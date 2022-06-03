Read news from:
Austria braces for heat, thunderstorms and traffic jams over long weekend

With the public holiday coming up on Monday, people in Austria can look forward to sunny and hot weather, but they also need to prepare for thunderstorms and traffic jams.

Published: 3 June 2022 11:33 CEST
Hungarian police officers check cars at the Nickelsdorf-Hegyeshalom border crossing on the Austrian-Hungarian border on March 18, 2020. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The long weekend in Austria will be hot and sunny, but thunderstorms are forecast, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

Monday, June 6th, is a holiday across the entire country. As a result, shops and supermarkets will be closed (so buy your groceries in advance, especially given stores are closed as usual on Sunday), and people in Austria are taking the opportunity to enjoy June weather and travel.

According to ZAMG, Saturday morning will be sunny across the entire country, with temperatures rising above 31C. However, the afternoon will bring thunderstorms and rain to most of Austria, especially in the mountainous regions.

The same can be expected for Sunday – with sunny and hot mornings and extreme thunderstorms in the afternoon for most of the country. Daily maximums can read 30C.

On Whit Monday or Pentecost Monday, from Salzburg eastwards, people can expect rain throughout the day. However, temperatures are still high, coming to about 22 to 28 degrees, depending on the region.

Traffic expected for the long weekend

Austria’s Automobile, Motorcycle, and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) expects traffic jams to affect the outskirts of all major cities, especially Salzburg, as people arrive from other parts of Austria, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg, in Germany, for holidays.

The group warns that traffic will be heavy from Bavaria in the direction of Austria on Friday evening and Saturday until early afternoon.

Leaving Vienna during those times can also prove challenging given heavy traffic is expected in the capital and its surrounding areas. The return on Monday evening is also a time for traffic jams, so be prepared.

At the end of May, Austria’s latest long weekend had drivers waiting for up to two hours along the country’s main routes. Border crossings were particularly affected, with control checks making processes slower.

TRANSPORT

Warm weather and bad traffic: What to expect in Austria this Ascension Day

As Austria heads into the long holiday weekend, the weather forecast looks good but travellers should expect busy trains and "heavy traffic" on roads.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:59 CEST
Thursday, May 26th, is a public holiday in Austria to mark Ascension Day and many people across the country are planning a trip for the long weekend.

This means roads and trains will be busy as people travel back home to visit family or head to cities like Salzburg and Vienna. 

As a result, the ÖAMTC has warned motorists of “heavy traffic” at the weekend, especially from Wednesday to Friday and again on Sunday.

Key cross-border and inter-Austria road routes to be affected

The West Autobahn (A1) that runs between Salzburg and Vienna via Linz is expected to be busy this weekend, as well as the Karawanken Tunnel that connects Austria and Slovenia.

ORF reports there is also potential for heavy traffic on the Tauern Autobahn (A10) between Hallein and Werfen in Salzburg, and the ÖAMTC is predicting the Fernpass route (B179) in Tyrol will be overloaded with motorists. 

Additionally, a triathlon is being held in St. Pölten on Sunday and the Daffodil Festival is taking place in the Salzkammergut from Thursday to Sunday. Both events will further add to congestion on roads in those regions.

Anyone travelling by car this weekend – or in fact any other weekend – can find out more about traffic levels on the route via the ÖAMTCs traffic calendar and route planner.

Busy trains across Austria

Austria is currently experiencing high demand for train travel and this is expected to continue over the long holiday weekend.

To ensure a seat, national rail operator ÖBB is advising travellers to book a ticket in advance. However, ÖBB has also confirmed there will be an additional 10,000 seats available on Ascension Day (Thursday).

Sunshine and warm temperatures

Despite the high chance of busy roads and trains this weekend there is some good news in that the weather forecast for Austria is good.

On Ascension Day, the weather should be mostly dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures between 18 to 26 degrees. There is a possibility of thunder storms in the mountains and Vienna is expected to be windy.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is forecast to be between 20 to 29 degrees but the weekend will be cooler with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees across the country.

