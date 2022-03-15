For members
TRANSPORT
Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria
Unlike Germany, Austria already has a speed limit on motorways, but that’s not the only rule that motorists should be aware of.
Published: 15 March 2022 17:11 CET
Motorways in Austria have a speed limit, unlike the autobahn in Germany. Photo by GUENTER SCHIFFMANN / AFP.
VIENNA
The best commuter towns if you work in Vienna
Working in Vienna doesn’t mean you have to live in Austria’s capital city. Instead, finding a home in a commuter town could be a convenient alternative.
Published: 1 March 2022 12:12 CET
