TRANSPORT

Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Unlike Germany, Austria already has a speed limit on motorways, but that’s not the only rule that motorists should be aware of.

Published: 15 March 2022 17:11 CET
Motorways in Austria have a speed limit, unlike the autobahn in Germany. Photo by GUENTER SCHIFFMANN / AFP.

Austria might be neighbours with Germany but that doesn’t mean they share the same rules when it comes to driving on a motorway (autobahn).

In fact, there is a strict speed limit in Austria, as well as other rules regarding road tax and environmental factors.

Then there are debates surrounding the reduction of the current national speed limit in a bid to lower the consumption of Russian oil.

To make sure you’re up to date and following the rules, here’s what you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria.

What is the speed limit on the autobahn in Austria?

In Austria, the national speed limit on the motorway for motorbikes and cars is 130 km/h (81 mph), unless stated otherwise. For vehicles with a light trailer, the national speed limit is 100 km/h.

There are varying speed limits for vehicles with larger trailers or those with a heavy weight and there is also a speed limit of 60 km/h for certain trucks when driving at night.

This means Austria does not have long stretches of motorway without speed limits like in neighbouring Germany.

There have been discussions in the past about raising the speed limit to 140 km/h on Austrian motorways, with particular interest from the Freedom Party Austria (FPÖ). 

So far though, there are no indications that the speed limit will be raised and, if anything, there are calls to go in the opposite direction (see below for more).

Is there a tax for using the autobahn?

Austrian motorways operate on a vignette system which is a prepaid road tax issued as either a physical sticker for the windscreen or digitally.

Vignettes can be purchased at outlets across the country, such as petrol stations, service stations and some tourist information offices.

A vignette can be purchased for 10 days, two months or on an annual basis. For drivers that regularly use motorways in Austria, the annual ticket is the most economical option at €93.80 for a car or €37.20 for a motorbike (2022 prices).

Prices for the vignette are set by the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology. The Motorway and Expressway Finance Company (ASFINAG) is responsible for issuing vignettes.

Compliance with the vignette is monitored through the use of control cameras on Austrian motorways. For cars or camper vans with no or an expired vignette, the fine is €120. For motorbikes the fine is €65.

If anyone is caught with a tampered toll sticker, the fine is €240 for a car or campervan and €130 for a motorbike.

The political climate and the impact on driving

Greenpeace Austria recently called for the national speed limit on the Autobahn to be reduced to 100 km/h to save on fuel and emissions, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung.

The announcement follows EU sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine and debates within western governments on how to wean themselves off a dependency on Russia oil and gas.

According to Greenpeace, lowering the speed limit would reduce our usage of petrol and diesel as driving at a lower speed uses less fuel. This would then help towards reducing the amount of oil Austria needs to source from Russia.

Clara Schenk from Greenpeace Austria told Ö1 Morgenjournal that lowering the speed limit would have a “measurable impact” on Austria’s fuel consumption.

This was echoed by Johannes Wahlmüller from GLOBAL 2000 who said: “In principle, reducing the speed is a very simple and inexpensive measure to both save CO2 emissions and reduce fuel consumption. 

“If you drive at 100 km/h on the autobahn, you use around ten percent less fuel than at 130 km/h.” 

The principle arguments in favour of reducing the speed limit are that it is easy to implement, can save motorists money and can lead to quick results.

In fact, a 100 km/h speed limit is already in place on some roads when the air quality requires it, such as on the A1 Westautobahn between Linz and Vienna and on the A12 in Tyrol.

But on a national level, such a move could be politically hard to impose and there are calls to lower tax on fuel instead to combat rising prices. Motorist clubs ARBÖ and ÖAMTC support this approach, as well as the Chamber of Labour, the Chamber of Commerce, the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) and the Freedom Party Austria (FPÖ).

What is the situation elsewhere in Europe?

Germany is known around the world as a country with relaxed motorway rules when it comes to speed, but discussions surrounding a national speed limit have picked up pace in recent years.

In a 2021 survey by public broadcaster ARD, 60 percent of Germans believed there should be a speed limit of 130 km/h on German motorways. Only 38 percent said there should be no speed limit.

The main reason for this was environmental with many people saying they would be willing to lower their driving speed on motorways to reduce emissions.

In the past week, both Greenpeace Germany and Environmental Action Germany have again raised the issue of introducing a speed limit on motorways, but this time to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, as well as emissions.

They claim that a reduction in speed could save 3.7 billion litres of petrol and diesel, as well as 9.2 million tonnes of CO2.

Useful vocabulary

Autobahn – motorway

Vignette – road toll/tax

Tankstelle – petrol station

Tempolimit – speed limit

VIENNA

The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna

Working in Vienna doesn’t mean you have to live in Austria’s capital city. Instead, finding a home in a commuter town could be a convenient alternative.

Published: 1 March 2022 12:12 CET
The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna

In the past two years, the world of work has been transformed by people working from home and flexibility has become a key objective for many employees.

This means, for some people, living in the capital city of Vienna for work is no longer necessary, especially if their presence in the office is not required every day.

So where are the best commuter towns in Austria if you work in Vienna? Here’s what you need to know.

Benefits of living in a commuter town

For years, the prospect of moving out of a city centre and into a commuter town was mainly for growing families, but it is now becoming an attractive option for many other people too.

One of the main benefits of living in a commuter town is often a cheaper cost of living and more space. Properties tend to be cheaper and larger outside of cities and there is a higher chance of securing a home with a garden.

Then there is the ability to live closer to nature, which has become a priority for many people after two years of pandemic life.

And finally, the excellent transport connections in commuter towns mean that cities are still accessible – even if you don’t have to travel there every day for work.

If you don’t like commuting and are set on Vienna but don’t quite know where, our following guide gives you the lowdown on where to live in Vienna proper. 

Baden bei Wien

Baden bei Wien (Baden near Vienna, in English) is a spa town south west of Vienna in Lower Austria.

It is located around 26km from Austria’s capital, which can be reached within 40 minutes by car via the S Autobahn/E59. Train journeys between Baden bei Wien and Vienna range from 20 minutes to almost one hour.

Train operators between the two locations are ÖBB and Czech Railways.

As a place to live, Baden bei Wien (population 30,000) is located in the Wienerwald – an area of culture and nature. There are forests to explore, wineries to visit and golf courses to enjoy. 

Unfortunately though, property prices in Baden bei Wien are not cheap and the town has some of the most expensive real estate in Lower Austria.

Neusiedl am See

Neusiedl am See is a lakeside hotspot that is surrounded by one of Austria’s most prominent wine regions in Burgenland.

It’s a popular summer day trip destination for people living in Vienna who want to escape the city heat by cooling off at Neusiedler See. The town centre is lined with a mixture of modern and traditional cafes and restaurants, and it’s within easy commuting distance of the capital.

It takes around 40 minutes to travel from Neusiedl am See to Vienna by car on the A4 and train journeys also take 40 minutes. However, trains from Neusiedl am See are direct, which is an added bonus.

Property is generally considered to be more affordable in Burgenland, but Neusiedl am See is the most expensive district in the province. Prices for older one bedroom properties start at around €280,000 but expect to pay around €500,000 for a new-build home.

A boat seen sailing near Neusiedl am See. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

A boat seen sailing near Neusiedl am See. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Klosterneuburg

Klosterneuburg is a town in the Tulln district of Lower Austria with a population of 27,500.

It is known for its historic Klosterneuburg Monastery that was built in 1114 and is described by Wienerwald Tourismus as “one of the most beautiful and charming forest communities in the Vienna Woods”.

From Klosterneuburg, Vienna can be reached by car within 30 minutes via the B14 and the B227. Train times range from 26 minutes to one hour with most journeys requiring three changes.

According to Numbeo, the average cost of rent for a one bedroom apartment in Klosterneuburg is €715. In Vienna, the average is €854.

Mödling

Mödling is located around 14km south of Vienna in Lower Austria in what is known as an industrial zone.

However, the district of Mödling is also known for having hiking, jogging and mountain bike trails, as well as its rich cultural heritage. For example, Beethoven dedicated the music Mödlinger Tänze (Mödling Dances) to the city and there is even a Beethoven museum in Mödling to commemorate the composer.

Travelling by car from Mödling to Vienna takes around 30 minutes via S Autobahn/E59 and the A23, but it’s even quicker by train in around 15 minutes.

The Local found property prices online for Mödling starting at approximately €350,000 for one bedroom apartments. The population of Mödling is 23,288.

Wiener Neustadt

The city of Wiener Neustadt (which literally translates to Vienna new city) is located south of Vienna in Lower Austria and is the home of the administration for Wiener Neustadt-Land District.

It is one of the largest rail transport hubs in Austria and is well connected to the capital. Train journeys from Wiener Neustadt to Vienna range from 23 to 42 minutes and all services are direct. Driving takes around 50 minutes via the S Autobahn/E59.

Wiener Neustadt is a great commuter location.

Wiener Neustadt at dusk. Photo: Wolfgang Glock – Self-photographed, CC BY-SA 3.0

For people living in Wiener Neustadt, the city has many bicycle lanes and trails, including the EuroVelo 9 – a long-distance cycle path connecting the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia.

The price of one bedroom apartments in Wiener Neustadt start at €230,000 and, according to Numbeo, rent prices are 27 percent lower than in Vienna.

St. Pölten

St. Pölten is the capital of Lower Austria and the province’s largest city. It is known for having both an entrepreneurial and an art scene, and is conveniently located on the Westbahn railway line.

Direct train journeys into Vienna from St. Pölten take between 20 and 30 minutes, whereas driving is around one hour, so trains are definitely the transport of choice for commuters in St. Pölten. The train station is also centrally located in the Old Town.

The Local found one bedroom apartments to rent for less than €600 per month.

