arrived in Vienna – just in time for the heatwave.

According to the Austrian Red Cross (which operates the service) the Cooling Center is an air conditioned quiet space where people can recover from heat stress and drink plenty of water.

It’s free to enter and open to everyone (within capacity limits). Pets are also welcome.

The Cooling Center is located at Shopping Center Nord (SCN), Ignaz-Köck-Straße 1, 1210 Vienna. Opening times in July and August are 12pm to 5pm.

Find out more at the Austrian Red Cross website.

Children and vulnerable people 

Take extra care of the more vulnerable during extreme heat: that includes children, the elderly and pregnant women. Check in with them regularly, especially if they live alone.

Corina Had, spokeswoman for the Viennese Professional Rescue Service, told ORF: “When heat waves last for several days and bring tropical nights, the body is particularly stressed. Babies, small children and the elderly are particularly affected by the heat.”

Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

FOR MEMBERS: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Prepare your home

For those that don’t have air conditioning, one of the best purchases you can make is an electric fan. It will keep the air moving in your home, which will take the edge off the heat, as well as save you money on energy bills.

Der Standard reports that a fan uses 95 percent less energy than a mobile AC unit with an average cost of just €7 per summer (based on 60 days of use). Whereas a mobile air conditioning unit could cost €170 in additional electricity costs.

Another useful tip is to keep all windows and blinds/curtains closed during the hottest part of the day. Then open windows overnight or early morning to get fresh air throughout your home.

In Vienna, there are even government subsidies available to purchase external blinds and shutters for an apartment. Although permission from a landlord is required for rental properties. The City of Vienna website has more information about this scheme.

Also, try hanging up wet laundry to cool down an apartment. As the clothes dry, evaporation removes heat from the air which cools down the room. 

Call Austria’s heat hotline

Austria has a dedicated “heat” hotline that people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555.

However, if you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.

People in cities are more likely to be impacted by heat than those in the countryside because temperatures remain higher overnight, so take care if living in an urban area.

READ ALSO: Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep

Eat lighter foods and drink plenty of water

During times of high heat, it’s better to eat lighter and more often. For example, fresh and cold meals are preferable to a massive bowl of pasta.

Eating fresh salads also means that you won’t need to heat up your stove, adding unnecessary heat to your home and reducing your energy bills at the same time.

And the number one tip by the Austrian Agency for Food and Health Safety (AGES): drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Look out for pets

As for pets, plan to go outside not only after peak heat hours but after checking how hot the concrete floors are out on the streets. The same applies to a garden terrace or balcony where the ground could be very hot.

Even if the sun has gone down, it could be that the street is still unbearably hot for your pet. At home, keep fresh water always available – you can give them ice cubes too.

FOR MEMBERS: 15 things to do in Austria in summer 2022

Wear the right clothing

Wearing natural fibres is one of the best ways to stay cool in hot weather.

This means wearing clothing made from cotton, linen, silk, bamboo, lyocell or merino wool.

Bamboo and lyocell are also sustainable crops, so buying clothes made from these fibres is better for the environment too (as long as it’s from FSC-certified wood).

SHOW COMMENTS