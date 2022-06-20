Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

The best festivals and events to enjoy in Austria this summer

With Covid restrictions lifted, Austria is ready to host a series of large summer festivals and events. Here are some of the best to choose from.

Published: 20 June 2022 16:13 CEST
The best festivals and events to enjoy in Austria this summer
Austria's Donauinselfest (Foto: Alexander Müller - Fotokurse, Fotografie, Fotoreisen | www.alexandermüller.at)

It took two years, but Austria is now bringing back most of its major summer events without any pandemic restrictions. The country has already hosted a 250,000 people Pride parade (the Regenbodenparade) and a days-long festival, the Nova Rock festival, to the joy of many.

With summer coming up, there are several more events you shouldn’t miss. Here’s an overview of some of the best events for summer in Austria in 2022.

The Donauinselfest (June 24th to 26th), Vienna

This is Europe’s largest – and free – open-air music festival. It takes place on Danube Island (Donauinsel) in the Danube River in Vienna.

READ ALSO: Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer

Performers at the festival are usually Austrian, but there are also sometimes international acts in the line-up. In the past two years, Donauinselfest has gone ahead in a smaller capacity to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the festival is back this year with no restrictions and several stages. The official festival website can be found here.

River days (July 1st to 10th), Styria

Ten days of water sports will leave nothing to be desired. In Graz, you can participate in rafting, sailing, standup paddling (plus yoga, HIIT, and pilates on the surfboard), and all sorts of activities and sports can be found during this event.

You can read more and find the complete program here.

Mid Europe Music Festival (July 12th to 17th), Styria

Mid Europe is a music festival for wind and brass instruments in Schladming in Styria. The event is known for fostering a love of music and culture where musicians play out of choice instead of being paid to perform.

READ ALSO: The German language you need for summer in Austria

Every year 35 orchestras from 15 countries descend on Schladming, with events (24 in-door and 15 open-air) taking place across the Schladming-Dachstein region. Music genres include traditional Bohemian, classical, swing and ska. Event details can be found here.

Wetterleuchten Festival (July 16th and 17th), Innsbruck

Electronic music fans can dance the night away just over the mountains, as the festival is located in the Seegrube, just above Innsbruck. Part of its charm is being able to party and camp in the mountains, almost 2,000 metres above sea level.

You can read more about the festival on the official site.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about camping in Austria

Rock im Dorf Festival (July 22nd to 24th), Upper Austria

The festival takes place in the lovely town of Kirchdorf an der Krems, and is a great way to get to know more local rock music, including Austrian band Granada and German rapper Fiva.

The smaller festival lasts for three days and the pass (without camping or caravan parking) costs € 67. There are also different stages with rock/pop, techno, and activities for children. You can read more about it here.

FM4 Frequency Festival (August 18th to 20th), Lower Austria

FM4 is one of Austria’s national radio stations, popular with the country’s young and multicultural population. The annual Frequency Festival is a showcase of the music played on FM4.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

Like most prominent events in 2021, Frequency Festival was cancelled last year and will now return to its St. Pölten location later this season. Details about FM4 Frequency Festival can be found here.

Salzburg Summer Festival (July 15th – August 31st), Salzburg

The Salzburg Summer Festival offers a programme of opera, drama and concert performances and takes place across several weeks during the peak summer season.

It’s an important event on the city’s cultural calendar and celebrates Salzburg’s history. The entire programme can be found here.

Open-air cinemas all over Austria

Many cities in Austria offer open-air cinemas during the summer months and the one in Klagenfurt, Carinthia, located in the beautiful Burghof, is worth visiting. It takes place between July 16th and August 25th. You can check the programme here.

In Burgenland, the Kino am Neusiedler See is a popular choice, set by the shores of “Austria’s sea” from August 4th to 7th. Check out more info here.

READ ALSO: Ten ways to save money on your trip to Austria this summer

In Lower Austria, Cinema Paradiso is one of the prettiest options, just outside the Rathaus of St. Pölten. There are many offers other than traditional films so you can watch live events or concerts. Read more here.

Upper Austria might have the most unusual open-air cinema of all, the Whirlpool-Kno in Feldkirchen an der Donau. Who wouldn’t want to watch a movie while bathing in a whirlpool? Tickets are pricey, though, and you can read all about it here.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna

Vienna has many open-air cinemas, and the most popular is the film festival in the Rathausplatz, where there are many other activities, and food offers too. The Kino am Dach is also a good choice for a great view of Vienna.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

As summer temperatures reach Austria, bringing temperatures well above the 30C, there are a few places you can go to help you cool down.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:32 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

Europe’s heatwaves are no laughing matter, and temperatures even in alpine Austria can get close to 40C on many occasions during the summer. If you want to find places to cool down and avoid the heat, there are many beautiful locations to visit all over Austria.

From aquariums to caves and stunning lakes, here are some of the spots that will not be too sweltering even in the hot summer months.

Vienna aquarium haus des meeres

Vienna’s aquarium, the Haus des Meeres, is a great place to visit. (Photo: Daniel Zupanc/Presse)

In Vienna, visit the Haus des Meeres

Vienna has many places you can visit literally to cool off, as the city has a comprehensive plan to face heat waves. There are fog showers around the city, which spray a fine mist into the air to cool down passers-by; water features in its parks and drinking water fountains all over the city.

However, if you want more of an attraction for your summer months, a good call would be the Viennese aquarium, also known as Haus des Meeres.

READ ALSO: Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer

Unless you spend some time in the “tropical” section, most of the building is climatized, and you get to see cool animals and beautiful aquariums. The Haus also has a rooftop bar with lovely views of Vienna.

Vienna woods

The beautiful Vienna Woods. ((c) Niederösterreich Werbung/Andreas Hofer)

In Lower Austria, venture into the Wienerwald

The Vienna Woods, which encompass the west and southwest of the city’s capital, are the forest where many great minds used to go for walks to get inspired – Mozart, Beethoven and Kafka are all closely linked to the Wienerwald.

READ ALSO: ‘Waldeinsamkeit’ in Austria: Five peaceful forest walks near Vienna

The region is beautiful throughout the year, and the greenery helps the area stay cooler than the cities over summer.

It’s a perfect setting for walks, picnics, and mountain biking, and several summer events take place over the hot months.

In Upper Austria, go to the Nationalpark Kalkalpen

Austria’s second-largest national park is within the Northern Limestone Alps mountain range, and it’s most famous for having the largest forested area in Central Europe. You can escape the summer heat under the cover of the trees, reach high panorama-view towers, climb peaks and enjoy horseback riding trails.

READ ALSO: Six German expressions to entice your Wanderlust

The forest is a truly special thing. It’s the first World Natural Heritage forest in Austria and is home to some of the oldest trees in Europe.

The Kalkalpen is also where several rare animals can be found in Austria, including bears, the lynx and the golden eagle.

Styria has beautiful bike tours with fantastic views (© Steiermark Tourismus | Tom Lamm)

In Styria, visit the wine roads south of the state

Styria is home to what is known as Austria’s Tuscany region. The Weinstrassen are a beautiful and idyllic setting of roads full of twists and turns around vineyards.

Though the best time of the year to visit is arguably around September, to enjoy the fruits of the grape harvest, it is also a lovely (and a few degrees cooler than in city centres!) place to visit over the summer months.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about cycling in Austria

The wine roads are also a great region to cycle through, with lovely towns perfect for overnight stays, such as Ehrenhausen or Berghausen.

A woman enjoys basking in the sun on the swimming pier in the Buchau, in Achensee, Tyrol (© Achensee Tourismus)

In Tyrol, go swimming at the Achensee

Achensee is the largest lake in the Western state of Tyrol – also known as the “Tyrolean Sea” or even “Fjord of the Alps”.

READ ALSO: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

The lake has crystal clear waters – and the quality is near drinking water, with sight up to ten meters below the surface. It’s a perfect place to cool off, especially since, being an alpine lake, water temperatures tend to be refreshing and rarely over 20C.

Achensee’s shores have sandy beaches, and visitors enjoy plenty of summer activities, including windsurfing and sailing. It is said that even Austria’s emperors liked to go there to escape the city’s heat and cool off during the hottest months.

In Salzburg, explore the Dachstein Caves

There is no more effective way to cool off than literally entering an ice cave.

Salzkammergut, the lake region in Salzburg, has many beautiful places to visit over summer and lovely swimming spots to enjoy (Attersee is a must if you are in the area).

READ ALSO: Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets

However, those looking to really escape blistering temperatures and the blazing sun will be entirely at home at the Dachstein Caves, a world of ice and underground halls.

There are two main caves: Dachstein Eishöhle, the icy and illuminated one, and Mammuthölle, one of the deepest and longest caves in the world.

Bregenz austria lake constance

The beautiful Lake Constance in Austria ((c) Christiane Setz)

In Vorarlberg, go skinny dipping at Bodensee

If the heat is just too much, it might be time to strip down to your birthday suit and go for a swim in the lake.

Austria is very nonchalant about nudity, but be sure to keep your bathing suit on unless you are in the designated FKK (Freikörperkultur) areas. Nudity sections or not, the vast Bodensee lake (also known as Lake Constance) has beautiful shores with turquoise waters for you to cool off and enjoy the view.

READ ALSO: The 10 biggest culture shocks experienced by foreigners in Austria

What view, you may ask? The lake borders Germany and Switzerland, the Rhine river flows to it, and Alpine mountains surround it. Heat or no heat, it’s a fantastic place to be.

The Neusiedler See (Neusiedler Lake) in Burgenland. Von Flame99, CC BY-SA 3.0, Creative Commons, Wikicommons

In Burgenland, go for a swim at Austria’s ocean, the Neusiedler See

We know we risk being repetitive, but Austria is not known for its mountains and lakes for nothing, and Neusiedler See is undoubtedly one of the most famous ones.

The lake is one of the largest in Europe, and it straddles the Austrian-Hungarian border, covering 315 square kilometres.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna

It is not even two meters deep at maximum depth, so it does warm up considerably during summer. The constant and strong winds help cool off, though, and the region is well known for its water sports and surfing possibilities.

There are lovely little towns surrounding the lake, and a visit to Rust, where you can see many stork nests on top of the houses, is a must.

In Carinthia, enjoy a resort vibe in Faaker See and Ossiacher See

If all that is missing for you is to feel like you are in a beach resort, then Carinthia has the perfect solution.

Two lakes, Faaker See and Ossiacher See, offer beautiful views, nice swimming spots, and plenty of activities close to Villach, one of the state’s largest cities. 

Do you know any great spots to cool off during Austrian heat? Let us know in the comment section below or send us an email at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS