Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

As summer temperatures reach Austria, bringing temperatures well above the 30C, there are a few places you can go to help you cool down.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:32 CEST
A woman enjoys basking in the sun on the swimming pier in the Buchau, in Achensee, Tyrol (© Achensee Tourismus)

Europe’s heatwaves are no laughing matter, and temperatures even in alpine Austria can get close to 40C on many occasions during the summer. If you want to find places to cool down and avoid the heat, there are many beautiful locations to visit all over Austria.

From aquariums to caves and stunning lakes, here are some of the spots that will not be too sweltering even in the hot summer months.

Vienna aquarium haus des meeres

Vienna’s aquarium, the Haus des Meeres, is a great place to visit. (Photo: Daniel Zupanc/Presse)

In Vienna, visit the Haus des Meeres

Vienna has many places you can visit literally to cool off, as the city has a comprehensive plan to face heat waves. There are fog showers around the city, which spray a fine mist into the air to cool down passers-by; water features in its parks and drinking water fountains all over the city.

However, if you want more of an attraction for your summer months, a good call would be the Viennese aquarium, also known as Haus des Meeres.

Unless you spend some time in the “tropical” section, most of the building is climatized, and you get to see cool animals and beautiful aquariums. The Haus also has a rooftop bar with lovely views of Vienna.

Vienna woods

The beautiful Vienna Woods. ((c) Niederösterreich Werbung/Andreas Hofer)

In Lower Austria, venture into the Wienerwald

The Vienna Woods, which encompass the west and southwest of the city’s capital, are the forest where many great minds used to go for walks to get inspired – Mozart, Beethoven and Kafka are all closely linked to the Wienerwald.

The region is beautiful throughout the year, and the greenery helps the area stay cooler than the cities over summer.

It’s a perfect setting for walks, picnics, and mountain biking, and several summer events take place over the hot months.

In Upper Austria, go to the Nationalpark Kalkalpen

Austria’s second-largest national park is within the Northern Limestone Alps mountain range, and it’s most famous for having the largest forested area in Central Europe. You can escape the summer heat under the cover of the trees, reach high panorama-view towers, climb peaks and enjoy horseback riding trails.

The forest is a truly special thing. It’s the first World Natural Heritage forest in Austria and is home to some of the oldest trees in Europe.

The Kalkalpen is also where several rare animals can be found in Austria, including bears, the lynx and the golden eagle.

Styria also has beautiful mountain views. (Photo by Florian Glawogger on Unsplash)

In Styria, visit the wine roads south of the state

Styria is home to what is known as Austria’s Tuscany region. The Weinstrassen are a beautiful and idyllic setting of roads full of twists and turns around vineyards.

Though the best time of the year to visit is arguably around September, to enjoy the fruits of the grape harvest, it is also a lovely (and a few degrees cooler than in city centres!) place to visit over the summer months.

The wine roads are also a great region to cycle through, with lovely towns perfect for overnight stays, such as Ehrenhausen or Berghausen.

In Tyrol, go swimming at the Achensee

Achensee is the largest lake in the Western state of Tyrol – also known as the “Tyrolean Sea” or even “Fjord of the Alps”.

The lake has crystal clear waters – and the quality is near drinking water, with sight up to ten meters below the surface. It’s a perfect place to cool off, especially since, being an alpine lake, water temperatures tend to be refreshing and rarely over 20C.

Achensee’s shores have sandy beaches, and visitors enjoy plenty of summer activities, including windsurfing and sailing. It is said that even Austria’s emperors liked to go there to escape the city’s heat and cool off during the hottest months.

In Salzburg, explore the Dachstein Caves

There is no more effective way to cool off than literally entering an ice cave.

Salzkammergut, the lake region in Salzburg, has many beautiful places to visit over summer and lovely swimming spots to enjoy (Attersee is a must if you are in the area).

However, those looking to really escape blistering temperatures and the blazing sun will be entirely at home at the Dachstein Caves, a world of ice and underground halls.

There are two main caves: Dachstein Eishöhle, the icy and illuminated one, and Mammuthölle, one of the deepest and longest caves in the world.

Bregenz austria lake constance

The beautiful Lake Constance in Austria ((c) Christiane Setz)

In Vorarlberg, go skinny dipping at Bodensee

If the heat is just too much, it might be time to strip down to your birthday suit and go for a swim in the lake.

Austria is very nonchalant about nudity, but be sure to keep your bathing suit on unless you are in the designated FKK (Freikörperkultur) areas. Nudity sections or not, the vast Bodensee lake (also known as Lake Constance) has beautiful shores with turquoise waters for you to cool off and enjoy the view.

What view, you may ask? The lake borders Germany and Switzerland, the Rhine river flows to it, and Alpine mountains surround it. Heat or no heat, it’s a fantastic place to be.

The Neusiedler See (Neusiedler Lake) in Burgenland. Von Flame99, CC BY-SA 3.0, Creative Commons, Wikicommons

In Burgenland, go for a swim at Austria’s ocean, the Neusiedler See

We know we risk being repetitive, but Austria is not known for its mountains and lakes for nothing, and Neusiedler See is undoubtedly one of the most famous ones.

The lake is one of the largest in Europe, and it straddles the Austrian-Hungarian border, covering 315 square kilometres.

It is not even two meters deep at maximum depth, so it does warm up considerably during summer. The constant and strong winds help cool off, though, and the region is well known for its water sports and surfing possibilities.

There are lovely little towns surrounding the lake, and a visit to Rust, where you can see many stork nests on top of the houses, is a must.

In Carinthia, enjoy a resort vibe in Faaker See and Ossiacher See

If all that is missing for you is to feel like you are in a beach resort, then Carinthia has the perfect solution.

Two lakes, Faaker See and Ossiacher See, offer beautiful views, nice swimming spots, and plenty of activities close to Villach, one of the state’s largest cities. 

Do you know any great spots to cool off during Austrian heat? Let us know in the comment section below or send us an email at [email protected]

For members

Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer

Summer is when the Austrian capital Vienna comes alive with a long list events for the public and people flock to the river banks as temperatures rise. Here's a look at some of the best things to do this summer.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:35 CEST
Austria is not known for its summer tourism, as the alpine country seems to be the perfect destination for winter sports and activities.

However, summer is actually when most people visit the country, according to Statistik Austria. And as traditional summer destinations got overcrowded and connections to Austria increased, the number of tourists in the season jumped by 31.9 per cent from 2012 until just before the pandemic hit in 2019.

Of course, Austria and its capital, Vienna, have a lot to offer during the hottest months, especially for those who enjoy swimming and, yes, even those who want to go to the beach. So, if you are staying or visiting Vienna during this time, here are a few of the best things to do.

(We have skipped traditional tourist attractions, including the Prater amusement park – which is a great place to visit also during summer.)

Swim in the Danube and public pools

When the heatwave comes, there’s nothing like going for a swim. Even though Austria is a landlocked country, there is no shortage of amazing swimming spots to head to. Actually, Austria was recently awarded the title of the home to the “best bathing waters” in Europe, according to a European Environment Agency research.

Some of the best places to go for a swim are just natural areas, such as the Old Danube (Alte Donau) river, its recreational area, loads of green spots, shades, and swimming places.

Gänsehäufelbad is one of Vienna’s public bathing areas that are more structured, and you pay an entry price (€6.20 for adults). This one is located on an island in the Alte Donau and has almost anything you can think of, from the beach area to a sports pool, wave pool, high rope climbing garden and countless other activities and settings.

There are many public pools in Vienna with different offers, from water slides to saunas, and they are all easily accessible although you’ll have to pay. Two others that are quite popular are the one in Schönbrunn (because why not swim on old palace grounds?) and Krapfenwaldbad which offers a fantastic view over Vienna.

Go to the beach

You don’t need to fly off to the Caribbean to feel the sand under your feet. Vienna has many riverside beaches with lovely sunbathing, swimming and chilling areas, especially in the Alte Donau.

Additionally, many bars in the city open the summer season with beach chairs and sandy floors, perfect for enjoying a caipirinha or an Aperol Spritz. Many places in the Copa Beach area also offer that Rio de Janeiro feel (Copa Beach, by the way, used to be called Copacagrana, paying homage to the famous Brazilian shore).

If you miss walking by the beach shore and hopping in and out of different trendy bars, then you belong to the Donaukanal and its endless list of cool places to visit just by the river canal.

Enjoy the festivals and events

One of the best things about Austria and Vienna is simply the number of open and free events offered. Even in winter, people face the cold to visit lovely Christmas Markets. In summer, this can be seen almost daily.

Besides the Donauinselfest, Europe’s largest free open-air festival, with music, activities, drinks and foods, there are several pop-up exhibitions and events. In addition, open-air cinemas all over town are pretty popular, and of course, the Rathaus summer festival, with concerts shown on the large screen outside of the town hall and many food trucks surrounding the square.

If you enjoy more classical things, then the Summer Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic is for you. It takes place every year at the Schönbrunn Gardens. In 2022, the event will happen on June 16th – it is free, and no tickets are required for attending.

Try outdoor sports

After all the eating, you’d be glad to hear that Vienna also hosts many outdoor sports activities during the summer months.

Most of them are paid or on a donation basis, and you can find Yoga on rooftops, spinning classes by the Donaukanal, HIIT in the Stadtpark, stand-up paddle or wakeboard in the Donau and much more.

Visit the beergardens and heurige

Are you done with that yoga on a surfboard in the Donau? Then it’s time to head out to a beer garden or heuriger to enjoy the evening as the sun sets.

One of the most traditional beer gardens is in Prater, the Schweizerhaus, where you can get local food and fantastic beer. For those who feel more like wine drinking, heurigers are all over the city, but the 19th District certainly has some of the best. First, go up to Kahlenberg for the view, then walk down for a heuriger crawl with great wine, delicious food and fantastic views.

But don’t forget to watch out for the weather

Just because Austria is not known to be a summer destination doesn’t mean it won’t get scalding here. During the summer months, temperatures average between 16C and 27C. It may not seem like much, but heat waves have brought thermometers closer to the 40C mark.

