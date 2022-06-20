For members
The best festivals and events to enjoy in Austria this summer
With Covid restrictions lifted, Austria is ready to host a series of large summer festivals and events. Here are some of the best to choose from.
Published: 20 June 2022 16:13 CEST
Austria's Donauinselfest (Foto: Alexander Müller - Fotokurse, Fotografie, Fotoreisen | www.alexandermüller.at)
Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria
As summer temperatures reach Austria, bringing temperatures well above the 30C, there are a few places you can go to help you cool down.
Published: 17 June 2022 16:32 CEST
Updated: 19 June 2022 09:26 CEST
